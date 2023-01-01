EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is a large American energy company and natural gas company. The company has seen its share price recover substantially and the company's continued production and low margins will enable substantial continued cash flow. The company will be able to use its cash flow to generate substantial returns, making it a valuable investment.
EQT Corporation had a strong quarter, which will enable continued shareholder returns.
EQT Corporation produced 488 Bcfe in the quarter at an average realized price of $3.41 per Mcfe for roughly $1.6 billion in revenue. The company earned $974 million in adjusted EBITDA and spent $349 in capital expenditures with $591 million in FCF. The company managed to keep both operating costs and capital efficiency low.
The bolt-on acquisition shown in more detail below provides minimal but highly valuable acreage.
The most significant highlight for the quarter was the $5.2 billion bolt-on acquisition of Tug Hill and XcL Midstream at a breakeven price of <$3/MMBtu. That's a massive purchase for the company getting it 90 thousand acres which is only a 10% increase in acreage. This quality acreage though is supposed to add 800 million cubic feet / day in production at 11-year reserve life.
More importantly, the 50% cash 50% equity is expected to rapidly lose the company's overall breakeven. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.
Putting this together, the company has substantial FCF that it expects to grow rapidly.
The company's $2 billion in 2022E FCF is expected to increase dramatically to roughly $3.8 billion in 2023E. That's massive FCF for a $15 billion corporation. The company has $4.7 billion in net debt currently and it expects to turn that into a 1-1.5x long-term leverage target by YE 2023. That's a level that the company should be able to comfortably reach.
That increasing FCF yield along with the company reaching closer to its debt targets (although it still plans to reduce debt by a further $3 billion) means that the company will be able to increase cash towards shareholder returns.
EQT is rapidly expanding its capital repurchase program.
The company is looking to repurchase open market debt at a discount, a strong move given the higher interest rate environment we're currently in pushes down the prices on older debt. The company managed to reduce its 2026 convertible note principle, protecting shareholders while reducing debt. We expect the company to be able to comfortably execute here.
On the share repurchase side the company's $2 billion authorization enables the reduction of ~12% of outstanding shares pro-forma to the acquisition or 80% of the new shares issued for the acquisition. The company has so far hit just under 20% of its target, at an average price roughly 30% below the current price, showing an intelligent approach.
We expect the company to continue repurchases opportunistically on the back of any market weakness. Overall, we expect debt plus share repurchases will combine to a double-digit return for shareholders.
The company is focused on rapidly improving its balance sheet which will enable additional shareholder returns.
EQT Corporation has an incredibly strong balance sheet, although it's clear that interest rates are going up and the company has debt that needs to be rolled over. The company's recent $1 billion in debt issuance at a 3/6-year timeline has an interest rate of roughly 5.7% despite demand for the debt remaining strong.
The company managed to retire $830 million of debt YTD showing its financial strength but with higher single-digit rates for a lot of its debt, we'd like to see the company accelerate debt pay downs. Especially since debt that was once trading at a lower interest rate has since gone down in price as interest rates have risen.
Natural gas, for a while, was viewed as a tough and risky business in the United States, especially after Exxon Mobil's overpriced acquisition of XTO Energy. However, in the last few years, that thesis has started to change. LNG has opened up a substantial market for exports and provided strong base layer demand for natural gas.
At the same time, natural gas demand remains strong, especially as it forms a lower emission fuel for the market when compared to coal. EQT Corporation represents one of the strongest natural gas companies in the industry and it has the ability to use that strength for substantial returns. The company recently made an opportunistic large acquisition for 50% stock and debt.
We expect the company to continue to maintain its dividend and then increase FCF substantially, both through asset cash flow growth, along with lower interest rates, debt pay downs, and share repurchases. That combination makes the company a valuable investment at this time.
The largest risk to the thesis here is that natural gas tends to be very volatile. The impact on local prices from the Freeport LNG shutdown is clear evidence of this. Natural gas is difficult and expensive to transport and that means that if local demand changes substantially, prices can fall very rapidly. That could hurt the company's ability to return shareholder returns.
EQT Corporation is one of the world's best positioned natural gas producers. The company has recently made substantial improvements to its balance sheet and its cost of debt has continued to go down. The company continues to have a reasonable dividend yield and it has been aggressively ramping up its share repurchase program.
The company is benefiting from a secular change. Europe needs to move away from Russian natural gas and U.S. natural gas represents a much safer and more reliable source of supply while not being particularly expensive to move. We expect that to drive substantial long-term growth for EQT Corporation enabling increased shareholder returns.
Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
The Retirement Forum provides actionable ideals, a high-yield safe retirement portfolio, and macroeconomic outlooks, all to help you maximize your capital and your income. We search the entire market to help you maximize returns.
Recommendations from a top 0.2% TipRanks author!
Retirement is complicated and you only get once chance to do it right. Don't miss out because you didn't know what was out there.
We provide:
This article was written by
#1 ranked author by returns:
https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/the-value-portfolio
The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies across a variety of sectors looking for alpha wherever it is to maximize reader returns.
Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):
Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.
My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EQT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (1)