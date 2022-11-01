With Republicans having taken the U.S. House of Representatives and Democrats retaining the Senate, it looks likely the next two years will feature legislative gridlock.
Each party is on track for a razor thin majority in each chamber of Congress. This leads to another takeaway: The “red wave” that many pundits seemed sure of (although we had our doubts) never materialized and was instead replaced by a – choose your metaphor – “red rain drop,” “red ripple,” or “red whisper.” Indeed, Democrats may expand their majority in the Senate, depending on the outcome of the Georgia runoff race in early December.
Either way, wave or whisper, we believe the practical implications for the markets and the economy are largely the same whether Republicans had won only a House majority or won both the House and the Senate. After all, a majority is still a majority, and the primary levers for a party not in the White House – namely obstruction and oversight – will be available to House Republicans despite their skinny majority and control of only one chamber.
So, what does a split Congress mean for economic policy? We see four main implications:
While our expectation is largely for gridlock in the next Congress, we do foresee some areas of potential compromise. These include legislation that could bring better clarity to the regulatory remit on cryptocurrencies – a need that is even more urgent given recent crypto exchange issues – and energy-permitting language that could expedite both traditional and renewable energy projects.
While past is certainly not prologue, the equity markets historically have tended to do well in years of split government. Indeed, in previous years of a similar composition of power in Washington – namely, a Republican House, Democratic Senate, and Democratic White House, the equity market has returned on average 13.6% (per S&P 500 data), a higher average return than almost any other composition of power. Of course, 2023 may look quite different from history given sticky inflation, recession risk, and war in Ukraine. (Read our latest Asset Allocation Outlook for our detailed views on equities and other asset classes in the coming year.)
Of course, once the final ballot is counted, the midterm elections will quickly be in the rearview mirror. While speculation is rampant about who else is running (Donald Trump announced his candidacy as we penned this) – and who is not – for the White House in 2024, we would caution against extrapolating any conclusive outcomes this early in the cycle. Indeed, we are likely in for a number of twists and turns, which once again may surprise the pundits and defy history.
