PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 12/30 1/25 0.21 0.225 7.14% 0.62% 12 American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 12/1 12/16 0.28 0.3 7.14% 3.14% 8 Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) 12/1 1/3 0.1885 0.2055 9.02% 1.21% 38 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 12/1 1/3 0.55 0.61 10.91% 2.51% 25 DTE Energy Company (DTE) 12/16 1/15 0.885 0.9525 7.63% 3.32% 14 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 12/29 1/13 0.3325 0.34 2.26% 5.02% 8 Griffon Corporation (GFF) 11/28 12/16 0.09 0.1 11.11% 1.11% 12 KeyCorp (KEY) 11/28 12/15 0.195 0.205 5.13% 4.41% 12 Matthews International Corporation (MATW) 11/25 12/12 0.22 0.23 4.55% 3.07% 28 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) 12/7 1/1 0.2175 0.2225 2.30% 2.91% 31 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 12/14 1/13 0.79 0.88 11.39% 1.34% 13 NIKE, Inc. (NKE) 12/2 12/28 0.305 0.34 11.48% 1.29% 20 Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) 1/5 1/20 0.35 0.375 7.14% 1.44% 22 WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) 12/8 1/3 0.34 0.35 2.94% 3.52% 13 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Nov 21 (Ex-Div 11/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Brunswick Corporation (BC) 12/15 0.365 73.04 2.00% 10 Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) 12/1 0.19 175.41 0.43% 6 Discover Financial Services (DFS) 12/8 0.6 107.26 2.24% 12 Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) 12/8 0.24 110.63 0.87% 7 Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 12/8 0.6 244.63 0.98% 13 Moody's Corporation (MCO) 12/14 0.7 292.33 0.96% 13 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) 12/14 0.27 54.91 1.97% 22 Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 12/8 0.34 35.84 3.79% 28 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Nov 22 (Ex-Div 11/23)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) 12/15 0.26 104.7 0.99% 5 Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 12/9 0.225 116.18 0.77% 30 Cabot Corporation (CBT) 12/9 0.37 72.23 2.05% 10 CDW Corporation (CDW) 12/9 0.59 185.6 1.27% 10 Evercore Inc. (EVR) 12/9 0.72 112.25 2.57% 16 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) 12/14 0.28 64.41 1.74% 10 First BanCorp. (FBP) 12/9 0.12 14.94 3.21% 5 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 12/9 1.24 227.31 2.18% 11 National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) 12/15 0.25 48.63 2.06% 7 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 12/15 0.425 83.2 2.04% 28 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) 12/7 0.385 38.38 4.01% 22 Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 12/15 0.43 75.5 2.28% 19 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) 12/9 0.6 81.19 2.96% 5 Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) 12/9 0.357 104.43 1.37% 19 Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) 12/9 0.57 124.61 1.83% 5 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Nov 23 (Ex-Div 11/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) 12/19 0.7 124.95 2.24% 19 Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 12/12 0.74 115.05 2.57% 39 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) 12/5 0.2 30.65 2.61% 5 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) 12/5 1.19 82.3 5.78% 12 Matthews International Corporation (MATW) 12/12 0.23 30.01 3.07% 28 Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) 12/14 1.73 520.42 1.33% 19 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 12/9 0.66 56.55 4.67% 12 S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 12/12 0.85 345.87 0.98% 49 Click to enlarge

Thursday Nov 24

Markets closed in observance of Thanksgiving

Friday Nov 25 (Ex-Div 11/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 12/16 2.85 683.35 1.67% 8 CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) 12/9 0.36 117.6 1.22% 7 Griffon Corporation (GFF) 12/16 0.1 36.16 1.11% 12 KeyCorp (KEY) 12/15 0.205 18.61 4.41% 12 TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 12/13 0.2825 14.04 8.05% 8 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) 11/28 0.485 1.2% Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) 11/23 0.2784 2.0% Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) 11/25 0.3 3.5% Bank of Montreal (BMO) 11/28 1.39 CAD 4.2% BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) 11/25 0.54 2.1% Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) 11/25 0.135 3.8% Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 11/25 0.445 5.1% Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) 11/22 0.14 2.3% Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) 11/25 0.905 6.2% Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) 11/25 0.75 1.9% Fastenal Company (FAST) 11/23 0.31 2.4% The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) 11/25 0.2 2.4% Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 11/28 0.15 0.5% Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF) 11/28 0.32 4.0% FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 11/23 0.2 2.4% Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) 11/25 0.15 2.1% Innospec Inc. (IOSP) 11/28 0.65 1.2% Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 11/23 0.11 4.7% Masco Corporation (MAS) 11/28 0.28 2.2% Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) 11/28 0.2 2.4% MPLX LP (MPLX) 11/22 0.775 9.3% National Instruments Corporation (NATI) 11/28 0.28 2.8% Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) 11/23 0.13 3.4% Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) 11/28 0.9 2.1% Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) 11/25 0.28 3.6% Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) 11/28 0.37 1.6% Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) 11/23 0.79 2.6% Pool Corporation (POOL) 11/23 1 1.2% SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 11/25 0.125 3.0% Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 11/25 0.53 2.2% Standex International Corporation (SXI) 11/23 0.28 1.1% Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) 11/25 0.22 2.6% Unitil Corporation (UTL) 11/28 0.39 3.0% Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) 11/25 0.78 2.5% West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) 11/23 0.25 4.3% Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) 11/25 0.34 1.5% Click to enlarge

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.