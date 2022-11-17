Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) reported results for the September quarter a week ago, and the business development company managed to cover its quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share with net investment income.
Prospect Capital's net asset value fell QoQ to just $10.01 per share, implying that passive income investors should be wary of the company's book value.
Prospect Capital's track record speaks for itself, even though the stock is trading at a significant discount to net asset value.
Prospect Capital's investment portfolio was valued at $7.58 billion in the September quarter, a $20 million decrease QoQ. The portfolio was still overweight in First Lien Debt, which accounted for 52% of the BDC's investments.
Higher yielding equity investments came in second (20%), followed by second lien debt (19%) and subordinated debt (9%). The changes in portfolio composition were minor, as shown below.
Prospect Capital's investment portfolio performed well in the third quarter. The degree to which a portfolio performs well is largely determined by the number of non-accruals in the portfolio.
Loans in non-accrual status are those that are not performing as expected, which almost always refers to borrowers in financial distress. The risk with non-accruals is that borrowers will default, forcing Prospect Capital to write off the value of the loan investments.
Prospect Capital kept its non-accrual ratio at 0.3% in the September quarter, down from 0.4% in the previous quarter, indicating both stable and high credit quality.
Prospect Capital currently has good dividend coverage, which means that the total quarterly dividend pay-out of $0.18 per share per quarter is covered by net investment income.
Prospect Capital earned $0.22 per share in Q3'22, which completely covered the dividend payout. The dividend payout ratio in the third quarter was 82%, which was slightly higher than the dividend payout ratio in the second quarter (86%) and the previous twelve months (85%).
Prospect Capital's problem as a passive income investment is that the business development company has not been able to grow its net asset value per share for a very long time, as I previously stated. The drop in net asset value has left a blood trail in investors' portfolios, and I believe many investors are still regretting their decision to invest in the BDC years ago.
Prospect Capital's net asset value fell 4.5% QoQ to $10.01 per share in the most recent quarter, owing to net realized and unrealized losses of $0.49 per share.
Prospect Capital's stock is priced at a 24% discount to net asset value as a result of the QoQ decline in net asset value, reflecting investor concerns that the BDC's net asset value as a whole cannot be trusted.
Prospect Capital is not immune to a recession, despite its limited exposure to cyclically exposed industries such as hotels and oil and gas. A recession would almost certainly result in a significant increase in non-accruals and higher net asset value losses for Prospect Capital.
If the United States economy avoids a recession and Prospect Capital's portfolio keeps performing well, i.e. non-accruals stay as low as they are now, Prospect Capital could see a lower discount to net asset value. Considering that the BDC has destroyed shareholder value over the long-term, however, I think PSEC will continue to trade at least at some discount to net asset value going forward.
Hope often dies last. Despite the fact that Prospect Capital is trading at a significant discount to book value and with a seemingly appealing 9.5% dividend yield, I would advise against purchasing the business development company because it has a history of falling net asset value, which is an approximation of the BDC's intrinsic value.
Prospect Capital's 9.5% dividend yield may appeal to passive income investors, but what good is investing in a BDC if the company has to cut the dividend or has a long history of declining net asset value?
Prospect Capital should be avoided by investors who pay attention to the warning signs.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments