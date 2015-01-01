Maksim Labkouski

In April, I last had a look at PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) which has the power to create. The company helps the physical world to transform into a digital world, setting the business up for a long-term solid positioning, albeit that this long-term rosy prospect was aggressively priced in by the market at the time. Given the underperformance as of late, appeal was improving a bit, albeit that valuations remained quite demanding.

Digital Transformation

PTC is a heavy believer of the digital transformation of the economy into the future. The company has activities which are categorized in two segments. Digital thread customers focus on solutions and products which are physical, large, mechanical, and typically have long term life cycles. Products to think of include cranes, trucks, buses and other machinery, often involving longer term projects.

The other segment is the velocity customer group, focusing on smaller, tech-savvier and shorter life-cycle product groups like watches, navigation and other equipment.

The company itself is in transition as well, to focus on more on services and SaaS-alike business activities. A $30 stock in 2015 has come awake as shares rose to the $100 mark in 2018, as shares rallied towards $150 in the summer of 2021, trading at $99 when I picked up coverage again in April of this year.

The company posted fiscal 2021 sales of $1.81 billion in September that year, up 24% on the year before, with the recurring revenue contribution coming in at more than 90% of sales. GAAP operating profits came in at $380 million, or even a bit higher if we back out a $30 million amortization charge. With fourth quarter performance being a bit stronger, earnings could top the $3 per share mark. This translated into a premium valuation around 30-33 times earnings as a $1.1 billion net debt load translated into a reasonable leverage ratio with EBITDA seen around the half a billion mark.

This financial position allowed for a $280 million deal for Intland Software, adding the Codebeamer application lifecycle management software to the line-up of its offerings, albeit that this was just a bolt-on deal with PTC supporting a $13 billion enterprise valuation at the time. With a rotation from growth to value taking place at the time amidst higher interest rates, I urged for some caution, even though the positioning and bolt-on deal making seemed like a solid way to go.

Doing Well

Fast forwarding between April and today, shares have been trading in a $100-$130 price range, currently exchanging hands at $123, marking decent gains, especially if we consider the performance of the wider market, higher interest rates and performance of the technology sector in particular.

In July, PTC posted a 6% increase in third quarter sales to $462 million, although that a strong dollar cut the percentage pace of year-over-year growth in half from the 12% growth otherwise being reported. Non-GAAP earnings rose some fourteen cents to $0.97 per share, but the quality of earnings is modest given that this excludes a $0.42 per share stock-based compensation expense. Net debt remained stable at $1.1 billion, even as the Intland deal had closed already.

Early in November, the company reported a 6% increase in fourth quarter sales to $508 million, again up 12% in constant currency terms, with full year sales up 7% to $1.93 billion. Adjusted earnings for the year came in at $4.58 per share, or $3.10 per share if we adjust for stock-based compensation charges.

Net debt fell a bit to $1.08 billion as 119 million shares value equity at $14.6 billion at $123 per share, for a $15.7 billion enterprise valuation. This comes down to nearly 8 times sales and represents a high valuation, at 40 times earnings. This multiple in this environment with roughly 10% growth feels quite steep.

Another Deal

Following the solid operating momentum and strong price action of the shares, PTC announced another deal with a $1.46 billion deal to acquire ServiceMax. With the deal PTC aims to bolster its offerings in field service management software. The deal calls for a $808 million cash payment upon closing and another $650 million payment due in October next year which makes that a pro forma net debt load of $2.5 billion will only be reached this point next year.

With annual revenues pegged at $160 million, the deal comes at a roughly 9 times sales multiple, roughly in line with the own valuation of PTC. The company has not quantified the growth rate or margin contribution of the acquired activities, however.

Concluding Remark

With the latest deal, PTC will lever up the balance sheet, yet the delayed payment of part of the acquisition price and cash flow generation (by issuing stock to staff) makes that leverage is very much manageable and hence no big concern.

The deal will grow the business by around 8-10% as earnings for the coming year are likely coming in around $3.50 per share. This still results in sky high earnings multiples as a corresponding 2.5%-3.0% earnings yield is low in relation to the risk free interest rates despite the stable growth, after very strong share price action observed over the past half a year.