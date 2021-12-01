Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment

It's important to evaluate one's investment thesis when it comes to individual stocks, and if warranted and one so chooses, make changes when the thesis changes. For W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), the thesis hasn't changed much throughout its existence, as successive management teams have focused the company on owning and acquiring mission-critical triple-net leased assets.

This reminds me of the saying, "buy right and hold tight", when it comes to WPC. In this article, I highlight why WPC remains an attractive sleep well at night option for income investors.

Why WPC?

W. P. Carey has a long history of delivering shareholder returns through dividends and capital appreciation. It was founded nearly half a century ago, and currently owns 1,428 net lease properties that are diversified across 391 different tenants.

WPC is also one of the few net lease REITs to have exposure outside the U.S., where it has the scale and borrowing capacity (often at more attractive rates) to buy properties at attractive cap rates. At present, 65% of WPC's annual base rent stems from the U.S. and much of the remainder (32%) from Europe.

As shown below, WPC has strong diversification, with higher exposure to industrial and warehouse, representing 50% of annual base rent. While WPC does have exposure to offices, they are generally comprised of corporate headquarters that are mission critical to the tenant base.

WPC Portfolio Mix (Investor Presentation)

Encouragingly, WPC acted in the best interest of shareholders this year, by recently rolling up its $2.2 billion private investment vehicle, CPA: 18 into the greater enterprise through. This adds a high quality portfolio of 65 self-storage operating assets and gives WPC increasing exposure to this growing and fragmented segmented, from 19 properties prior to the merger to 84.

Meanwhile, WPC stays true to form, demonstrating strong operating fundamentals, with a 98.9% occupancy rate, and a long weighted average lease term of 10.9 years, putting it on par with that of other high quality triple net lease REITs. Notably, this lease structure provides for higher operating margins, since tenants pay for the property maintenance, insurance, and taxes. This is reflected by WPC's high operating margin (with depreciation addback) of 87% over the trailing 12 months, sitting well above the 60% to 70% average for most shopping center and industrial REITs.

Also encouraging, AFFO per share was up by 9.7% YoY during the third quarter, driven by investment activity, rent escalation, and the CPA: 18 merger. These factors enabled management to raise its AFFO per share guidance for the full year to $5.28 at the midpoint, up from $5.19 previously. The new AFFO per share guidance comfortably covers WPC's recently raised quarterly dividend rate of $1.06 with an 80% payout ratio.

A part of the growth story has to do with high inflation, which resulted in same-store rent growth of 3.4% in the latest quarter. Looking forward, management expects same store rent growth to move even higher in 2023 to between 4% and 4.5%. As shown below, same store rent growth has trended up for 5 consecutive quarters.

WPC Same-Store Rent Growth (Investor Presentation)

Moreover, WPC maintains a strong Baa1 rated balance sheet, after the recent upgrade by Moody's (MCO), which should enhance the pricing on its bonds. It has over $2 billion in liquidity after raising $1 billion so far this year at attractive prices. WPC's presence in Europe is also a plus, as it enables the company to raise debt at lower interest rates in the European bond market, including recent debt raised at around a 3.5% interest rate.

This results in attractive lease spreads, with cap rates on new acquisitions ranging from 6% to 7% so far this year. WPC's strong balance sheet puts it in strong position to out-muscle more leveraged players who have been sidelined by higher cost of capital. This was noted by management during the recent conference call:

Sellers holding on to lower cap rate expectations, however, are not getting traction on new deals. Buyers have also stepped back, reducing competition for deals with lenders and risk-off mode and leveraged buyers largely sidelined given the dramatic increase in their cost of capital or inability to secure asset-level debt. Recently, however, deal pricing has become incrementally more interesting, and we believe market conditions are turning in our favor. We're actively exerting our pricing power and new deals, demanding higher yields, which we're beginning to achieve. With a strong balance sheet and significant dry powder from equity that's already been raised, we're able to provide certainty of closed sellers amid a smaller pool of active buyers. Deal timing remains uncertain, however, with sellers acclimating to higher cap rates at different speeds, although we believe sale-leaseback sellers, which have a use of proceeds are likely to do so more quickly. We also expect the types of investments we focus on, namely larger deals, sale leasebacks and warehouse and industrial properties to see greater cap rate movements than commodity retail.

Lastly, while WPC is no longer as cheap as when I last recommended the stock, it remains reasonably valued at the current price of $79.72 with a 5.3% dividend yield and a forward P/FFO of 15.6, sitting below its normal P/FFO of 16.0 over the past decade. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating on the stock, with an average price target of $85.55, equating to a potential 13% total return including dividends.

WPC Valuation (FAST Graphs)

Investor Takeaway

W.P. Carey remains a solid investment opportunity for income investors looking for a reliable dividend stock with potential upside from its ongoing transformation. The company's strong balance sheet, low cost of capital, attractive investment spread, and the inflationary environment should fuel respectable bottom line growth.

While the stock is no longer as cheap as it was in September, it remains reasonably valued with a solid yield above 5%. As such, I continue to see WPC as being a solid buy and hold investment for steady and growing income.