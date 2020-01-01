halbergman

Thesis

Leading logistics REIT Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) stock has recovered remarkably from its October lows after the market forced a steep selloff from its summer rally.

Accordingly, PLD rallied more than 20% (price performance) from those lows, but its YTD total return is still down by more than 30%. Notwithstanding, PLD has been a reliable outperformer for investors over the years. It posted a 5Y and 10Y total return CAGR of 14.4% and 16.7%, respectively.

Therefore, given the battering it received from its April highs, we believe investors are searching for clues on whether the current valuation remains attractive, despite a worsening macroeconomic environment.

Management was optimistic at its Q3 earnings release in October. It remained confident that low vacancy rates, coupled with broad-based underlying growth drivers, have continued to underpin strong rental growth in Q3.

We assess that PLD has consistently traded at a premium against its REIT peers. Despite posting a relatively low 10Y average NTM dividend yield of 2.9%, PLD outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SP500) over the past ten years on a total return basis.

Therefore, we believe the appropriate approach toward assessing a potential opportunity in PLD is to consider the possibility of a significant mean-reversion in its price action to drive potential upside.

Our analysis suggests that PLD's valuations have recovered from highly attractive levels at its October lows. However, we postulate they remain reasonable, with reward/risk still skewed to the upside from the current levels.

However, PLD's valuation premium in a challenging macro environment suggests that a material near-term re-rating is unlikely. Therefore, investors adding at the current levels need to be patient, as PLD derives most of its total return from its price gains over time.

Buy with a medium-term price target (PT) of $130, implying a potential price gain of 13.4%.

PLD Is Still Reasonably Priced

PLD NTM Dividend yields % valuation trend (koyfin)

PLD last traded at an NTM dividend yield of 2.97%, in line with its 10Y mean of 2.93%. It has recovered from the dislocation at its October lows, which saw its yields surge to 3.33%.

However, as seen in the chart above, it has already normalized from the overvalued zones at its early 2022 levels. At its April levels, PLD's yields were well below the two standard deviation zone under its 10Y mean.

However, PLD's NTM AFFO per share multiple of 24x is still way above its peers' median of 13.9x (according to S&P Cap IQ data). Notwithstanding, it's below its 10Y mean of 27.4x, suggesting that the market has likely reflected an appropriate discount against its historical averages to reflect increased execution risks through a potential recession.

Management Confident That Prologis Is Well-Positioned

Analysts were understandably concerned at its Q3 earnings call, as they were keen to know whether Prologis uncovered deteriorating trends among its tenant base through Q4/FY23.

Management articulated that it has captured most of its rental growth through Q3 (about 77.5% at the midpoint), with lesser potential for rental accretion in Q4. However, Prologis was confident that its occupancy (FQ2: 97.7%, FQ3: 97.8%) should remain robust, given the low vacancy rates in its coverage.

Furthermore, Prologis did not experience nonrenewals from key tenants like Amazon (AMZN) and FedEx (FDX), even though they seemed to be slowing down their growth in operations. CEO Hamid Moghadam accentuated:

We have zero givebacks on Amazon. Zero. We thought we were going to have 2 out of like 160, we have 0. And they continue to take new space from us. They were on a tear in 2020 and '21, and they probably overcommitted to space, and they just reeled that back a bit. FedEx is consolidating some of its ground operations with airport operations. We're going to be a beneficiary of that. And we're not going to lose any FedEx business as a result of that. (Prologis FQ3'22 earnings call)

Therefore, we believe the media headlines have not done sufficient justice to the resilience of Prologis' resilience and leadership in the industrial and logistics space.

Despite a worsening macro environment, Prologis' contractual rental escalators continue to work in its favor, helping to drive NOI growth (Cash Same Store NOI growth: 9.3%).

Hence, investors can appreciate why the market has ascribed PLD with a discernible valuation premium, given its scale and competitive moat.

Is PLD Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

PLD price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

PLD's massive collapse found robust support along its October lows. Notably, it coincided with its 200-week moving average or 200-week MA, suggesting that long-term buyers returned to stem a further decline.

Hence, it has helped to undergird the robustness of PLD's long-term uptrend, indicating that the market remains confident in its execution, despite its valuation premium.

Notwithstanding, PLD sellers remain in control, with the 20-week moving average (red line) likely offering resistance. However, we expect PLD to continue consolidating constructively along its 200-week MA before breaking through that zone.

But, we see a re-test of its August highs unlikely in the near term, as we postulate a reversion to its 10Y mean is appropriate to reflect weaker market sentiments for now.

Buy with a PT of $130, reflecting a target AFFO per share multiple of 27.3x.