wagnerokasaki/iStock via Getty Images

After announcing to go public via a SPAC deal last year, Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) finally reported their first quarterly results as a public company. The results smashed estimates, but the 'neutral' video platform still remains in the early stages of development. My investment thesis remains Neutral on the stock until the business can catch up with the big valuation.

Big Growth

Rumble clearly has big user growth. Nobody should really question whether the platform has found a market niche with Q3 monthly active users (MAUs) surging 97% YoY to 71 million. The US and Canada MAUs more than doubled to 57 million.

The company has grown MAUs substantially over the last couple of years as the neutral video platform adds on new creators. Most of the creators are right leaning that could ultimately limit the size of the platform, but the issue right now isn't a lack of users on time spent on the platform with new influential creators added each week.

Source: Rumble Aug. '22 presentation

The biggest problem is the lack of monetization. Rumble smashed analyst estimates for Q3'22, but the company only reported quarterly revenues of $11.0 million. Sure the number surged 430% from just under $2.1 million last Q3, but the company is just running at a $44 million annualized rate.

Source: Rumble Q3'22 earnings release

Rumble reported a $7.9 million operating loss due to $7.5 million in revenue costs. A lot of the revenue growth was apparently from tipping limiting the gross margins.

The company has constrained spending to operating expenses to $11.0 million. Most technology companies in startup mode spend multiples of the revenue base on SG&A expenses leading to massive losses and huge cash outlays.

The one negative of the spending increase was the $4.9 million spent on promotions to incentivize top content creators to join the platform via sales and marketing. In addition, revenue costs surged due to a $4.2 million increase in creator and publisher payments.

The biggest issue remains the monetization path with 71 million users only creating $11.0 million in revenue amounting to a minimal ARPU in the quarter. Rumble would reach nearly $1.0 billion in annual revenues with just a $3 ARPU per user each quarter.

The company provided estimates of YouTube (GOOG) average $5+ in monthly ARPU with nearly $16 earned each quarter per MAU. If Rumble could just reach 50% of the quarterly ARPU, the annual revenues on just the current user base would reach $2 to $3 billion.

The company has promising license and subscription-based income options that promise solid revenue streams over time. Rumble building a future business not reliant on digital ad revenue is a big positive. The online video platform having to compete with the likes of Google and YouTube in scaling ad revenues could end up problematic.

The Locals product was just launched on Rumble after closing the deal to acquire the product in late 2021. The company now offers subscriptions, Content+ and tipping to offer content creators multiple ways to earn income from viewers of their content.

The video platform recently launched the Rumble Ad Exchange to further monetize traffic. The company will obtain far higher ad rates from filling their own ad inventory versus using a third-party exchange.

Big Valuation

At this point, Rumble has an impressive set of solutions and options for content creators to monetize content. The only problem is that it takes time for content to be monetized on a platform and the company is just starting with the addition of the Locals subscription product and tipping along with the new ad exchange.

After the revenue beat, the one analyst covering the stock has a $21 million revenue target for 2022 and $100 million for 2023. The Q4 estimate doesn't even appear accurate and Rumble didn't provide guidance with suggestions revenue growth will be lumpy and unpredictable.

The company lists a diluted share count now of 375 million shares due to Rumble having a combined 96 million stock options, warrants and RSUs. Not all of these shares are in the money right now, but investors should assume most will be exercised with the stock at $10.

The stock valuation jumps to a rather healthy $3.7 billion with the stock at $10. The problem with much of a rally in Rumble is that a jump to $15 quickly pushes the market valuation to a very healthy $5.6 billion.

Rumble has a cash balance of $357 million after closing the SPAC deal, providing $346 million in cash after paying nearly $54 million in transaction costs. The company has only burned $17.0 million from operations this year while spending another $5.8 million on capex, but the spending rate is only mounting and the cash balance isn't overly excessive for a business trying to compete with the likes of a platform owned by Google with over $100 billion in cash on the balance sheet.

If the company has already scaled to $100+ million in annual revenues, one might be able to make a case for the current stock valuation. Rumble will need at least another year to reach those levels and the stock would still trade at 37x sales.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Rumble is quickly building an impressive creator lineup and monetization plans, but the company now has to generate the revenues in order to keep up with the high creator and publisher payment requirements to stay on the platform. The stock is far too expensive here despite the surprising Q3'22 revenues beat.

The $5 price target stands as a far better entry point on the stock. A valuation below $2 billion next year combined with higher revenues opens up a vastly better entry point to play this impressive growth story.