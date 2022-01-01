meshaphoto

By Tyler Gile

We believe spreads on crossover BBB/BB rated bonds offer historically attractive relative value for high yield investors.

Investors across the fixed income landscape have experienced a volatile year, but we believe attractive opportunities have arisen within that volatility. In particular, the crossover BBB/BB market has recently become a bright spot in the hunt for relative value.

The BBB/BB market represents a line of demarcation between the investment grade and high yield investor bases where more constrained mandates prohibit the ability to cross over. The underlying issuers, however, do not share this same constraint and frequently operate across both markets. This dynamic often creates dislocation between the two rating cohorts, which became apparent in the second half of this year.

Since June, BB spreads have tightened over 100 basis points as high yield investors have looked to move up the rating spectrum whereas BBB spreads have remained unchanged as investors have gravitated away from the lower-quality portion of their market. This caused the spread differential between BBs and BBBs to fall in October to the bottom decile of observations going back to 2020, implying that BBs trade tight to BBBs. In fact, approximately 14% of investment grade bonds traded in the same spread range as high yield, which is the highest level observed in the past five years. Even more staggering, in our opinion, is that this all has occurred in a year with a record number of rising stars migrating from BB to BBB, essentially removing the tightest cohort in the high yield market.

This dislocation has been broad-based but specific areas of the market have been particularly affected. First, looking at issuers with outstanding bonds that span both markets, the median spread differential between the BB and BBB tranches tightened from roughly 160bps in June to only 60bps in October. The median dollar price for BB bonds in this category stood at about 90 versus 88 for BBB bonds, implying increased convexity opportunities in the investment grade portions of these capital structures. On a broader sector basis, the compression has been focused primarily in the energy, utilities and healthcare sectors, where BBB spreads have remained flat but BBs have tightened by about 70bps.

In our view, the compression of relative BBB/BB spreads has given investors the opportunity to upgrade their existing crossover exposure with historically limited spread give-up. These relationships can change quickly, which benefits flexible mandates capable of addressing market dislocations on a timely basis.

