Top Ex-U.S. Stock Pick Competition: The Winners

Nov. 22, 2022 12:00 PM ET1 Comment
Summary

  • Seeking Alpha is pleased to announce the winners of our recent Top Ex-U.S. Stock Pick Competition.
  • We received nearly 100 eligible articles, covering many different sectors on companies located throughout the world.
  • Stay tuned for details about upcoming competitions.

In October, Seeking Alpha invited contributors to participate in a spooktacular stock competition: Top Ex-U.S. Stock Pick. Over the past month, we received nearly 100 submissions from contributors on non-U.S. companies that spanned the entire globe! Contributors presented very compelling arguments — so good in fact that we had a 3-way tie for third place — giving us a total of five winners for this contest.

Here's a look at all of the winners:

1) Value AlphaTELUS International: Premium Asset Available At A Discount Due To Temporary Headwinds

2) Peregrine CapitalPersimmon: A 15+% Yield Makes This The Cheapest Quality Stock In The UK

T-3rd) The Value PuzzleWhy Legal & General Might Benefit From U.K.'s Mini-Budget Crisis

T-3rd) J MintzmyerGasLog Partners: A Top Pick In The LNG Sector

T-3rd) Early RetireeLanxess: Deep Value With Solid Downside Protection

First place receives an award of $1,000, second place receives an award of $750, and each of the third place winners will receive $500. All winners will also have their article featured for our PRO subscribers. Last but not least, the winner (Value Alpha), will have the opportunity to chat with management!

Thank you to everyone who participated - we certainly enjoyed reading your submissions. For those who didn't place, don't worry, another opportunity is right around the corner. We'll be announcing our final competition for the year shortly, so stay tuned for more details.

