Shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) have been trading softly despite the upcoming holiday season on which expectations are low amidst economic concerns for consumers across the globe.

My last take on the business dates back to August 2019, when the company was making a play for eOne, in order to create a more integrated toys empire. While that deal made strategic sense, it came at a price, as the incurred leverage and high expectations prevented me from getting excited at the time.

A Quick Recap

In August 2019, Hasbro reached a deal to acquire Entertainment One in a $4.0 billion deal, a deal set to add $1.1 billion in revenues from TV & Film and Family & Friends activities, while adding about a quarter of a billion in EBITDA, on the back of titles like Peppa Pig, PJ Masks and Ricky Zoom.

At 3.6 times sales and 15 times EBITDA the deal did not come cheap, although $130 million in synergies down the road should go a long way in mitigating the higher valuation, at least that was the promise. Shares fell 9% to $104 upon the deal announcement, partially as $1.00-$1.25 billion of the deal tag would be paid for in equity.

That move in the share price was a clear vote of lack of confidence, as the move on 127 million shares represented a $1.3 billion reduction in the value on the back of a $4.0 billion deal being announced. This came as Hasbro posted a 12% fall in sales in 2018, with EBITDA down a quarter to $800 million. Non-GAAP earnings of $3.85 per share resulted in high multiples, as the GAAP number only came in at $1.74 per share.

With Hasbro representing a $15 billion equity valuation at $114 pre-deal announcement, equal to 3 times sales and 15 times EBITDA, valuations were not cheap. Pro forma I saw debt increasing to $3.5 billion and EBITDA of $1.25 billion resulting in manageable leverage ratios. With earnings power trending around $4 per share, synergies needed to b delivered upon and leverage being a bit high, I was very cautious.

While the strategic rationale made sense, the long-term risk/reward did not look promising, making it an easy avoid.

Caution Saves The Day

Fast forwarding more than 3 years in time, we see shares down from $115 to $60 at the moment of writing, marking devastating results, with the eOne deal partially to blame for this.

If we look at the underlying results we see Hasbro posting a 17% increase in 2021 sales to $6.4 billion in February of this year, with adjusted operating profits up 20% to a billion. The company reported a $5.23 per share adjusted earnings number, although again the gap with GAAP profits of $3.10 per share was substantial. What is further noteworthy is that a share count of 138 million shares has been flat since 2019, accounting for the issued shares to former eOne shareholders.

Net debt was pretty stable around $3.0 billion as well, although stronger growth resulted in EBITDA increasing to $1.3 billion, keeping leverage ratios in check through earnings growth.

Amidst these reasonable results, at least in line with the guidance provided upon the deal announcement, shares started the year 2022 in their nineties, marking small losses in a three-year time window.

All Downhill

In April, Hasbro announced a bolt-on deal for D&D Beyond, a smaller $146 million transaction. After posting a 4% increase in first quarter sales, adjusted earnings were cut in half to $0.57 per share, amidst weakness in consumer products and entertainment, offset by continued strength in the wizard of coast digital gaming platform. Second quarter sales rose a percent, as margin pressures reverted with adjusted earnings up ten cents to $1.15 per share. More dark clouds emerged over the summer as eOne CEO Mr. Throop announced his intention to step down.

In October, third quarter results revealed a 15% decline in sales to $1.68 billion as adjusted earnings in this typically important quarter were down half a dollar to $1.42 per share, with weakness seen across the board, This was notably seen in the entertainment business, which saw sales down 35%, and earnings down a great deal more. For the year, full year sales are seen down flat to down a bit in constant currency terms, suggesting a roughly $6 billion revenue number. Adjusted operating profits are seen around 16%, for a $950 million profit number as this likely translates into full year adjusted earnings around the $4 per share mark.

Worrisome is that net debt has inched up to $3.4 billion here, but in terms of cash flows this is typically a softer quarter of course. 138 million shares trading at $60, translates into an $8.3 billion equity valuation, or $11.7 billion enterprise valuation. The problem relates largely to the entertainment business, set to generate approximately $850 million revenues, far below the $1.1 billion number at the time of the deal announcement on the back of weakness of the pound and (European) currencies and soft performance as profitability of the business has disappeared altogether.

More bad news arrived in November as Hasbro has lost its CFO and a week later the company confirmed that it has initiated a sales process for the eOne business. A deal could fetch a $2 billion price, at least as reported at the moment, marking 50% losses in about three years' time, with losses equal to about $15 per share. That looks terrible, but in the meantime, shares are down nearly half as well as lack of earnings power of eOne here makes that the company could even allocate some funds for buybacks here without increasing leverage ratios (further).

Concluding Remark

Assuming a $2.0 billion deal could be reached and some half a billion would be earmarked for debt reduction, $1.5 billion in remaining proceeds could be used to buy back 25 million shares here, about 15-20% of the float. The issue is with the remainder of Hasbro. This includes the core consumer products business (including the line-up of all its big franchises), but these activities are not that profitable despite all the great names.

The issue is that the business thrives on its $1.3 billion Wizards and Digital Gaming franchise, responsible for two-third of profits so far this year, as elevated new releases create some risks to that profit machine in terms of oversupply and consequently value destruction of the platform.

The reality is that now is not the time to become overly bearish, as valuations have been reset a lot already. That being said, there are still many uncertainties regarding the eOne divestment and health of its remaining core franchise, leaving real question marks which prevent me from taking a position right now in anticipation of the key holiday seasons.