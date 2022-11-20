JasonDoiy/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) is a genomics research company that aims to make genetic testing commonplace and mainstream. The global genomics industry was valued at $27.81 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a rapid 19.4% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach a value of $94.65 billion by 2028.

23andMe is poised to benefit from this secular growth trend, as the price of DNA sequencing has fallen. The company was founded by Anne Wojcicki in 2006, who is the former wife of Google Co-founder (and Billionaire) Sergey Brin. Google, aka Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), invested in the business at its early stages, and the company still owns a $20 million (2.35%) stake in the company. In June 2021, the company went public via a SPAC merger with Billionaire Richard Branson's SPAC. As you might imagine the company captivated the imagination of retail investors who were coming off a strong stimulus-fueled bull market of 2020.

However, as inflation started to rise and interest rate hikes began, the valuation of growth stocks got decimated. Therefore, it's no surprise that the company's share price has been butchered by 70% since its IPO. Despite this decline, the company recently beat both revenue and earnings expectations for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023. So in this post, I'm going to break down the company's business model, financials, and valuation, so let's dive in.

Data by YCharts

Genomics Business Model

New technologies can generally be mass-adopted once the price comes down to a reasonable level. DNA sequencing could be one of those breakthrough technologies. Over the past 20 years, the price of DNA Sequencing has plunged from an eye-watering $2.7 Billion to $300 in less than 20 Years. The beautiful thing about 23andMe's system is they have made the process of understanding your own DNA frictionless. Customers sign up for a home test kit that enables them to simply send a vial of saliva back to the company, as opposed to needing a blood test, which can make some people squeamish.

The goal of 23andMe's genetic tests is to offer people information on their ancestry, for example, people want to know if they are part Spanish, etc. In addition, genetic testing details can be used to tailor medical treatment, your diet, and much more. The information is displayed via a great user interface and the system is gamified in its output. For example, in the images below, people can see what diseases they are most likely to get and even how they are likely to process certain medications.

Test output (23andMe website)

The company's platform has been incredibly successful so far, with ~12 million customers. The majority of these customers pay just $100 for a genetic testing kit and then a measly $29 per year for a subscription, which is extremely cheap. But the beautiful thing about 23andMe is as the company collects more DNA sequencing data on people, its value increases as that data can be leveraged for Drug Discovery research, with huge potential.

Strong Q2 Financials

23andMe generated strong financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Revenue was $75.66 million, which increased by a rapid 37% year-over-year and beat analyst expectations by $12.12 million. This growth was primarily driven by the acquisition of Lemonaid Health (acquired in November 2021), which is a telehealth provider. In addition, the company's research services segment (~25% of revenue) also generated solid growth which was driven by a multiyear partnership with British-based pharmaceutical giant GSK. The collaboration between the two companies will focus on the research and development of new medicines and cures, using human genetics data as the foundation for discovery.

Medical R&D involves much uncertainty about future payoff. However, these types of investments can be thought of as adding "optionality" to the stock. It only takes one breakthrough cancer drug to be developed to result in serious revenue growth down the line. The overall growth in revenue was partially offset by lower demand for the company's personal genome service, which seems to go through peaks and troughs of trend.

Data by YCharts

The company generated gross profit of $38 million in Q2 FY23, which increased by 37% year-over-year. Operating expenses were $106 million in the quarter, which increased by an eye-watering 43% year over year. This was driven by a large increase in labor costs as headcount grew. In addition, the company has spent more Sales and Marketing expenses in relation to its newly acquired Telehealth provider Lemonaid Health, which calls itself the "nation's online doctors' office." The Telehealth industry was valued at $83.5 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to grow at a rapid 24% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) up until 2028. This is expected to be driven by the lower cost of healthcare, and it was a trend that was accelerated by the pandemic.

Despite the increase in expenses, earnings per share was negative $0.15 in the quarter, which beat analyst forecasts by $0.05.

The company also has a solid balance sheet with $411 million in cash and short-term investments. In addition to just $81.9 million in total debt. 23andMe received a $50 million payment from GSK after the close of Q2 FY23 and, therefore, this is not reflected on its default cash position mentioned above.

Data by YCharts

Advanced Valuation

Valuing the equity of 23andMe is challenging given the genetic testing market has huge potential, but it is still in its early stages. For a guideline, I have plugged its current financials into my discounted cash flow ("DCF") valuation model. I have been fairly conservative with growth rates, forecasting just 20% for next year, due to expected lower demand in personal genome testing thanks to the recessionary environment. In addition, I have forecasted 30% revenue growth per year in years 2 to 5, as I forecast an increase in genome testing demand and some payoff from the telehealth acquisition.

23andMe stock valuation 1 (created by author Ben at Motivation 2 Invest)

To increase the accuracy of the valuation, I have capitalized on the company's R&D expenses, which has lifted the net income margin. However, even with this lift, the company is still operating at a heavy loss, with an operating margin of -92% in the trailing 12 months. Despite this, I have optimistically forecasted the company to grow its operating margin to 24% over the next 8 years, which is the average for the pharmaceutical/medical industry. This may seem like a long way off, but in the world of genomics and pharmaceutical research, you only need one breakdown cancer drug or solution (with partner GSK) to generate huge cash flow.

23andMe stock valuation (Created by Author Ben Alaimo at Motivation 2 Invest)

Given these factors, I get a fair value of $3.57 per share for ME. At the time of writing, the stock is ~$3 per share and is thus 25% undervalued.

Risks

Huge Cash Burn

As mentioned prior, 23andMe is burning a huge amount of cash, equating to ~$300 million in the trailing 12 months. At this current burn rate, the company likely has enough cash for around 1.5 years without raising more cash through the issuing of stock or taking on debt. The issue many "growth stocks" are facing at this time is their lower stock prices have resulted in a higher cost of capital. Therefore, issuing more stock at low levels doesn't seem like a great idea.

A positive for 23andMe is the company has a series of strong investors such as Alphabet and industry connections due to the founder's (Anne Wojcicki's prior relationship with Google founder (and Billionaire)) Sergey Brin. After the divorce of the two in 2015, it is estimated that Anne now has a net worth of $800 million. In addition, Anne and Sergey have two children together, thus, I imagine if she wishes to raise more capital, this could be done easily thanks to these industry connections.

Final Thoughts

23andMe is a company that plans to change our relationship with our gene profile as we know it. Perhaps one day in the future the company will succeed and genetic testing and personalized profiling will be commonplace for medical treatment, fitness plans, and more. In the meantime, the company is growing steady, and its collaborations with companies such as GSK offer upside potential. However, the huge cash burn is a risk, especially given the current climate. Therefore, I will label 23andMe Holding Co. stock as a "hold" despite it being undervalued.