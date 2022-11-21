Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call November 21, 2022 5:00 PM ET

Thank you for joining us for Afya's Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call. Today, I'm here with Afya's CEO, Virgilio Gibbon and Luis Andre Blanco, our CFO.

Let me now turn the call over to Virgilio Gibbon, Afya's CEO.

Virgilio Gibbon

Thank you, Ana, and thanks everyone for joining us today. As we approach the end of the year, we can see Afya delivered strong results again, as well we will show you throughout this presentation.

So, moving now to Page number 4. Let’s start with our quarter highlights. Adjusted net revenue increased 25% year-over-year, reaching BRL580.2 million, followed by an adjusted EBITDA growth of more than 19% year-over-year, reaching BRL228.7 million with a margin of 39.4%. This lower EBITDA margin, about 190 bps below last year, reflects our effort to develop our new growth avenues in Continuing Education and Digital Health Services. It is worth mentioning that both segments are accelerating the growth pace quarter-by-quarter and reached 72% and 59% of topline growth in Q3 over the same period last year.

Net income followed the same positive trend of last quarter and reached BRL321.4 million, a growth of 66.3% year-over-year, with an EPS of BRL3.39, more than 77% higher than last year, even considering a higher net debt level and the market interest rate level. This result reflects Afya's great capital allocation discipline on buybacks and M&A, and an efficient capital structure. We also reported another great cash flow generation, ending the nine months period with BRL743.8 million, 34% higher than last year, with a cash conversion of 104.6%.

Moving to the second row to our operational updates of the quarter, we have now reached 2,709 (ph) medical seats with the beginning of the four Mais Medicos operations along with JiParana campus, an increase of almost 15% year-over-year. Our number of undergrad medical students has reached almost 18,000 (ph) representing a 13% growth compared to the same period last year.

In the Continuing Education segment, we can gladly see another great recovery after the pandemic impacts on practical classes, as the business unit has presented a strong organic and revenue growth of more than 72% over last year. Once again, Afya reported great results on the Digital Health Services revenue, which ended the quarter with an increase of more than 59% year-over-year, and more than 30% excluding acquisitions, reaching almost BRL45 million in the three-month period.

This result reinforces the great opportunity ahead in Digital Services, and it is explained by the strong ramp-up on B2B engagements, with new contracts with the pharmaceutical industry companies, and the continuous ramp-up on Business to Physician contracts. Last but not least, our ecosystem reached 286,000 active users, a growth of almost 16% over last year. This represents almost 40% of the Brazilian physicians and medical students’ market.

Moving now to Slide number 5, the successful concluded acceptances of new medical students for the second half, ensuring a 100% occupancy in all of its medical schools, added to the positive trend on the Continuing Education recovery, and the growth in Digital Services, enable us to reaffirm our previously issued guidance for the entire year of 2022.

In the next slide, we will talk about how our business execution remains solid, presenting relevant updates within Afya’s three segments. As previously said, beginning this quarter, we have four new Mais Medicos operations, Abaetetuba, Bragança, Itacoatiara and Manacapuru, along with UniSL Ji-Parana campus, all of them combined totaling 228 new medical seats to our portfolio. We’ve reached an impressive number of 2,709 medical operating seats, strengthening our consolidation as the medical undergrad leader in Brazil.

Back in the third quarter of 2021, we were hoping to see the pandemic lose its strength. Now, in 2022, we can finally see our students, employees, and partners extracting the best from our ecosystem again. After the opening of six new Continuing Education campuses, we can see, for the third time this year, an incredible recovery compared to last year, with strong intake processes, new courses being launched, and our practical classes boosting again.

On our Digital Services segment, we are proud to see our tools being able to assist physicians’ during their medical journey, as, at the same time, we continue to further explore the development of our ecosystem, unlocking new interactions and revenue streams that go beyond the physicians, achieving pharma players, hospitals, labs and drugstores chains. Proof of that is the engagement on the B2B strategy growth, once we have reached, so far, 61 contracts with 40 different pharmaceutical industry companies.

And now, moving to my last slide on this presentation, I will show how our commitment to everything we do is being well reflected throughout awards and public recognition. As a reflection of our great results and actions that are being shown to the market, we are proud to share that, for the third time in a row, we’ve won the Anuario Epoca Negocios 360 award as the best company in the Education segment, and along with that, we were also ranked as a Top 50 company engaged with open innovation in the country.

We are very proud of these achievements, as they are the recognition of the work and passion of our more than 9,000 employees around a unique vision to transform health together with those who have medicine as a vocation. You can find more information regarding these awards on the QR Codes at the bottom of the slide.

And now, I will turn the call over to Luis Blanco, Afya's CFO, to give more color on the financial and operational metrics. Thank you.

Luis Andre Blanco

Thank you, Virgilio, and good evening everyone. Starting with Slide number 9 to discuss the financial highlights of the third quarter. It is with much satisfaction that I presented another strong quarter result for Afya.

Adjusted net revenue for the quarter was up 25% year-over-year to BRL580 million, reflecting the maturations of medical seats and the beginning of the four Mais Medicos and Ji Parana operations, higher tickets in Medicine courses, and the Continuing Education recovery, mainly due to the interruption of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the opening of six new campuses in important capitals of the country, and new courses launching.

Once again, the Digital Services segment has also contributed to the revenue growth this quarter, with the increasing of the B2B engagements and the active payers’ expansion in the B2P. For the nine-month period, adjusted net revenue was BRL1,724 million, an increase of 38% over the same period of last year. Adjusted EBITDA for this quarter increased almost 20%, to BRL229 million, while the adjusted EBITDA margins decreased 190 basis points to 39.4%.

For the nine-month period, adjusted EBITDA was BRL720 million, an increase of 29% over the same period of the prior year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin decrease of 320 basis points in the same period. The adjusted EBITDA margin reduction is mainly due to the digital segment, mostly in the performance of Medcel in the residency preparatory market, the expansion of the Continuing Education segment, which is still maturing the new campuses, and the increase in expenses in the holding and shared services level. Important to highlight the growth in gross profit for Continuing Education and Digital segments in the quarter, reverting the trends observed in last year.

Moving to the next slide, adjusted cash flow generations for the nine-month period was almost 34% higher year-over-year, totaling BRL744 million, resulting in a strong cash conversion ratio of 105%. Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2022 was BRL120 million, an increase of 3% over the same period of the prior year. The third quarter EPS increased by 47% year-over-year and was positively affected by the increase in operational results, the decrease of the non-recurring expenses by almost 63%, and the execution of the previous buybacks programs.

Moving to Slide number 11 for a discussions of key operational metrics by business unit. Starting with the Undergrad Programs. Our number of medical students grew 13% year-over-year, reaching 18,000 students, with operational medical seats increasing 15% year-over-year, due to the encompass of 228 medical seats related to the four Mais Medicos and Ji-Parana campuses, as Virgilio said. Considering our organic and inorganic seats expectations, we expect to achieve more than 32,000 undergrad medical students at maturity.

With our net average ticket increasing more than 9% year-over-year, we’ve reached BRL1,978 million of Combined Tuition Fees, up from BRL1,406 million from the prior year, an increase of 41%. Regarding revenue mix, 77% of these derived from medical school students and 90% from health-related courses.

On the next page, I will present our Continuing Education metrics. As said before, we saw another quarterly great recovery in our Continuing Education segment, with an increase of more than 42% in the number of students, compared to last year, reaching 4,036 students, getting closer to the 2020 figures again. In the quarter, net revenues for the segment grew 72%, when compared to the same period of the prior year. This recovery is mainly due to the interruption of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the opening of six new campuses in important capitals of the country, and new courses launching, as explained before.

Moving to Slide number 13, I will discuss the Digital Services operational metrics. On the first graph, you can see our total active payers, which are those ones that generate revenues in B2P. With a continuous growth trend in this quarter, we have reached 190,000 (ph) paying

users, a 23% growth compared to last year. As you can see in the second graph, our ecosystem reached 286,000 monthly active users, representing almost 40% of all medical students and physicians in Brazil, as Virgilio said before.

Finally, on our last graph, we can see our Digital Services net revenue for the quarter, which increased more than 59% year-over-year, and more than 30% excluding acquisitions. This organic growth is a combination of the start of the B2B engagements, reaching 61 contracts with 40 different pharmaceutical industry companies, and the expansion of the active payers in the B2P, mainly in Whitebook and iClinic.

In addition, since the beginning of the year, we started to break down our Digital Service’s net revenue within B2P and B2B segments. So, of almost BRL45 million of the Digital Service’s net revenue in the third quarter, more than BRL38 million come from B2P, and more than BRL6 million come from the B2B, since the B2B strategy is still ramping up.

And now, moving to my two last slides, I will discuss our cash and net debt position, also giving more color on our cost of debts. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter were BRL716 million. Net debt, excluding IFRS-16, totaling BRL1,348 million compared to net debt of BRL1,109 million in the same period of 2021. The increase year-over-year was mainly due to six business combinations and license acquisitions executed during the last 12 months period, payments related to the shares repurchase program, investment activities, and net financial results from the last 12 months, all partially offset by our cash flow generation.

On the next slide, you can see a table with the breakdown of our gross debt and our total cost of debt, considering our main debts, the Softbank transaction, other loans and financings, and accounts payable to selling shareholders plus other financial obligations. Our capital structure remains solid with a conservative leveraging position and a low cost of debt.

This ends our prepared remarks. As we approach the end of the year, even considering the challenging economic and political scenario, we can gladly see Afya delivering strong results, with a quarter marked by significantly increases in net revenue in our three segments, positive EBITDA, cash generations and EPS growth, and a consistent business expansion.

I will now open the conference for the Q&A session. Thank you.

Luca Marcussini

Hey. Good evening, everyone and thanks for taking our questions. We got two questions from our side. So first on Medcel. We've seen an another quarter of decrease in the number of active payers. So can you please provide an update on the competitive landscape in the market? And then secondly, the company mentioned that one of the drivers for revenue growth was the start of the B2B engagements. Can you please provide more color on these contracts and its contribution to net revenue? Thank you.

Virgilio Gibbon

Hi, Luca. This is Virgilio. So about Medcel, we launched it -- our new product in beginning of November, so the rhythm that we are seeing for new enrollments nearing the bottom of intake of this new season, it's much better than you saw in the rest of the year. So we launched the pre-sale on end of September, beginning of October. But the new product release wasn't beginning of November. So all the free new (ph) version now generating more leads and the intake that we're seeing after November is much better than the rest of the year. So the expectation moving forward is that, the reduction on Medcel would be lower than we saw in the previous quarters.

Besides that, we are combining mid-sale with pillar one. So we have another problem (ph) Medcel is just one product under the pillar one, so the other product its moving fast and we are also offering continue and that content for physicians to help not only for residents' ramp out (ph), but also for title prep and other type of problems that will support their needs. So we are seeing a better trend on pillar one year-over-year in Medcel turnaround starting of fourth quarter.

Luis Andre Blanco

Hi, Luca. It's Luis speaking, I'll take your second question regarding the B2B contracts on the Digital segments. The main driver on the B2B revenue growth that you see from the third quarter regarding the second quarter are the contracts that are coming from the pharmaceutical industry. This is the strategy that we deploy here on 2022 and is being very well received by the pharmaceutical industry, regarding the access from based on Mais Medicos (ph) through our physicians users. We've been able to sign contracts of more than 60 contracts to now this year and we are providing the access for these pharmaceutical industries to the physician base. This is a trend that we see. We are very happy with this growth and we see that we have a very -- a great room to achieve regarding this kind of service.

Virgilio Gibbon

Just to add, Luca. This is Virgilio. We just passed, what you call it the Phase 1 on the B2B contracts. The first quarter, we launched the software was a kind of lending, expanding type of contract. So it was more like a service that we have to deliver for a short period of time. So our effort right now is not only increasing the number of clients, the pharma accounts that we're serving, but also a type of recurring revenues that we can serve from our longer time -- for a longer period, these type of services. So we are moving on that direction, growing a lot. Not only the number of contracts, but the book value that we have for each sale opportunity on our pipeline. So this is -- remains our the biggest batch for the following year and you will see good numbers coming from the B2B from the following quarters.

Luca Marcussini

That's very clear, Thank you Virgilio and Luis.

Ana Raquel Torres

Frederico Mendes

Hello. Good evening, everyone. I have two questions here as well. The first one, I just want to understand the difference between the net income growth and EPS. We have here 94 million shares to 2021, 90 million shares here, maybe we don't have the right information, maybe you're considering doubters minus as a repurchase program, that's why you have the difference in EPS. So I just want to make sure we get that. This will be the first one.

And then the second one, if you guys could just provide us at which level of Afya [indiscernible] you are, right? At least do you understand, it's almost like a startup, so you build the portfolio eventually you start to scale that eventually this scale is to dilution of costs and higher margins. So if you look on a three, five year window at which level of Afya [indiscernible] we are right now. Thank you very much.

Luis Andre Blanco

Hi, Fred. Its Luis speaking. Yes, you're right, we have considered the treasuries, the shares that we have in our treasury that totals amount of 3.7 million shares that we have regarding the three buybacks that we've done till now. As the metrics that we use for these three parties, the mean in the last 12 months. So as we -- as these shares are more than 12 months, then the effects regarding the dilutions, the increase of the EPS numbers, regarding the increase of the digital shares that we have on our treasury, these amounts comes up. So right now, we have approximately 3.7 million shares in our treasury.

Regarding the second question, I'll begin with that and then Virgilio can add regarding the ambitions that we have on the digital segments. We see that the digital segments can achieve the BRL1.2 billion as net revenues in 2028. This is our goal right now for 2028 (ph). We see that the B2B is where we can get most part of this growth, providing access for mainly for the pharmaceutical industry for providing demand for the providers and provide efficient to payers. This is our plan, the first phase of it is the launching of service of access for the pharmaceutical industries, what we are capturing the revenues right now, but we see these Digital Service segment as this opportunity of BRL1.2 billion in 2028.

Virgilio Gibbon

Hi, Fred. But just to add a point here. So during 2022, I think the main focus was to complete our ecosystem, our six pillar and we did that as the last acquisition of Glic reinforcing our sixth pillar. Having said that, we also saw during 2022, the beginning of the monetization on the B2B contracts. We are growing faster than expected on that. We can check also on our figures on top line and also gross margin ramping up and ramping up very fast. So this is a good opportunity in terms of leverage moving forward.

So as Blanco said, we are aiming to have 5% of this addressable market by 2028 and we are in a good trend to reach that. So moving to 2023, we didn't release any figures for 2023. But for sure, the results coming from both segments will be stronger when we deep-dive on Continuing Education and Digital Service when you compare year-over-year will be a much better figures in terms of top line and also in contribution margin for the entire business and profit.

Frederico Mendes

Perfect. Very clear, Virgilio and Luis. If I may, just do a follow-up and I do apologize. But on the same topic, when I think about capital allocation, right? I understand that they've reduced still -- take some margin for the consolidated business. So how do you think about, I mean, what kind of metrics you use.

Now is the time to accelerate on [indiscernible] and pressure a little bit more and more margin or I don't want to go to a margin below a certain point. And then we need to -- should be careful here. How do you think about this trade between higher growth eventually in [indiscernible] and pressuring margins on the consolidated business? Thank you.

Virgilio Gibbon

Regarding capital allocation itself, I'll start saying that we see a completeness, what kind of service we want you to serve right now. So the major points regarding capital allocation right now is the amount that we're going to invest in new solutions, in new raw service that we put within the product. So we see it in terms of capital allocations itself, it's more business deployments of new service, new product inside the existing products. So we're going to spend with organic CapEx, I would say on that.

Regarding the impact that we have on our operational results, regarding the digital itself, we see that 2022, it's an year that we've got negative -- sorry, guys. Start to repurchase right now besides the office, sorry about that. But regarding the results during 2022, we've faced negative margins that comes from the digital segments.

And regarding the '23 ahead, we we're going to talk with a little bit more next year. But definitely, 2022 was the lower point with the lower margin, the negative margins. And then we start coming for the positive side as the growth come. And as we gain scale and we do not made more business combinations, we start to grow -- to do the business development inside of existing products.

Luis Andre Blanco

Fred, if I may add here. Just a rule of thumb, during -- between 2020 and 2022, we have a lot of needs in terms of campuses to improve our campuses stronger the largest acquisition and also launching the Mais Medicos and seven new graduate campuses that we are working and operating under the IPEMED brands. So moving to the end of 2022, we have our CapEx close to 11% of our net revenues.

So moving to 2023, all this real estate requirements that we have in the previous years. I think it's much lower, so we expect them to have a lower maintenance CapEx with current CapEx on 2023 that would be something to percentage points 1 to 2 percentage points below 2022 [indiscernible] in terms of cash flow and the great majority to be allocated as Blanco said, in product development to fulfill the roadmap of our six pillars on the Digital Health.

Frederico Mendes

Perfect. Super clear. Thank you, Virgilio. Thank you, Luis.

So our next question now comes from Marcelo Santos from JPMorgan. Marcelo, you may talk.

Marcelo Santos

Hi. Good evening. Thanks for taking my questions. I also have two. I think the first question ties a bit to the previous one, you said that you should have the lowest point of margin in the B2B in 2022. Could you broaden a bit the discussion on margins? Could you please discuss a bit, what are the building blocks of margins in 2023? What are the detractors and the supports of margin that we should see in the year? That's the first question.

The second question is, if you could comment a bit on tuition for the -- the first half of 2023 intake cycle, given that you probably already set your prices, so what could we expect in terms of tuitions? Thank you.

Luis Andre Blanco

Hi, Marcelo. It's Luis speaking. Regarding margins for 2023, we didn't release the guidance for 2023, right now. We're going to release in the beginning of the year within the 2022 results. So we can't comment more on 2023 when guidance margins over there. Regarding the tuition fees as we usually do, we put the new pricings for new students foreign exchange students during September and October.

Regarding the -- our core business, regarding the demand in students. Most of the units had apply readjustments of 7.5% for existing and for new students. So we can expect an increase of 7.5%. Some units we had a little bit behind that, some units we have a little bit more than that, more on the new students. But 7.5, its vertical see, there for 2023 price increase.

Virgilio Gibbon

Marcelo just adding on the first question about the margins. It's [indiscernible] our three different segments on the undergrad segment. We will still maturing our operation, UNIGRANRIO (ph) is our last big acquisition, we exclude the you need that's there still pending the closing expected it to beginning of January.

But considering that scope, we will see some gross margin opportunity and leveraging our operation as UNIGRANRIO still have some opportunities in terms of margin. We just implemented -- pushed all the transaction activities larger services rolling out system. So we have some efficient that we can have flow in UNIGRANRIO and the maturation for other campuses. But the undergrad operations very mature, so the opportunity in terms of overall margin, it's lower.

Moving to the other segments, we can see that our graduate the continuing Med Education will grow very fast year-over-year. So the composition will see much more revenues coming from the graduate programs, then we have 2022, but we still with lower margins than the undergrad. So the mix will be better on the graduate brands that will grow faster, but with lower mine. So in terms of average can have a negative impact coming from there.

The same dynamic we are seeing on the digital, because digital as when you take a look, just for the segment it will be much better in terms of margin and gross margin. But by the bottom line is still have a lower margin momentum compare to the core undergraduate business. So having said that, when we put everything we still have the margin close where we operate. But we didn't release any guidance where it will be our range during 2023, okay.

Marcelo Santos

Perfect. Thank you very much. Very clear.

Next question comes from Vitor Tomita from Goldman Sachs. Vitor, go ahead, please.

Vitor Tomita

Hello. Good evening, all and thanks for taking our questions. Two questions from our side. The first one is that there seems to have been a slight decline in non-medical health care students in addition to the reduction in non-healthcare students. Could you give us some more color on that. And on whether the decline is related to macroeconomic or competitive headwinds.

And the second question on our side, would be about the B2B access features that you're launching. Do you have any initial sense on how physicians are receiving their changes from their end in their daily usage of digital solutions in their usage experience now that there are B2B access features interacting with them? Thank you.

Luis Andre Blanco

Thank you, Tomita. Luis speaking here. Regarding the drop that we have on non-medical health, it's regarding the closing of one business learning for us in that we have implemented in one unit that we close this course during the second semester. It's a course that had a small revenue and a very small margin contribution. So we decided to close -- to finish it on the -- here on the end of the first semester, and roughly, it's something about 3,000 students that we have on these distance learning course in health.

Regarding the second question, regarding the B2B features, we see that we can provide the connection between the physician and the pharmaceutical industry. This is being very well received by our physicians. And we can -- and because of that, that's being very well accepted. We can move with the expansions in the number of contracts and the number of pharmaceutical companies that we have under our portfolio.

As Virgilio mentioned, we have this land and expand strategy when we provide our service for a specific line of product within a pharmaceutical company. And then we expand, we have been different lineup of products inside off the same pharmaceutical companies. We've been doing that and providing this kind of service and the physicians are good with these kind of connections that we are providing.

Vitor Tomita

Very clear. Thank you.

Our next question come from Mauricio Cepeda from Credit Suisse. Mauricio, go ahead, please.

Mauricio Cepeda

Hello, Virgilio, Blanco. Thanks for the time. I have two questions from our side. The first one is about the recent acquisition of UNIT. I understand that the closing is -- as you said, is forecasted for next year. But anyhow, how do you plan to make the capital structure to absorb such acquisitions. So are you planning on more debt? What is the capital that you are planning to cope with this acquisition?

And the second question is about the prep courses, Medcel, if you are some way trying to remodel it or even trying to rethink about the tickets. Any kind of product redesign that you're thinking now that we are approaching the intake for the rest of the year? Thank you.

Luis Andre Blanco

Thanks, Cepeda. I will start with that and Virgilio will make some additional points. Regarding UNIT, we are planning to increase that. We are, right now negotiating -- in the final negotiation of this increase in that, to finance the down payment that we have for that we needs deal (ph). As we mentioned, we expect to close that in next year, but we didn't close the financial date of it right now. We are very in advance [Technical Difficulty] but we haven't close it until now and we expect to reach the final agreements in the beginning of December.

Regarding Medcel, starts with [indiscernible], we've made completely -- transformations, completely rejiggering regarding Medcel. We changed the product itself. We changed the price. We changed the way we adverse this product and we -- and the way we package this product. Starting with the product itself instead of having a very complete product to fit all kind of students, we kind of focus it for each one of the institutions that the students wants to pass. We exclude the physical book from the value propositions. We -- right now, we offer the physical book as an add-on. So the basic package is an e-book of it.

Instead of providing all the contents for the students in the first time, we made an assessment of these students and we impact these students with the content that most needed to get the minimum grades that is needed for the institution that he wants to pass for this specific subject. If this assessment -- the first assessment, he is performing well, he will be impacted by a very short content and then go to the simulations, the test simulations, and if he is not very well positioned with his grade, so he's going to beat that off the content that is needed to him to get improvement. So we make these kind of changes in product.

In terms of pricing, we have increased pricing. The pricing for the 2022 collections, it was around 4,500 per year -- per one year, and we increased this pricing for about BRL7,000. So we increased the pricing for the product. Regarding the way that we sell the product, we give more protagonist before our teachers. We're being more on the social networks instead of [indiscernible] addings.

But we've [indiscernible], we've three new contacts inside of our social networks. And last but not least, we are combo the products to offer what we say that the pillar one offer. Instead of just offering Medcel itself, now we are offering Medcel combining with mentoring and combining with some features that come from Cardio papers. So we are [indiscernible] that and offering to our students, and these kind of offers are being very well received by these students. But it's a turnaround of all this offers that we put in place right now. Virgilio?

Virgilio Gibbon

Yeah, Mauricio. Just to add here, just to remember that we acquired Cardio papers and Alem da Medicina. In those acquisitions, we have many experts, physicians that went to entering on our pillar one helping us to review our products and our offer to the market. So there are influencers, there are experts in each area. So we -- as Blanco said, we are giving much more, putting our professor, our teachers in front of the student in tailoring the content for each type of residents, for each type of product that they are going to top line.

So we have much more experts tailoring the content that have us to change our price and also to revamp our product. So this is in the very beginning. So we have the Black Friday. That's a very strong process during November. And since we launched, we are seeing very good figures in terms of numbers, but it's still in the beginning where we are going to March, April next year to have our final results from this new season.

Mauricio Cepeda

Great. So -- and an additional complement to my question, so by remodeling the product, by re-engineering the product, do you expect this to change the way you sell and recognize revenues of it, should it be more continues now? How do you think about that?

Virgilio Gibbon

We didn't change that. The remodeling didn't affect how we see -- how we capture the revenues of the product, Cepeda. So we're going to keep seeing the seasonality from the fourth quarter and the first quarter from Medcel.

Mauricio Cepeda

That's very clear. Thank you, Virgilio. Thank you, Blanco.

Virgilio Gibbon

Thank you, Mauricio.

Ana Raquel Torres

So with have no further questions, I would like to thank everyone once again for joining us, and we hope to see you again in our next conference call. Good night.