The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
|
(A)
|
12/30
|
1/25
|
0.21
|
0.225
|
7.14%
|
0.62%
|
12
|
American National Bankshares Inc.
|
(AMNB)
|
12/1
|
12/16
|
0.28
|
0.3
|
7.14%
|
3.14%
|
8
|
Brown-Forman Corporation
|
(BF.B)
|
12/1
|
1/3
|
0.1885
|
0.2055
|
9.02%
|
1.21%
|
38
|
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
|
(CHRW)
|
12/1
|
1/3
|
0.55
|
0.61
|
10.91%
|
2.51%
|
25
|
DTE Energy Company
|
(DTE)
|
12/16
|
1/15
|
0.885
|
0.9525
|
7.63%
|
3.32%
|
14
|
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
|
(FCPT)
|
12/29
|
1/13
|
0.3325
|
0.34
|
2.26%
|
5.02%
|
8
|
Griffon Corporation
|
(GFF)
|
11/28
|
12/16
|
0.09
|
0.1
|
11.11%
|
1.11%
|
12
|
KeyCorp
|
(KEY)
|
11/28
|
12/15
|
0.195
|
0.205
|
5.13%
|
4.41%
|
12
|
Matthews International Corporation
|
(MATW)
|
11/25
|
12/12
|
0.22
|
0.23
|
4.55%
|
3.07%
|
28
|
MDU Resources Group, Inc.
|
(MDU)
|
12/7
|
1/1
|
0.2175
|
0.2225
|
2.30%
|
2.91%
|
31
|
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
|
(MSI)
|
12/14
|
1/13
|
0.79
|
0.88
|
11.39%
|
1.34%
|
13
|
NIKE, Inc.
|
(NKE)
|
12/2
|
12/28
|
0.305
|
0.34
|
11.48%
|
1.29%
|
20
|
Royal Gold, Inc.
|
(RGLD)
|
1/5
|
1/20
|
0.35
|
0.375
|
7.14%
|
1.44%
|
22
|
WesBanco, Inc.
|
(WSBC)
|
12/8
|
1/3
|
0.34
|
0.35
|
2.94%
|
3.52%
|
13
Decreases:
None
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Nov 21 (Ex-Div 11/22)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Brunswick Corporation
|
(BC)
|
12/15
|
0.365
|
73.04
|
2.00%
|
10
|
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
|
(CW)
|
12/1
|
0.19
|
175.41
|
0.43%
|
6
|
Discover Financial Services
|
(DFS)
|
12/8
|
0.6
|
107.26
|
2.24%
|
12
|
Forward Air Corporation
|
(FWRD)
|
12/8
|
0.24
|
110.63
|
0.87%
|
7
|
Littelfuse, Inc.
|
(LFUS)
|
12/8
|
0.6
|
244.63
|
0.98%
|
13
|
Moody's Corporation
|
(MCO)
|
12/14
|
0.7
|
292.33
|
0.96%
|
13
|
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated
|
(RBA)
|
12/14
|
0.27
|
54.91
|
1.97%
|
22
|
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SBSI)
|
12/8
|
0.34
|
35.84
|
3.79%
|
28
Tuesday Nov 22 (Ex-Div 11/23)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Applied Materials, Inc.
|
(AMAT)
|
12/15
|
0.26
|
104.7
|
0.99%
|
5
|
Badger Meter, Inc.
|
(BMI)
|
12/9
|
0.225
|
116.18
|
0.77%
|
30
|
Cabot Corporation
|
(CBT)
|
12/9
|
0.37
|
72.23
|
2.05%
|
10
|
CDW Corporation
|
(CDW)
|
12/9
|
0.59
|
185.6
|
1.27%
|
10
|
Evercore Inc.
|
(EVR)
|
12/9
|
0.72
|
112.25
|
2.57%
|
16
|
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.
|
(FBHS)
|
12/14
|
0.28
|
64.41
|
1.74%
|
10
|
First BanCorp.
|
(FBP)
|
12/9
|
0.12
|
14.94
|
3.21%
|
5
|
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
|
(HII)
|
12/9
|
1.24
|
227.31
|
2.18%
|
11
|
National Bank Holdings Corporation
|
(NBHC)
|
12/15
|
0.25
|
48.63
|
2.06%
|
7
|
NextEra Energy, Inc.
|
(NEE)
|
12/15
|
0.425
|
83.2
|
2.04%
|
28
|
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
|
(NUS)
|
12/7
|
0.385
|
38.38
|
4.01%
|
22
|
Robert Half International Inc.
|
(RHI)
|
12/15
|
0.43
|
75.5
|
2.28%
|
19
|
Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
|
(WD)
|
12/9
|
0.6
|
81.19
|
2.96%
|
5
|
Westlake Chemical Corporation
|
(WLK)
|
12/9
|
0.357
|
104.43
|
1.37%
|
19
|
Yum! Brands, Inc.
|
(YUM)
|
12/9
|
0.57
|
124.61
|
1.83%
|
5
Wednesday Nov 23 (Ex-Div 11/25)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Assurant, Inc.
|
(AIZ)
|
12/19
|
0.7
|
124.95
|
2.24%
|
19
|
Atmos Energy Corporation
|
(ATO)
|
12/12
|
0.74
|
115.05
|
2.57%
|
39
|
Equitable Holdings, Inc.
|
(EQH)
|
12/5
|
0.2
|
30.65
|
2.61%
|
5
|
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
|
(LYB)
|
12/5
|
1.19
|
82.3
|
5.78%
|
12
|
Matthews International Corporation
|
(MATW)
|
12/12
|
0.23
|
30.01
|
3.07%
|
28
|
Northrop Grumman Corporation
|
(NOC)
|
12/14
|
1.73
|
520.42
|
1.33%
|
19
|
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
|
(SMG)
|
12/9
|
0.66
|
56.55
|
4.67%
|
12
|
S&P Global Inc.
|
(SPGI)
|
12/12
|
0.85
|
345.87
|
0.98%
|
49
Thursday Nov 24
Markets closed in observance of Thanksgiving
Friday Nov 25 (Ex-Div 11/28)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Cable One, Inc.
|
(CABO)
|
12/16
|
2.85
|
683.35
|
1.67%
|
8
|
CRA International, Inc.
|
(CRAI)
|
12/9
|
0.36
|
117.6
|
1.22%
|
7
|
Griffon Corporation
|
(GFF)
|
12/16
|
0.1
|
36.16
|
1.11%
|
12
|
KeyCorp
|
(KEY)
|
12/15
|
0.205
|
18.61
|
4.41%
|
12
|
TFS Financial Corporation
|
(TFSL)
|
12/13
|
0.2825
|
14.04
|
8.05%
|
8
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
AmerisourceBergen Corporation
|
(ABC)
|
11/28
|
0.485
|
1.2%
|
Artesian Resources Corporation
|
(ARTNA)
|
11/23
|
0.2784
|
2.0%
|
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
|
(AUB)
|
11/25
|
0.3
|
3.5%
|
Bank of Montreal
|
(BMO)
|
11/28
|
1.39 CAD
|
4.2%
|
BOK Financial Corporation
|
(BOKF)
|
11/25
|
0.54
|
2.1%
|
Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
|
(BRKL)
|
11/25
|
0.135
|
3.8%
|
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated
|
(CHCT)
|
11/25
|
0.445
|
5.1%
|
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CIVB)
|
11/22
|
0.14
|
2.3%
|
Enviva Partners, LP
|
(EVA)
|
11/25
|
0.905
|
6.2%
|
Diamondback Energy, Inc.
|
(FANG)
|
11/25
|
0.75
|
1.9%
|
Fastenal Company
|
(FAST)
|
11/23
|
0.31
|
2.4%
|
The First Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FBMS)
|
11/25
|
0.2
|
2.4%
|
Comfort Systems USA, Inc.
|
(FIX)
|
11/28
|
0.15
|
0.5%
|
Franklin Financial Services Corporation
|
(FRAF)
|
11/28
|
0.32
|
4.0%
|
FS Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FSBW)
|
11/23
|
0.2
|
2.4%
|
Hilltop Holdings Inc.
|
(HTH)
|
11/25
|
0.15
|
2.1%
|
Innospec Inc.
|
(IOSP)
|
11/28
|
0.65
|
1.2%
|
Kearny Financial Corp.
|
(KRNY)
|
11/23
|
0.11
|
4.7%
|
Masco Corporation
|
(MAS)
|
11/28
|
0.28
|
2.2%
|
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.
|
(MPB)
|
11/28
|
0.2
|
2.4%
|
MPLX LP
|
(MPLX)
|
11/22
|
0.775
|
9.3%
|
National Instruments Corporation
|
(NATI)
|
11/28
|
0.28
|
2.8%
|
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)
|
(NFBK)
|
11/23
|
0.13
|
3.4%
|
Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
|
(NXST)
|
11/28
|
0.9
|
2.1%
|
Oil-Dri Corporation of America
|
(ODC)
|
11/25
|
0.28
|
3.6%
|
Oshkosh Corporation
|
(OSK)
|
11/28
|
0.37
|
1.6%
|
Paychex, Inc.
|
(PAYX)
|
11/23
|
0.79
|
2.6%
|
Pool Corporation
|
(POOL)
|
11/23
|
1
|
1.2%
|
SB Financial Group, Inc.
|
(SBFG)
|
11/25
|
0.125
|
3.0%
|
Starbucks Corporation
|
(SBUX)
|
11/25
|
0.53
|
2.2%
|
Standex International Corporation
|
(SXI)
|
11/23
|
0.28
|
1.1%
|
Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(TSBK)
|
11/25
|
0.22
|
2.6%
|
Unitil Corporation
|
(UTL)
|
11/28
|
0.39
|
3.0%
|
Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
|
(WSM)
|
11/25
|
0.78
|
2.5%
|
West Bancorporation, Inc.
|
(WTBA)
|
11/23
|
0.25
|
4.3%
|
Wintrust Financial Corporation
|
(WTFC)
|
11/25
|
0.34
|
1.5%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BC, RGLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
