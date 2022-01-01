Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is one of the largest manufacturers of automotive components and technology solutions for the automotive industry, headquartered in Dublin. The topic of electric and unmanned vehicles has long attracted tremendous investor attention. The company develops the hardware and software basis for the electrical and electronic systems of vehicles produced by the world's largest automotive companies. Aptiv's solutions are designed to improve the safety and functionality of vehicles. It is also actively developing autonomous driving technologies.
Aptiv's business is directly linked to the pace of production, and because of logistical problems and production stoppages related to operations at the western Ukrainian border, the car supply chain has been disrupted. According to S&P Global Mobility: "With the March forecast release, we removed 2.6 million units from our 2022 and 2023 outlook, but the downside risk is enormous. Our worst-case contingency shows possible reductions of up to 4 million units for this and next year." Nevertheless, it is estimated that by 2030 over 75% of cars will have some level of autonomy. Aptiv PLC sees autonomy levels 2 and 2+ as its fastest growing area and its focus.
Vehicle production in North America remained strong, while there was a significant decline in Europe. China finished the third quarter very well, despite a slow start due to COVID-related production disruptions. Aptiv is implementing additional overhead cost reductions, which will save 100m$ in 2023; will launch first zone controller with Volvo early next year; and expects to finish the year with strong growth and increased margins.
The results for the 3nd quarter were strong and beat estimates. Operating income was 525m$, compared to 256m$ last year, up by 105% YoY. Most of the loss for last two quarters was due to higher expenses for semiconductors and commodities. In addition, there was a loss from Motional, a joint venture with Hyundai Motor Group focused on the design, development, and commercialization of autonomous driving technologies. On the positive side, bookings (net orders) were up 238% year-on-year. They reached 25bn$ for the first three quarters of 2022, including 14bn$ in the second quarter alone, which is a record. Orders in the "enhanced security and user experience" segment totaled 8.8bn$ during the second quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to 9.6bn$, which is also a record. The growth in bookings demonstrates the company's strong technology portfolio and the growing value of its products. There have been 6 deals in the last two years, for example, the most recent transaction was the acquisition of an 85% stake in Interactable Automotive Solutions, a subsidiary of Intercable Automotive Solutions, specializing in high voltage power distribution and high precision connection technologies. The company operates manufacturing facilities in Europe and Asia and has estimated sales of more than 250m€ in 2022. The biggest acquisition is the January acquisition of Wind River Systems, a global leader in the supply of software for smart peripherals, for about 4.3bn$. Nevertheless, the company's balance sheet looks healthy and is not under pressure. The nearest repayment is scheduled for 2025.
Thus, for Q3'22 Revenue was $4.6 bn up by 33%. Adjusted EBITDA was 673m$ (63% y/y), adjusted EBITDA margin 14.6% operating cash flow 437m$ (+0.9% yoy).
By multiples, the company is overvalued, the current decline in profitability is temporary, and management expects to return to values of 10-10.5% in operating margins by the end of the year. by historical roughly mid-range, the 3-year GAGR of revenue is 4%, this year will be around 10%. About a third of the revenue is from stable contracts with OEMs, with Stellantis and GM each accounting for 10% of the revenue and VW accounting for 8%.
Aptiv has extensive experience in advanced development for the automotive industry and an impressive customer base. Its architecture and software solutions enable increased functionality and safety while reducing the cost of the vehicle. The inevitable expansion of electric car production. New acquisitions are positive and could help revenue growth going forward. In addition, the end of the year could be stronger than the first half. First is the recovery in China, where Aptiv has a strong position, second is the improvement in semiconductors and logistics and the announced cost-cutting programmed. However, it is a European company with a significant production volume on the continent, and the energy aspect, especially related to gas, cannot be discounted. Consequently, current prices do not yet look interesting for long-term investments.
Liked the article? Bears of Wall Street is happy to announce that you can gain access to the growing library of similar articles with a bearish sentiment by subscribing to the #1 Seeking Alpha marketplace service for short ideas called Best Short Ideas. If you like to enter the world of short selling and learn more about unconventional stock market strategies, then give the service a try and opt for the FREE 14-day trial today! More details here.
This article was written by
Bears of Wall Street is a community of traders and financial analysts, who take a pragmatic approach to valuing companies. The majority of our articles have bearish sentiment and reflect our short stance on the market. Our investments include short sales of common stock. If you liked our writing style and our view on the market – don’t forget to subscribe. If you have questions – feel free to ask them via direct messaging or through the comment section.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments