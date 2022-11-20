Barrick Gold: Basing Pattern With Rising Momentum (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • Barrick Gold's weak chart pattern since March appears to be reversing higher in November.
  • Overly pessimistic futures positioning in gold, and tightness in physical supply indicated by spiking lease rates argue the bullish case for a better 2023 in precious metals.
  • A sound valuation and high dividend yield may bring the right foundation for an extended Barrick share price advance above $30 by 2024.

Gold Ingot and Coins

ayala_studio/iStock via Getty Images

I have been bullish on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) over the last few years, anticipating gold prices will eventually rebound robustly to new all-time highs above US$2,100 an ounce. The bad news is neither company shares nor gold prices have been able to get moving, beyond temporary swings higher than lower again.

My last article in October here explained many of the reasons to expect Barrick’s extremely low valuation to support a price advance once gold decides to rise appreciably. The dividend yield story is excellent (at 2.6%, almost double the corporate median average rate on Wall Street), cash flow is strong, the balance sheet is as healthy as ever, and the company owns an enviable blue-chip lineup of mines around the world.

Below are graphs of solid profitability on sales vs. 5-year averages. Additionally, EV to EBITDA and revenue stats are trading nearer the low end of recent history.

YCharts - Barrick Gold, Gross and Final Profit Margins, 5 Years

YCharts - Barrick Gold, Gross and Final Profit Margins, 5 Years

YCharts - Barrick Gold, EV to Trailing EBITDA & Revenues, 5 Years

YCharts - Barrick Gold, EV to Trailing EBITDA & Revenues, 5 Years

What I have been waiting for to complete the bullish argument is a rebound in share momentum and price. The good news: it appears precious metal investments as a group have been undergoing a turn higher since August (including gold, silver, platinum). The technical trading picture for Barrick specifically has been improving nicely in October and November. That is the focus of this article. Bullish momentum is getting harder to deny, and the current trading picture setup is typical of major bottoms in price for shares since the 1980s.

Rising Technical Momentum

Let's review gold bullion trends first. U.S. dollar-denominated gold prices have broken out of a down-trending line drawn from the March peak as Russia invaded Ukraine (green line below). Action over the last several weeks is typical of the first wave of buying off an important bottom. Common reactions by market participants, short covering and confusion on why prices are advancing appear.

StockCharts.com - Nearby Gold Futures, Daily Price and Volume Changes wtih Author Reference Point, 18 Months

StockCharts.com - Nearby Gold Futures, Daily Price and Volume Changes with Author Reference Point, 18 Months

The positioning of futures traders is the most bullish for a turnaround in sentiment and price since early 2019 (circled in green below). The Commitments of Traders (COT) report shows retail traders and hedge funds have limited net long exposure, while commercials (miners, refiners, brokers) are only slightly net short. In other words, plenty of new buying interest and short covering by speculators and traders could swing price higher at any moment. For sure, we are a distance away from the futures market positioning witnessed during previous long-term gold price tops.

https://www.tradingster.com/cot/legacy-futures/088691

Tradingster.com - Gold Futures COT, Since 2017

Gold market tightness is also seen in the 10-year high for implied lease rates, pictured below. Historically, when 2-month rates jump dramatically, a strong gold rally begins rather quickly. So, with my long-term "relative valuation" of gold vs. basic money supply increases, debt levels, and other asset class pricing (which I track and have discussed in previous gold articles) above $2,800 an ounce today, I am confident sizable upside exists when Wall Street decides it wants to own gold again.

Goldchartsrus.com - Gold Lease Rates, 2 Years

Goldchartsrus.com - Gold Lease Rates, 2 Years

Goldchartsrus.com - Gold Lease Rates, 10 Years

Goldchartsrus.com - Gold Lease Rates, 10 Years

Barrick Gold Chart

For Barrick Gold, the chart pattern is even more bullish than spot gold. Bottoming action in price since July is present, and price has recaptured its 50-day moving average. A break out above (the green trendline at) $17 would be the next step to confirm a material bull move has begun.

More positive news: the 14-day Average Directional Index is very low currently, indicating a quiet “volatility” balance between buying and selling interest over three weeks. Early 2022 saw a similarly low ADX (circled in blue), which was almost immediately followed by a +40% price gain over three months.

In addition, two of my favorite momentum constructs, the Negative Volume Index and On Balance Volume readings did not dip lower in early November and confirm the lowest Barrick quote since March 2020. This divergence in action is a huge technical plus. Daily NVI bottomed in June (circled in red) and OBV reversed in September (circled in green).

StockCharts.com - Barrick Gold, Daily Price and Volume Changes wtih Author Reference Point, 18 Months

StockCharts.com - Barrick Gold, Daily Price and Volume Changes with Author Reference Points, 18 Months

Final Thoughts

Barrick’s investment setup looks constructive in the middle of November. Over coming weeks, I will become quite bullish on a break of the $17 price level on a closing basis. I sold my latest short-term trading position last week, locking in a solid gain on purchases since the end of August. Once $17 is crossed, I plan to repurchase a long position.

Such could happen quickly on any black-swan geopolitical event in the world, or hints by Federal Reserve governors that a slowing macroeconomic expansion is the newest worry. Falling inflation rates may already mean the rate hiking cycle is almost finished. My long-term gold bull argument is centered on the resumption of wild money printing in 2023 to combat a weakening economy and recession. Forecasting a price above $3,000 an ounce in 12-24 months is more than possible. Under this price regime, Barrick could trade north of $30 a share, to as high as $40. Where else can you find what I'd consider legitimate total return upside above +100% under a timespan less than 2 years?

The downside risk is primarily dependent on gold prices. If my expectation of rising gold prices in 2023 proves wrong, Barrick will drift lower in price. However, an undervaluation position today on various fundamental metrics should blunt the odds of a huge loss for buyers in the $16-$17 area.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GOLD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for educational and informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. Any projections, market outlooks or estimates herein are forward looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions and should not be construed to be indicative of actual events that will occur. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. The author expressly disclaims all liability for errors and omissions in the service and for the use or interpretation by others of information contained herein. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. The author undertakes no obligation to correct, update or revise the information in this document or to otherwise provide any additional materials. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.

