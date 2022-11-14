piranka

Editor's Note: This article is meant to introduce Yiannis Zourmpanos's new Marketplace service, Yiazou Capital Research.

As investors navigate volatile markets, they must keep in mind that fortunes are made in a bear market. With stock valuations trading at much more reasonable levels compared to a year or two ago, there's no better time to enter the market.

Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-research platform, is here to help you unlock your investment potential through in-depth analysis. Investing does not have to be a time-consuming and frustrating activity. My goal is to provide value through our research so that you can gain a deep understanding and clarity of the businesses we cover/own with minimal effort.

The regular monthly rate to access our research platform is $59.99 (month-to-month), which translates into $719.88 annually, but only $419.99 if you subscribe annually (save 42%).

For the next 14 days, the first 10 like-minded investors who want to join this journey with us have the chance to subscribe for just $288.99 annually (~$24 monthly) and skip paying 45% higher membership. Thus, similar to buying undervalued stocks, you can lock in today for a lower price, and as the platform grows and compounds in value, you enjoy alpha returns on your investment down the road.

Yiazou Capital Research

We Spoke With Many Investors, And Here Is What They Have In Common:

Lack of understanding of the businesses you own: You feel confident when you buy a stock, but you start doubting yourself when it drops.

You feel confident when you buy a stock, but you start doubting yourself when it drops. Limited time for investment analysis: You are an investor at heart, but you have limited time for analyzing stock and following up on the company's news, earnings and updates.

You are an investor at heart, but you have limited time for analyzing stock and following up on the company's news, earnings and updates. Hard to break through the complexity and noise in the market: You feel bombarded and overwhelmed with information when researching a stock.

You feel bombarded and overwhelmed with information when researching a stock. Hard to determine the value of a business: You have confidence in the stock, but you are not certain how to value the business and at what price to buy a stock.

You have confidence in the stock, but you are not certain how to value the business and at what price to buy a stock. Lack of patience: Sometimes, you lose patience and faith in your investments, and you need an external source to remind you and back up your decisions with up-to-date actionable data and analysis.

If any of the above describes you, you are in the right place.

What We Do:

At Yiazou Capital Research, we break down business models, companies' operations, financials, and other core areas to produce a comprehensive report. We devote hundreds of hours, weeks, and sometimes months to our research going through companies' filings, annual reports, 10-Ks, 10-Qs, 8-Ks, etc., listening to earnings calls, watching CEO interviews, tracking competitors, speaking to employees, and engaging in other activities necessary so that we can produce a comprehensive, straightforward and understandable report.

Members' Exclusive Benefits:

Yiazou Exclusive Research: Equity Research Reports - At least 8 exclusive alpha-rich deep-dive reports annually (long-ideas). We do all the research work; we cut through the noise, analyze, and provide our deep dive reports in a simple and understandable format.

Equity Research Reports - At least 8 exclusive alpha-rich deep-dive reports annually (long-ideas). We do all the research work; we cut through the noise, analyze, and provide our deep dive reports in a simple and understandable format. Yiazou Model Portfolio: Access to our Model portfolio in real-time, trading alerts, transaction history, and rationale for investment decisions.

Access to our Model portfolio in real-time, trading alerts, transaction history, and rationale for investment decisions. Quarterly Roundup: At the end of the earnings season, you get our comprehensive newsletter with essential news and quarterly updates for the stocks covered in the exclusive research and other exclusive ideas.

At the end of the earnings season, you get our comprehensive newsletter with essential news and quarterly updates for the stocks covered in the exclusive research and other exclusive ideas. Weekly Brief: At the end of each week, we will discuss important market news, company updates covered in the exclusive research, changes to the model portfolio, and other relevant matters.

Yiazou Capital Research

Exclusive chat room: Active chat room and direct access to Yiannis Zourmpanos. From personal experience, we know that most compelling investment ideas arise from nowhere through simple conversations; we strongly encourage an ' Ask Me Anything ' activity. Feel free to reach out for whatever reason.

Active chat room and direct access to Yiannis Zourmpanos. From personal experience, we know that most compelling investment ideas arise from nowhere through simple conversations; we strongly encourage an ' ' activity. Feel free to reach out for whatever reason. Access to all public articles: Regardless of whether you use Seeking Alpha as a free user, premium user, or pro user, you will always have free access to all our public articles.

Regardless of whether you use Seeking Alpha as a free user, premium user, or pro user, you will always have free access to all our public articles. Stock Requests: Take part in the research by submitting your request, and if the stock is within our circle of competence and suits our investment criteria, you might get your favorite business covered in depth.

Take part in the research by submitting your request, and if the stock is within our circle of competence and suits our investment criteria, you might get your favorite business covered in depth. Radar Screen (Watchlist): Access to our real-time watchlist with key metrics and live data.

About The Author

I am Yiannis Zourmpanos, and I worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external/internal auditing and consulting. I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and a member of the ACCA Global professional accounting body. Additionally, I hold a BSc and MSc in Accounting & Finance from leading UK universities. I am also the founder of a private business which has given me a chance to gain a holistic view and deep understanding of business operations.

Being an active investor for years and with nearly a decade of working experience, I am proudly launching my research platform, where along with my team, we share our best-in-class analysis.

You can learn more about me at Yiazou Capital Research.

You Should Join The Platform If:

You focus on buying great quality businesses and adopt a long-term mindset.

You think like a business owner and don't view stocks as a piece of paper.

You love analyzing businesses and want to take your due diligence to the next level.

You believe that determining the value of a business is both an art and a science.

You are one click away from your 14-day free trial. It's risk-free, and you can now access our research platform to check whether this fits you.

Please feel free to contact me if you need any further information.

Yiazou Capital Research

If you're reading this via Seeking Alpha's mobile app, to try this service right now, go to seekingalpha.com and enter Yiazou Capital Research in the site search to visit my Marketplace Service checkout page.