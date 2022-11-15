(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)
When interest rates on CDs were basically "zero", I started buying baby bonds and a few Preferreds to build a bond ladder in place of owning CDs, which I last reviewed at the start of 2021: 2021 Was A Tough Year For Investors Who Built A Bond Ladder. While my asset prices declined with the FOMC actions, the "being called" problem stopped.
About the same time, I reviewed the then newly issued New Residential preferred, their fourth. Two months later, at a price of $24.24, I added the PFD-D to our ladder as several of our 2026 assets were called.
The RITM Pfd "D" appeared to be the best bet when I covered it last January; that call is less clear now. With more rate increases coming, I give it a Hold today.
Seeking Alpha describes this mortgage REIT as:
Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and changed its name to Rithm Capital Corp. in August 2022. Rithm Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2011.
Rithm posts this bubble chart on their homepage to explain their business model.
Each segment came with a description:
This is how the book value was effected in the latest quarter.
The common shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 increased about 6,858,347 shares, which caused the Book Value to drop $0.17. This reflects the cashless exercise of common stock purchase warrants. The line "Change in valuation inputs and assumptions" refers to Mortgage Servicing Rights, though I did not see what assumption adjustments were made.
Except for the COVID crash, the Price/BV ratio is at a historically low level.
A positive sign is that for the first time since Q3'21, total assets were up QoQ.
A RITM focused article recently published goes into a deeper analysis: Rithm Capital: 11.3% Yield And The Stock Is Still A Bargain
The past year, with rising interest rates, has not been a great time to own this or most preferred stocks.
Pulling out the important facts about Rithm Capital Corp. 7% RT REST PFD D (NYSE:RITM.PD), we see that:
For more detailed information the IPO Prospectus is available. One important data point for Preferred holders is how much equity covers their holdings. For all four preferreds, I calculate the coverage ratio at 450%.
I will start by showing where all four stood in January of 2022.
This what ten months of price declines and rate increases did to them.
In summary:
Even with inflation over 8%, today's buyers/holders are earning above that at the current prices these preferreds trade at. The YOC is locked in for new buyers. The coupons are still above CDs and not that much below inflation, which appears to be weakening as the FOMC continues to bring it down.
I take the YTC lightly as there is no guarantee that any will be called. The projected cost post-floating makes it attractive if new issues would not be required or if RITM's financial condition would permit new issues at a lower coupon. I found this forecast for the SOFR rate, which is replacing LIBOR and covers the life span of two of the preferreds and most of the third.
They are forecasting rates to peak next summer and remain above today's level until mid-2024. The 5-year UST forecasted curve mirrors SOFR's. If correct, buyers should wait until next summer to initiate or add to their positions in most fixed income assets. It also tells me that preferreds with low coupons that float would be less likely to be called and replaced by a higher fixed but lower floating rate ones. The point being, do not be a buyer today expecting a high probability of getting $25 on the call date. What the past year has shown is, even without being called, these issues could sell for more than the current prices if interest rates and/or recession fears abate.
