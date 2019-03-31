By Ashok Bhatia, CFA
We believe the market turmoil of 2022 has altered risk/return prospects, setting up 2023 as a year when fixed-income investors continue to adjust to new realities.
Accelerating inflation and sharp monetary tightening for much of this year contributed to a sharp spike in fixed-income yields. Ten-year Treasury yields surged to north of 4% before pulling back somewhat on a weaker-than-expected CPI print, agency mortgages increased to 5+% territory and high-yield markets surged to over 8%. Similar shifts could be found across fixed income.
From a historical perspective, recent yields aren’t particularly high, but were perceived as shocking in contrast to the ultra-low levels of the COVID era. Now, investors are adjusting to the speed of this move and its implications. For 2023, this means many may make significant changes to allocations both within fixed income and across portfolios as they become more confident in their projections for inflation and policy as well as economic growth.
Within this broad movement, we anticipate three key trends affecting fixed-income assets:
In the year to come, investors will likely continue to seek return based on relative value and opportunity; however, more basically, they will need to adjust to a changed market while understanding that we are likely moving back to norms that prevailed before the introduction of extraordinary monetary policy close to 15 years ago.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
