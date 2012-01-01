Bouillante/E+ via Getty Images

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) is the world's largest towing and recovery equipment manufacturer. And over the period, to diversify and expand the business reach, the management has acquired various well-known brands in the towing and recovery equipment industry. As a result, the company has achieved the #1 position in the industry and has been in the leadership position for a long been.

Also, as per the customers' design and cost structure, the company offers various wreckers, car carriers, and towing vehicle models. Wreckers are used to tow disabled vehicles, whereas car carriers are used for transporting vehicles for longer distances. Therefore, significant demand for those products comes from automotive distributors and government agencies.

The company has various well-recognized brands under its portfolio, such as century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, and champion; such strong brands help the company to maintain its leading position in the competitive industry.

Although the towing manufacturing industry is intensely competitive, the business gets an edge over its competitors due to the high quality and innovative products offered at a considerably low cost.

Despite such a strength in the business model and its leading position in the industry, the company's growth has remained significantly slow. Also, profit margins have remained considerably volatile. Currently, due to depressed earnings, the stock price has dropped more than 42% from its all-time high levels of 2021.

Even though the stock has fallen, the valuation has remained relatively fair, and due to its slow growth rate, the stock may not give significant returns to investors. Therefore, I assign sell ratings to the Miller industry.

Historical performance

revenue growth (macrotrends.net)

To analyze the actual earning power of the business, investors must analyze its historical performance carefully.

In the last ten years, the company's revenue grew from $342 million in 2012 to about $717 million by 2021. Also, net profits increased from $9 million in 2012 to about $39 million by 2019. But, since then, it has been dropping consistently due to COVID-19 restrictions, supply chain constraints, and increased inflation.

Note that over the same period, the company has grown its operations without significant dilution in the outstanding shares and with properly managed debt obligations attributed to management's conservative operating strategy.

Furthermore, the cash flow from operations remained volatile over the period, resulting from fluctuating net profits and working capital changes; the cash generated has been used for business expansion, resulting in slow but consistent growth in the business operations.

The slow growth of the business has translated into the share price. Therefore, from 2012 onwards till 2020, the stock has not given any significant returns, but in 2021, the stock price soared, resulting from overall stock market appreciation. Since then, it has dropped from its multiyear high levels till date. It is appreciated that despite various fluctuations in the profitability of the business, the stock price has remained consistently stable.

Strength in the business model

Due to its strong and stable business model led by consistent innovation, the company could maintain its leading position in the industry.

Strong distribution chain

Over the very long period, due to its leading and growing position, the company has maintained a very long relationship with its distributors, and therefore about 85% of distributors do not offer products of any other manufacturer, which gives the business model significant strength through a strong and stable distribution chain along with the long-standing and loyal distributors' network.

Focus on innovation

With its research and development facilities located in Chattanooga and Tennessee, the company has a very long history of Innovation; the company focuses on developing low-weight vehicles to increase fuel efficiency, which has helped the Miller group to bring industry-leading products which satisfy various demands of the customers. Currently, the company has come up with the newest product, called M100, which the management believes to be the world's largest tow truck.

Also, in the last five years, the company has invested over $82 million to expand domestic facilities, which shows that the management is continuously focusing on expanding the business reach and strengthening its leading position.

Highly experienced Management

Since its inception, William G. Miller has been serving as a chairman of the board. Also, in 2013 Jeffrey Badgley joined as a Co-CEO. Having such long-standing management gives the company an edge in terms of vast operating experience and in-depth market knowledge.

Risk factors

Although the business model is robust, various factors can hamper the company's profitability. But due to its leading market position along with its strong financial position, the risk of permanent capital loss seems significantly low.

Increased operating costs

The company depends on various raw materials for its operations, such as aluminum, steel, and petroleum products. And suppose the prices of raw materials, transpiration, and labor costs rise. In that case, the company faces significant headwinds. Therefore, any significant rise in the operating cost in the upcoming years might hamper overall profitability.

Credit availability

The distributors are dependent on floor plan financing for a large purchase of products. Therefore, any increase in the cost of borrowing or tight credit conditions might affect the distributors' purchasing ability, which might result in a significant reduction in sales.

Currently, I don't see any major risk that can permanently hamper the business model.

Recent development

quarterly results (quarterly report)

In the latest quarter, revenue grew about 24% from $164 million in the same quarter last year to about $205 million to date, along with significant improvement in overall margins compared to last year's period; improvement is primarily attributed to pricing initiatives and strategic actions led by management. But the overall results of the nine months remained subdued; despite revenue growth, the profit margin decreased due to higher raw material costs and freight and energy costs.

Also, due to supply chain constraints, working capital has increased considerably, resulting in higher inventory and receivables. Despite various supply chain constraints, the management has been investing in strengthening its supply chain, which is expected to bear fruit in upcoming quarters.

Although there are various short-term issues with the company, due to its leading position along with management's consistent efforts might drive substantial revenue growth in the upcoming years.

Currently, the company has been trading for about $309 million, which seems a price-to-earnings ratio of about 18 times as per its 2021 earnings of about $16 million. And about eight times its peak earnings of $39 million in 2019.

Due to various supply chain issues and increased operation costs, it might take longer for the company to reach its 2019 earnings. Therefore, the price-to-earnings ratio of 8 to 18 seems very much fair for a company with volatile earnings and very slow growth. That is why the stock might not produce significant returns for the investor. I assign sell ratings to the stock.