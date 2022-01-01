W. P. Carey: Time To Pause The Enthusiasm Now

Nov. 20, 2022 8:52 PM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)6 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • WPC is a high-quality single-tenant net-lease commercial REIT. Panic sellers were forced out rapidly in its recent capitulation, with savvy investors picking up the pieces at attractive valuations.
  • It has outperformed the S&P 500 since we upgraded WPC in early October. However, we assessed that the rapid recovery is due for a healthy pullback.
  • We discuss why WPC's high-quality operating model should perform well despite the worsening macroeconomic environment.
  • Still, we explain why investors should be patient when considering adding more positions.
  • Revising from Buy to Hold.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Putting a coin in a white piggy bank at home.

Guido Mieth

Thesis

Investors in leading single-tenant net-lease commercial REIT W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC), who added exposure at its September/October lows, have seen a remarkable recovery from the panic selloff.

Accordingly, WPC has gained nearly 13% since our previous article urging investors to buy the capitulation, outperforming the S&P 500's (SPX) (SP500) 9.8% uptick. Relative to its 10Y total return CAGR of 11.7%, it has proved to be an astute move for investors who picked those lows and didn't fall into the bear trap.

WPC's robust performance is secured by high occupancy rates (FQ3: 98.9% of net-lease portfolio), bolstering its resilience and consistency over the years. In addition, its market leadership, coupled with a solid balance sheet, has helped the REIT raise equity/debt financing at attractive rates despite the recent market volatility.

Therefore, it has provided WPC with significant firepower to leverage opportunities resulting from the market dislocation spurred by the Fed's rate hikes cadence. While management has turned in a more conservative investment cadence in Q4, it remains confident in its internal rental accretion, driven by robust same-store annualized base rent (ABR), protected by contractual CPI-linked escalators (capped: 18.4% of ABR, uncapped: 36.8% of ABR).

As such, WPC has consistently traded at a premium against its broad REIT peers, given its market leadership and competitive advantage. However, with the rapid recovery from its September lows, we gleaned that WPC's valuation is less attractive for investors to consider adding more positions now.

We also parsed that a pullback seems likely, with WPC's price action possibly facing resistance at the current levels. Hence, we encourage investors to pause from adding exposure and wait patiently for a retracement to digest some of its recent momentum.

Revising from Buy to Hold for now.

Management Raised FY22 AFFO Per Share Guidance

Management saw a robust FQ3 performance with same-store ABR up by 3.4%, above Q2's 3%. However, its same-store rental income crept up by just 1.5%. Notwithstanding, management remains confident that its contractual rental accretion would continue to drive "overall comprehensive same-store growth, but there will be some variability."

Moreover, management telegraphed its confidence in seeing more robust same-store ABR metrics in FY23, as CEO Jason Fox accentuated:

I would suspect that we'll continue to see same-store growth. That's the one item that we have kind of a clear picture on in terms of more certainty given where we are right now and the time lag and how things flow through to our leases. We would continue to see that trend upward above the 4% to 4.5% range. (WPC FQ3'22 earnings call)

Therefore, we believe its resilient operating performance and ABR growth visibility bolstered management's ability to lift its outlook. Accordingly, WPC increased its AFFO per share guidance to $5.28 (midpoint) from $5.26 previously. It also narrowed its guidance range, seeing lesser earnings dispersion.

WPC AFFO per share change % consensus estimates

WPC AFFO per share change % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

The consensus estimates (bullish) have also been lifted to reflect management's revised outlook. Analysts penciled in an AFFO per share estimate of $5.29 for FY22 (up 5.1% YoY), slightly ahead of WPC's midpoint guidance.

However, management also cautioned that its investment activity would slow down into Q4, downgrading its FY22 outlook to $1.75B (midpoint). Therefore, it implies an investment volume estimate of $450M for FQ4, down from FQ3's $474.8M. In addition, management highlighted it continues to see challenges in negotiations with sellers as cap rates have moved up more slowly than the cost of capital, which has surged.

Despite that, WPC was confident that it remains well-positioned to capture opportunities moving forward despite the widening of spreads. Therefore, we believe there's potential upside to WPC's forward AFFO estimates if the investment environment improves further in FY23, allowing the REIT to leverage its dry powder accordingly.

Is WPC Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

WPC NTM Dividend yields % valuation trend

WPC NTM Dividend yields % valuation trend (koyfin)

With the sharp recovery from its September lows, WPC's NTM dividend yield has moved away from its September/October highs of 6.2% down to 5.37%. It's also closing in on the one standard deviation zone under its 10Y mean.

Also, WPC's NTM AFFO per share multiple of 15.1x has moved ahead of its 10Y mean of 14.1x. Furthermore, it remains priced at a premium against its REIT peers' median of 13.7x (according to S&P Cap IQ data). Therefore, we gleaned that WPC's near- and medium-term upside has likely been reflected in the recovery.

With the economy likely heading into a recession, we don't expect WPC to be re-rated materially higher from here.

WPC price chart (weekly)

WPC price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

We observed that WPC had recovered rapidly from its panic selloff leading into its September lows.

We also noted that WPC had lost its medium-term bullish bias, with sellers likely resisting further buying upside from the current levels. Hence, we don't consider the reward/risk attractive at these levels.

Revising from Buy to Hold for now.

Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?

We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:

  • 24/7 access to our model portfolios

  • Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster

  • Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas

  • Access to all our charts with specific entry points

  • Real-time chatroom support

  • Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
18.7K Followers
Sifting through the ultimate growth stocks for your portfolio

I'm JR, the lead writer and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service. Our team is committed to bringing more clarity to investors in their investment decisions.

Our marketplace service focuses on a price-action-based approach to growth and technology stocks, supported by fundamental analysis. In addition, our general SA site discusses stocks from various sectors and industries. 

Our discussion mainly focuses on a short- to medium-term thesis. While we hold stocks for the long-term, we also use appropriate opportunities to benefit from short- to medium-term swings, leveraging long (directionally bullish) or short (directionally bearish) set-ups. 

My LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/seekjo







Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.