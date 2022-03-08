mgallar/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As already mentioned, starting from the 27th of September, Exor (OTCPK:EXXRF) left Euronext Milan and moved to the Amsterdam stock exchange. So today, we are looking back at the thirteen years of Exor's history in Piazza Affari. Indeed, the company was completely transformed, and the Agnelli family empire was completely reshaped. So, after more than a decade, for those who chose to invest, the holding company represented an excellent proposition. In detail, John Elkann usually mentioned that for every €1 invested, shareholders received €10 (excluding dividends that combined add an additional extra performance - sum of the total dividend received is approximately €5 per share).

Exor dividend per share development

Source: Exor Dividend History (download from Corporate Website)

After all, these are the numbers. The company was born in March 2009 with a stock price of €6 per share and left Piazza Affari with a price of around €60 per share. In 2009, Exor's NAV was €3.1 billion, the last half-year shows the same figure at €25.5 billion. In terms of composition ten years ago, 62% of the portfolio was concentrated in four large companies: Fiat Group (29%), SGS (19%), C&W (9%), and Intesa Sanpaolo (5%). Today, only one of these 4 companies is still in Exor's portfolio, Fiat, today is known as Stellantis. There are other three important holdings: Ferrari, CNH Industrial, and Iveco (all covered by Mare Evidence Lab). In the meantime, the US reinsurance group Partner Re, which until the last half-year was the second investment behind Ferrari in terms of weight on the holding's portfolio, was sold to the French Covea. An operation that was closed with a maxi capital gain for the Agnelli family's Exor with a net gain of $3.2 billion which brings the holding's liquid assets to €9 billion.

Here at the Lab, we already commented on the half-year results, today we would like to emphasize the following: