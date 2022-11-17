Tejon Ranch - Diversified Real Estate (Technical Analysis)

Nov. 21, 2022 8:38 PM ETTRC
Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.09K Followers

Summary

  • 56% technical buy signals and rising.
  • 17 new highs and up 21.09% in the last month.
  • Relative Strength Index 72.35%.

Tejon Pass, California

P_Wei/iStock via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the diversified real estate development and agribusiness company Tejon Ranch (TRC). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker first signaled a buy on 10/25, the stock gained 13.85%.

TRC Tejon Ranch

TRC Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Tejon Ranch Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to two auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in land entitlement, planning, pre-construction engineering, stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and infrastructure projects. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, such as wine grapes in 1,036 acres, almonds in 2,262 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 626 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 720 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as almonds. The Ranch Operations segment provides game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. Tejon Ranch Co. was founded in 1843 and is based in Lebec, California.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 56% technical buy signals and rising
  • 1.60+ Weighted Alpha
  • 8.19% loss in the last year
  • Trend Seeker buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 17 new highs and up 21.08% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 72.36%
  • Recently traded at $18.49 with 50 day moving average of $16.04

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $478 million
  • P/E 28.17
  • Revenue expected to grow 32.70% this year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 170.00 this year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 116 to 21 for the stock to beat the market with more experienced investors voting 21 to 2 for the same result
  • 1,240 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha.

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Not Covered -
Wall Street Not Covered -
Quant Hold 3.46

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation D+ D+ D+
Growth A- C+ A
Profitability D- D- D-
Momentum A+ C- B
Revisions A- B+ C-

Quant Ranking

Sector

Real Estate

Industry

Diversified Real Estate Activities

Ranked in Sector

41 out of 179

Ranked in Industry

2 out of 2

REITs Quant ratings Beat The Market »

This article was written by

Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.09K Followers
Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TRC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.