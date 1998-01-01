BeeBright/iStock via Getty Images

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) is in the business of offering domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that empowers users to navigate the internet.

In the past it was a terrific growth stock in mid-2002 and held, they've seen the share price soar from $4.00 per share, to the current 52-week high of $257.03 per share in December 2021. Since then it has shed about $55.00 per share, and now trades at about $195.00 per share as I write.

To get the full impact of the share price movement of VRSN, one needs to go back to the late 20th century. For example, in late 1998 it was trading at a little over $6.00 per share when the internet usage was starting to take off, and by March 2000 it was trading at a high of about $258.00 per share, almost what its current 52-week high is. After that big run up, about two years later it was trading at the aforementioned $4.00 per share.

From there it started its long-term ascent to where it's trading at today.

The point of all that is to say that those heady growth days are now gone for the company, which has for the last three years struggled to break out of its trading range from approximately $165.00 per share to $217.00 per share, with the one exception when it temporarily broke out in the latter part of 2021 and early 2022.

In this article we'll look at the last earnings numbers for VRSN and what to expect from the company in the quarters ahead.

Latest numbers

Revenue in the third quarter was $357 million, up 6.8 percent year-over-year. Revenue in the first nine months of 2022 was up 6.9 percent.

Net income in the reporting period was $169 million, or $1.58 per share, up $12 million from the $157 million in net income generated in the third quarter of 2021, or $1.48 per share.

Operating income in the reporting period was $237 million, a gain of 7 percent year-over-year. Operating income in the first nine months was up 8.2 percent.

Free cash flow in the third quarter was $255 million, up from the $245 million in free cash flow from the third quarter of 2021.

Operating expense was $120 million, up $7 million from the $113 million in operating expenses in the same reporting period last year. Operating expenses for the first nine months of 2022 were up 4.5 percent year-over-year.

VRSN had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $980 million, down by $226 million from the end of 2021. Total debt is $1.79 billion.

From expectations of domain growth of 0.25 percent to 1 percent, VRSN guides for full year revenue to be in a range of $1.418 billion to $1.426 billion.

Full year operating margin guidance was for it to be in a range of 65.75 percent to 66.25 percent. CapEx is projected to be from about $30 million to $35 million.

Company's near-term focus

With macro-economic and geopolitical forces being major headwinds for the company, management pointed out it's going to continue focusing on the things it can control, not the things it can't, bearing in mind it'll still prepare for contingencies it may need to respond to if and when conditions change.

What that specifically means is, according to management, is "maintaining, operating and investing in our critical infrastructure, ... exercising careful expense control where appropriate ... and keeping our capital allocation activities focused on building and efficiently returning long-term shareholder value."

The other part of that is to manage costs as it continues to invest in infrastructure in order to defend against changing cyber threats. Last, it wants to remain vigilant in identifying opportunities to more effectively return value to our shareholders. I think this is a good strategy, as even under optimal conditions there aren't much in the way of positive catalysts that will significantly drive growth for VRSN.

It also protects the bottom line of the company from degrading by taking a more defensive mode during the difficult environment its operating in. Anything detrimental that were to happen, specifically in regard to cyber security, would be a big blow to the company.

Conclusion

Taking into account its share price movement over the last several years, the current economic headwinds, and uncertainties surrounding the length and depth of the recession, I don't see much changing for VRSN concerning its share price movement.

Because of its consistency, it could be worth taking a position when its share price dives to $180.00 per share or lower, based upon no reason to do so. Obviously, if there is something related to fundamentals that changes, that wouldn't be a good time to enter.

With decreases new registrations in the major markets of North America, Europe, and China over the last year, and likely to continue in 2023, the near-term performance of VRSN doesn't look like it'll be that strong.

On the other hand, once those key markets start to turn around and attract new registrations, it'll be one of the few positive catalysts that would give the company a boost. Watching the economic environment will be a guide to anticipating the strong probability that new registrations are going to rebound.

If new registrations in APAC and Latin American continue to increase as they did in the third quarter, and the major markets rebound, this would be the best-case scenario I can see that could help drive its share price of its trading range over the last four years; I don't see that happening in the near term, but further out it's definitely something to keep in mind if considering taking a position in VRSN.

Outside of that, there's nothing I see that will change how VRSN has been trading.

That said, the company continues to generate a lot of free cash flow, and that has been, and should continue to be used to enhance value to shareholders.

Over the long term, I see the company growing incrementally at best, and remaining flat at worse, with the exceptions of cyber security issues on the downside, and a combination of new registrations across key geographies that give the company a tailwind to ride.