The Chart of the Day belongs to the diversified real estate development and agribusiness company Tejon Ranch (TRC). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker first signaled a buy on 10/25, the stock gained 13.85%.

Tejon Ranch Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to two auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in land entitlement, planning, pre-construction engineering, stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and infrastructure projects. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, such as wine grapes in 1,036 acres, almonds in 2,262 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 626 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 720 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as almonds. The Ranch Operations segment provides game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. Tejon Ranch Co. was founded in 1843 and is based in Lebec, California. Source: Seeking Alpha

56% technical buy signals and rising

1.60+ Weighted Alpha

8.19% loss in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

17 new highs and up 21.08% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 72.36%

Recently traded at $18.49 with 50 day moving average of $16.04

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $478 million

P/E 28.17

Revenue expected to grow 32.70% this year

Earnings estimated to increase 170.00 this year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 116 to 21 for the stock to beat the market with more experienced investors voting 21 to 2 for the same result

1,240 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha.

Sector

Real Estate

Industry

Diversified Real Estate Activities

Ranked in Sector

41 out of 179

Ranked in Industry

2 out of 2

