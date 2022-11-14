Launching Yiazou Capital Research: Gain Clarity Through In-Depth Analysis

Nov. 22, 2022 10:00 AM ET
Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Summary

  • As investors navigate volatile markets, they must keep in mind that fortunes are made in a bear market.
  • I am proudly launching my research platform Yiazou Capital Research, and along with my team, we share our best-in-class analysis.
  • Yiazou Capital Research provides premium stock-market research to enhance your knowledge and unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.
  • After the launch and for a limited time, the first 10 members joining our community can lock in for a special legacy price forever.
  • Once it passes December 6, the offer is gone, and the membership's price is going 45% higher.

As investors navigate volatile markets, they must keep in mind that fortunes are made in a bear market. With stock valuations trading at much more reasonable levels compared to a year or two ago, there's no better time to enter the market.

Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-research platform, is here to help you unlock your investment potential through in-depth analysis. Investing does not have to be a time-consuming and frustrating activity. My goal is to provide value through our research so that you can gain a deep understanding and clarity of the businesses we cover/own with minimal effort.

The regular monthly rate to access our research platform is $59.99 (month-to-month), which translates into $719.88 annually, but only $419.99 if you subscribe annually (save 42%).

For the next 14 days, the first 10 like-minded investors who want to join this journey with us have the chance to subscribe for just $288.99 annually (~$24 monthly) and skip paying 45% higher membership. Thus, similar to buying undervalued stocks, you can lock in today for a lower price, and as the platform grows and compounds in value, you enjoy alpha returns on your investment down the road.

We Spoke With Many Investors, And Here Is What They Have In Common:

  • Lack of understanding of the businesses you own: You feel confident when you buy a stock, but you start doubting yourself when it drops.
  • Limited time for investment analysis: You are an investor at heart, but you have limited time for analyzing stock and following up on the company's news, earnings and updates.
  • Hard to break through the complexity and noise in the market: You feel bombarded and overwhelmed with information when researching a stock.
  • Hard to determine the value of a business: You have confidence in the stock, but you are not certain how to value the business and at what price to buy a stock.
  • Lack of patience: Sometimes, you lose patience and faith in your investments, and you need an external source to remind you and back up your decisions with up-to-date actionable data and analysis.

If any of the above describes you, you are in the right place.

What We Do:

At Yiazou Capital Research, we break down business models, companies' operations, financials, and other core areas to produce a comprehensive report. We devote hundreds of hours, weeks, and sometimes months to our research going through companies' filings, annual reports, 10-Ks, 10-Qs, 8-Ks, etc., listening to earnings calls, watching CEO interviews, tracking competitors, speaking to employees, and engaging in other activities necessary so that we can produce a comprehensive, straightforward and understandable report.

Members' Exclusive Benefits:

  • Yiazou Exclusive Research: Equity Research Reports - At least 8 exclusive alpha-rich deep-dive reports annually (long-ideas). We do all the research work; we cut through the noise, analyze, and provide our deep dive reports in a simple and understandable format.
  • Yiazou Model Portfolio: Access to our Model portfolio in real-time, trading alerts, transaction history, and rationale for investment decisions.
  • Quarterly Roundup: At the end of the earnings season, you get our comprehensive newsletter with essential news and quarterly updates for the stocks covered in the exclusive research and other exclusive ideas.
  • Weekly Brief: At the end of each week, we will discuss important market news, company updates covered in the exclusive research, changes to the model portfolio, and other relevant matters.

  • Exclusive chat room: Active chat room and direct access to Yiannis Zourmpanos. From personal experience, we know that most compelling investment ideas arise from nowhere through simple conversations; we strongly encourage an 'Ask Me Anything' activity. Feel free to reach out for whatever reason.
  • Access to all public articles: Regardless of whether you use Seeking Alpha as a free user, premium user, or pro user, you will always have free access to all our public articles.
  • Stock Requests: Take part in the research by submitting your request, and if the stock is within our circle of competence and suits our investment criteria, you might get your favorite business covered in depth.
  • Radar Screen (Watchlist): Access to our real-time watchlist with key metrics and live data.

About The Author

I am Yiannis Zourmpanos, and I worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external/internal auditing and consulting. I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and a member of the ACCA Global professional accounting body. Additionally, I hold a BSc and MSc in Accounting & Finance from leading UK universities. I am also the founder of a private business which has given me a chance to gain a holistic view and deep understanding of business operations.

Being an active investor for years and with nearly a decade of working experience, I am proudly launching my research platform, where along with my team, we share our best-in-class analysis.

You can learn more about me at Yiazou Capital Research.

You Should Join The Platform If:

  • You focus on buying great quality businesses and adopt a long-term mindset.
  • You think like a business owner and don't view stocks as a piece of paper.
  • You love analyzing businesses and want to take your due diligence to the next level.
  • You believe that determining the value of a business is both an art and a science.

You are one click away from your 14-day free trial. It's risk-free, and you can now access our research platform to check whether this fits you.

Please feel free to contact me if you need any further information.

If you're reading this via Seeking Alpha's mobile app, to try this service right now, go to seekingalpha.com and enter Yiazou Capital Research in the site search to visit my Marketplace Service checkout page.

Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

My primary strategy focuses on high-quality, free cash flow generative stocks with an above-average growth rate and a strong business moat.

- I am a full-time stock-market researcher. I manage my own highly concentrated portfolio, and I occasionally engage in short-term trades to profit from asset mispricings when Mr. Market does not feel very well. 

- I worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external auditing, internal auditing, and consulting.

- I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and a member of ACCA global professional accounting body. Additionally, I hold a BSc and MSc in Accounting & Finance from leading UK universities.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Yiannis Zourmpanos and/or Yiazou Capital Research and/or Yiazou Galaxy Ventures Ltd are not financial advisors, nor investment manager, neither portfolio managers. These are entirely the authors' team's personal opinions. The information provided in this paper is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, and should not be construed as, investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell, or otherwise transact in any investment, including any products or services or an invitation, offer or solicitation to engage in any investment activity. All content is subjective, and you should conduct your own research.

Yiannis Zourmpanos and/or Yiazou Capital Research and/or Yiazou Galaxy Ventures Ltd makes no express or implied representations, warranties, or guarantees about the correctness, reliability, completeness, or reasonableness of the information in the paper. Any assumptions, opinions, or estimations stated in the paper are the author's judgments as of the date of publication and are subject to change at any time without notice.

Any estimates made in the information are based on several market assumptions, and there is no certainty that any expected outcomes will be realized. Yiannis Zourmpanos and/or Yiazou Capital Research and/or Yiazou Galaxy Ventures Ltd disclaims any and all duty for any direct, indirect, or other harm resulting from the use of this presentation's contents. Yiannis Zourmpanos and/or Yiazou Capital Research and/or Yiazou Galaxy Ventures Ltd makes no express or implied representations or warranties or is not operating in any fiduciary role or as your financial, legal, accounting, tax, or other advice.

