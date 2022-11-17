What The Latest Canadian Inflation Report May Mean For The Path Of Interest Rates

  • Canada's inflation is still hot, but not getting hotter, for now.
  • What stagnant inflation may mean for interest rates.
  • Rates are still going up, but maybe at a slower pace.

Originally posted on November 17, 2022

The Canadian inflation report came in at 6.9% in October, matching September’s reading. Robert Both, Macro Strategist at TD Securities, spoke with Greg Bonnell to explain why interest rates may still need to move higher, but at a slower pace than before.

