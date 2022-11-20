Tim Boyle

As you may know, Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) is a global consumer products company that operates in more than 175 countries and owns such household names as Huggies, Scott, Kleenex, and Kotex - just to name a few. Being a relatively defensive consumer staples stock, KMB has outperformed the S&P500 by ~12.5% over the past year of the 2022 bear-market but has lagged the performance of the overall consumer staples sector as represented by the (XLP) SPDR Consumer Staples ETF by 5% (see below). The stock currently yields a relatively attractive 3.53% but sports a rather pricey 23.4x multiple on consensus forward earnings estimates. Today, I'll take a closer look at KMB to see if it might be a good consumer staples stock to add to your portfolio.

Data by YCharts

Investment Thesis

Consumer staples companies, like KMB, are relatively defensive stocks - along with the Financial and HealthCare sectors, for example - that are expected to hold-up well in times of rising inflation and rising interest rates because they are well positioned to pass on those increased costs directly to consumers. Kimberly-Clark is relatively well positioned because of its diversified and iconic personal-care brands have been well-established across the globe. That said, the consumer staples sector is a relatively unexciting - yet important - slice of the market and many investors might choose to participate simply by owning a cost-efficient and well-diversified ETF like the XLP.

Earnings

KMB released its Q3 EPS report in late October, and it was a relatively flat report that missed by $0.04/share on the bottom-line (non-GAAP EPS of $1.40/share) but was a $40 million beat on the top-line (revenue of $5.05 billion was +0.8% yoy). The company now expects full-year FY22 adjusted EPS to come in at the low-end of the previously communicated range of $5.60 to $6.00 per share.

In the company's largest segment - Personal Care products, 53% of sales last year - Q3 sales of $2.6 billion was down 1% while foreign currency exchange rates reduced sales by 4%. Net selling prices increased 8% yoy. In the Consumer Tissue Segment (31% of revenue last year), sales were $1.6 billion, +2%. Net selling prices increased sales by 9% while volumes declined ~3%. FX headwinds reduced sales by 4% in the segment.

As for the supply-chain challenges and inflationary challenges facing the company, during the Q3 conference call KMB Chairman and CEO Mike Hsu said:

... given the -- I would say, the supply shocks or the input cost shocks that we've taken on in the last three years, as I mentioned before, 1,500 -- the equivalent of 1,500 basis points of gross margin, margin improvement right now this year remains my top priority. I'm confident we'll return to pre-pandemic levels, and we're making progress as in the Q3.

This 1.5% margin "shock" is why Hsu has focused Kimberly-Clark on cutting-costs and expanding its more lucrative e-commerce initiatives. Meantime, Hsu also commented on the company's progress in China and reported mid- to high single-digit growth in diapers and double-digit growth in feminine care.

Valuation

The following chart compares some valuation metrics of KMB versus its peer Procter & Gamble (PG) as well as the broad consumer products sector as measured by the XLP ETF:

P/E Forward P/E Yield 12-month Total Return KMB 25.0x 23.4x 3.60% -1.24% P&G 24.7x 24.5x 2.56% -3.09% XLP 21.2x N/A 2.46% +3.28% Click to enlarge

As you can see, other than yield (a 1% edge goes to KMB), there is not a whole lot of difference between KMB versus leading peer P&G. However, it is notable that the XLP ETF has not only performed significantly better over the past year, it currently trading at a significant (~15%) discount to both on a P/E basis.

The Dividend

KMB's current quarterly dividend of $1.16/share is up only $0.02 from last year, which was up $0.07/share from the year before. Clearly, margin pressure has caused a deceleration of KMB's dividend growth as compared to the past. It is my opinion that dividend growth next year will also likely be somewhat disappointing as compared to the past.

Risks

In July, KMB raised its inflationary input costs impact from a midpoint of $825 million to $1.5 billion - a whopping 45%. That is, obviously, a serious headwind going forward that, when combined with the big FX headwind (roughly half of KMB's net sales are international) caused by the strong U.S. dollar, appear to be reasons why KMB should not be trading at a relatively lofty and above market multiple. Indeed, KMB's gross margins have declined from ~35% in 2019 (pre-pandemic) to an estimated 30% for full-year 2022. That said, KMB was able to raise prices in the 1H22 without seeing a meaningful reduction in volume. However, going forward KMB may have to increase discounted promotions in order to face growing pressure on consumer budgets.

Summary & Conclusions

Given the inflationary and foreign currency headwinds KMB faces going forward, and its relatively pricey valuation premium relatively to the XLP ETF and the broad S&P500 (P/E=20.6x), the stock appears to be more than fully valued here. Meantime, while the 3.53% yield is somewhat attractive for an equity, it is still significantly below the 4.5% yield investors can currently get with a risk-free two-year Treasury. That being the case, I rate KMB a HOLD, and mention that I am more positive on the broad consumer staples sector as represented by the XLP ETF given its much more rational valuation level and increased diversification.

I'll end with a 5-year total returns comparison of KMB and P&G relative to the XLP ETF and note that, over the long-term, P&G continues to be the star of the consumer staples show: