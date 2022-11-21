It's been a great five weeks for stocks. Coming off the October 14th market low (the bottom so far in this bear market), stocks have rallied an impressive 9% to 11%, with dividend aristocrats up 14%.
This is a glorious reminder of the kind of face-ripping rally that's coming once the bear market finally bottoms, but it's also frustrating.
That's because it's the 5th or 6th bear market rally this year, depending on how you count them, and also means the market is moving further away from pricing in the 2023 recession that's all but certain.
The bond market is 100% confident that we're getting a recession next year.
How can 13-month recession risk be over 100%?
This means that the broader S&P 500 likely has a lot further to drop in the first half of 2023 before the true bear market bottom is in.
But remember it's always a market of stocks, not a stock market.
While the S&P 500 is historically slightly overvalued at the moment, hidden-gem small-cap blue-chip stocks are already pricing in a recession.
Now it's important to remember that undervalued blue-chips can still fall further.
But the point is that small caps offer a much better margin of safety than large caps, and that's why they are likely a lot closer to bottom than the market in general.
The 2023 recession likely to be mild and relatively short, according to the Conference Board's CEO survey.
What does this mean for investors looking for incredible bear market blue-chip bargains? That some of the best opportunities lie in cyclical small caps, such as industrials and financials.
And when it comes to sleeping well at night, there are few better options than dividend aristocrats and champions.
And do you know what else helps you stay calm, safe, and sane during turbulent market times? Such as the final stage of a bear market, which tends to be the most volatile and terrifying? Safe high-yields!
When you're locking in a relatively safe nearly 5% yield, you are getting paid to wait for the market recovery that is a guarantee as long as the world doesn't end.
Historically speaking, if you buy stocks as soon as the S&P hits -25%, even if the market keeps falling (on average it falls 17% more), then within one year you make 22%.
More importantly, over the next decade you average a more than 3X return.
In other words, rather than trying to be "cute" and time recessions and market bottoms, long-term blue-chip investors can just take the easy/lazy/smart road to riches.
If perfect economic timing can't beat long-term blue-chip buy and hold investing, then buying the world's best blue-chips today is the best chance you have to achieving good to great returns.
So let me show you why The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) and Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) are two hidden-gem high-yield dividend aristocrat bargains that might be just what you need to feel like a stock market genius in 2023 and beyond.
FLIC was founded in 1927, and is the oldest independent bank in Long Island, New York.
Today, FLIC has 41 branches, $4.1 billion in assets, and generates $129 million per year in revenue.
It survived and thrived through:
In other words, FLIC is built to last and will likely outlive us all, and possibly our children and grandchildren as well (unless it's acquired).
FLIC has a 28-year dividend growth streak, as long as it's been paying one.
You might think that a small-cap bank would be ferociously volatile. You'd be wrong.
In this recession, FLIC is down less than the S&P 500 (SP500) and much less than the Nasdaq (QQQ). Why? Because it's so conservatively run.
Despite being a $403 million market cap bank, FLIC's profitability is remarkable.
It's such a conservative bank in terms of underwriting that its loan losses in the first half of 2022 were just 0.01%, 6X lower than the national average of 0.06%.
It's no-performing loans are also 0.01% of its loan book, a staggering 59X better than its regional peers and 49X better than the national banking average.
Yet, thanks to running such a lean operation, FLIC is able to achieve 12% higher returns on assets than its peers, and 11% higher returns on equity.
Despite the pandemic hammering NYC, FLIC has managed to deliver impressively steadily growth in total loans, 12% annually over the last decade.
Thanks to $5 trillion in government stimulus checks, borrowing has shrunk a bit since the Pandemic, but deposits have continued to grow at almost 9% annually.
Checking deposits that provide low cost of capital have been growing at 12%.
Bottom Line: First Of Long Island Is One Of The Best Regional Bank You've never Heard Of
What kind of returns can you expect from FLIC in the future?
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|First Of Long Island
|4.7%
|7.0%
|11.7%
|8.2%
|5.9%
|12.3
|1.77
|REITs
|3.9%
|6.1%
|10.0%
|7.0%
|4.7%
|15.4
|1.58
|Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|3.6%
|8.5%
|12.1%
|8.4%
|6.1%
|11.8
|1.81
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.6%
|8.5%
|11.1%
|7.8%
|5.4%
|13.2
|1.70
|S&P 500
|1.8%
|8.5%
|10.3%
|7.2%
|4.9%
|14.8
|1.61
(Source: DK Research Terminal, Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)
Analysts expect FLIC to keep growing at 7%, the growth rate of the last 15 years, long into the future.
That means potentially better returns than the aristocrats, S&P, and you're getting paid a very safe yield of nearly 5% up front.
FLIC's average historical 12-month return for 27 years has been 12%, similar to what analysts expect in the future.
It's a consistent market-beater that from bear market lows is capable of long periods of Buffett-like returns.
But you don't have to wait years or decades for FLIC to generate good to great returns. Why?
What does a 38% undervalued almost 5% yielding aristocrat offer in terms of short-term return potential?
If FLIC grows as expected and returns to historical fair value by 2024 investors could see almost 80% total returns, or 31% annually.
If FLIC grows as expected through 2028 and returns to historical market-determined fair value, it could deliver 150% total returns, or 16% annually.
FLIC is a potentially good and reasonable high-yield small cap aristocrat opportunity for anyone comfortable with its risk profile. Look at how it compares to the S&P 500.
LEG isn't just a high-yield small-cap undervalued dividend aristocrat opportunity, it's a high-yield, small-cap, dividend-king opportunity.
LEG was founded in 1883 in Carthage, Missouri. In those 139 years LEG has survived and thrived through:
LEG has been raising its dividend every year through:
OK, so LEG is also a blue-chip that's likely to outlive us all and possibly our grandkids. What do they do?
Leggett & Platt, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft." - FactSet
LEG makes bedding products and materials for commercial and residential uses.
It's a global company with 35% of sales from outside the U.S.
From mattresses, to car seats, to tubing used in aerospace, LEG is a furniture maker par excellence.
Management plans to grow earnings by about 7.5% CAGR over time generating 11.1% to 14.1% CAGR total returns.
How realistic is 11% to 14% long-term return potential guidance from LEG's management?
LEG's average annual return since 1987 has been nearly 14% and its average 10-year rolling return has been 11% CAGR.
How realistic is that guidance? Consider LEG's total addressable markets:
Given the size of this market (which itself is growing at around 4% per year over time) I think management 6% to 9% CAGR sales growth guidance is pretty reasonable.
LEG is a speculative blue-chip. Why? In 2019, right before the Pandemic, they made a $1.25 billion acquisition of Elite Comfort Systems, doubling their debt.
They've been working to deleverage ever since, and the pandemic didn't help matters, and neither will the 2023 recession.
LEG's leverage ratio is expected to be 3.0X this year and fall to 2.8X next year.
It has $1.1 billion in liquidity and no bonds maturing until 2024, after the 2023 recession is expected to end.
S&P rates them BBB stable, implying a 7.5% 30-year default risk.
Once the recession is over, assuming management delivers on the expected deleveraging, LEG will no longer be speculative and its max risk cap recommendation will rise to 7.5% or less.
What kind of return potential can a 29% undervalued high-yield small cap dividend king potentially deliver in the short-term?
If LEG grows as expected and returns to historical fair value by 2024, it could deliver about 50% total returns or 20% annually.
Due to the global recession coming in 2023, analysts think LEG is going to face a slow growth period of just 1% EPS growth through 2028, and potentially "just" double with 93% total returns and 11% annual returns.
LEG is a potentially satisfactory and reasonable high-yield small cap dividend king opportunity for anyone comfortable with its risk profile. Look at how it compares to the S&P 500.
Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in FLIC or LEG (I'm not a market-timer).
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.
In the short-term stock prices are a crap shoot, in the long-term they are fundamentals driven destiny.
And what I can tell you about FLIC and LEG's fundamentals is that these are two of the best small cap high-yield aristocrat bargains not on your radar that deserve to be.
Both are:
Unless you think this coming recession will bring with it the apocalypse, then today is almost certainly a great time to buy these hidden-gem aristocrats.
If you are able to look beyond the 2023 recession and a few more painful months for stocks (most likely), then today is a great time to potentially add FLIC and LEG to your portfolio.
If you are looking for deep value aristocrats with high margins of safety that more than compensate your for their risk profiles, then FLIC and LEG are two reasonable and prudent ideas to consider today.
From everyone at Dividend Kings and iREIT, I want to wish you and yours a safe, healthy, and relaxing Thanksgiving holiday:)
