Summary

Financial, stock exchange charts at digital display

sankai

By Erik Norland

At a glance

  • U.S. CPI inflation has moderated from 9.1% in June to 7.7% in October
  • The labor market remains very tight, with average hourly earnings still growing by nearly 5% per year

Is inflation finally beginning to moderate?

During the past year and a half, inflation has soared around the Western world. But finally, on Nov. 10, we got a piece of good news: U.S. inflation unexpectedly moderated in October, coming in 0.2% lower than expected. Markets rejoiced. Bond yields plunged, and equities rallied.

The overall CPI inflation has now moderated from 9.1% in June to 7.7% in October. But much of the reason for the moderation in the overall CPI comes from energy prices, which have been falling in recent months.

Headline US CPI

Meanwhile, the story of core inflation is not so positive. Excluding food and energy, CPI slipped from 6.6% to 6.3% year-on-year.

US CPI EX Food and Energy

The single largest component of inflation is housing, specifically rent and owners’ equivalent rent. And housing costs continue to soar, rising nearly 7% year-on-year.

Owners Equivalent Rent

The labor market is slowing but remains very tight, with average hourly earnings still growing by nearly 5% per year. But even with the economy back to full employment, employers are still looking to hire an additional 10.7 million workers – far more than they were looking to hire pre-pandemic.

US Jolts

As such, it may be slightly premature to celebrate a moderation in inflation.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

