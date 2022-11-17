Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is an American home improvement retailer selling hardware, construction products, and various services. It is also the largest home improvement retailer based out of the US. This retailer performs relatively well during downtimes like recessions or pandemics. Based on this article, this stock should perform relatively well, as shown in the forward-looking guidance.

Fundamental Subtle Strength

Growth

Revenue growth has been relatively steady and has nearly doubled since 2018. Moreover, net income growth has drastically improved between 2021 and 2022. This appears to be due to the worst of the pandemic near an end as economies open with more commercial and residential renovations underway.

Metric 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Period FY FY FY FY FY Revenue growth 0.067 0.072 0.019 0.199 0.144 Gross profit growth 0.063 0.082 0.011 0.194 0.133 Ebit growth 0.093 0.058 0.020 0.154 0.261 Operating income growth 0.093 0.058 0.020 0.154 0.261 Net income growth 0.085 0.289 0.011 0.144 0.277 Click to enlarge

Data

According to its simple moving average, Home Depot's stock price has remained positive over the last 200 working days. However, over the previous 20 working days, there has been new momentum in the stock price of Home Depot.

Home Depot is rated relatively strong for the retail sector and the general top 500 stocks in the USA compared to other industry sectors. As many companies have shown declines, Home Depot should be considered part of your portfolio based on this year's simple moving average.

Metric Values SMA20 7.96% SMA50 10.28% SMA200 4.28% Click to enlarge

Enterprise

The stock price for Home Depot appears to have accelerated since 2020, when the pandemic started. This may be due to people renovating their homes over that time. Market capitalization has also accelerated and seems to continue this year. One exciting fundamental metric is how Home Depot could build new stock price momentum as the economy might improve next year. One major factor that could help boost Home Depot's stock price for 2023 is expected falling inflation.

Metric 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Symbol HD HD HD HD HD Stock price 184.980 184 227.940 260.290 320.250 Number of shares 1.178 B 1.137 B 1.093 B 1.074 B 1.074 B Market capitalization 217.906 B 209.208 B 249.138 B 279.551 B 343.949 B Enterprise value 241.339 B 236.632 B 279.316 B 309.722 B 387.875 B Click to enlarge

Estimate

There is an apparent conservative growth estimate in terms of revenue for Home Depot, while profit will likely stay consistent. As a result, earnings per share could grow 50%, hopefully boosting Home Depot's stock price significantly over the next six years. Another fundamental metric that could help drive the stock price is the company's future EBITDA estimates.

YEARLY ESTIMATES 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Revenue 150,031 156,847 159,220 163,504 171,260 174,193 Dividend 6.20 - 7.39 8.52 9.41 9.60 Dividend Yield (in %) 1.99 % 2.20 % 2.37 % 2.73 % 3.02 % 3.08 % EPS 15.49 16.60 17.09 18.09 19.94 22.57 P/E Ratio 20.14 18.78 18.25 17.24 15.64 13.82 EBIT 22,955 24,087 24,260 25,019 26,625 28,728 EBITDA 25,665 26,793 26,949 27,931 29,953 30,136 Net Profit - 17,007 17,079 17,646 18,776 21,052 Net Profit Adjusted 16,446 17,018 16,834 17,158 19,223 19,436 Click to enlarge

Technical Analysis Shows Optimal Time for Entries

Fibonacci

A similar pattern can be said for Home Depot, with its past trend line with the historical peak in the fall of 2020 followed by a steep decline in stock price. The key to long-term longevity will be how long Home Depot's stock price can recover. Market Estimate expectations would be that stock price momentum will need to be shown for this to happen.

fibanacci home depot (custom platform)

Bollinger Bonds

Home Depot stock price momentum may be underway, as shown in the simple moving average of the last 20 working days. Also, one can confirm this with the Bollinger upper band being crossed by the current stock price.

bollinger home depot (customer platform`)

MACD

Based on the MACD signal line crossing through the zero line in the lower panel of this chart, one can take away that it might be an optimal time to initiate market order entries of Home Depot. If price momentum continues to accelerate, I think one can make quick returns in a short period.

macd home depot (custom platform)

RSI

As the current RSI continues to build towards the overbought market condition, one can see that this will be short-lived, as with the same events in the prior two years. For price momentum to build, it will need to be correlated with the performance of the overall major market indices.

rsi home depot (custom platform)

Prediction via AI

Monte Carlo

Using artificial intelligence, one can see that in this Monte Carlo simulation with near even split between the predicted paths of upward and downward potential, the current Home Depot stock price could be short-lived.

On the other hand, the accompanying normalized distribution chart appears to be evenly split, which could confirm this theory of the current stock price accumulation.

monte carlo home depot (custom platform)

Regression

The 30-day forecasted red regression line is moderated, meaning the Home Depot stock price may increase slower than one might think.

regression home depot (custom platform)

Price vs. Short Volume

As Home Depot's stock price grows, the short trading volume drops against all total trading volume. This could be considered an encouraging sign as fewer people appear to be worried about stock performance.

short home depot (custom platform)

Sell or Buy Risk?

Recommendation

Considering market analysts are calling out a sell rating with the recent daily neutral rating, this quickly turned to buy rating recommendations as the stock price of Home Depot accelerated.

Interval RECOMMENDATION BUY SELL NEUTRAL One month SELL 2 14 10 One week SELL 5 11 10 One day NEUTRAL 9 7 10 Click to enlarge

Sustainability

Home Depot's sustainability has been underperforming, which could potentially threaten those pension fund activists in the coming years.

Metric Value Social score 5.51 Peer count 54 Governance score 3.63 Total esg 12.54 Highest controversy 2 ESG performance UNDER_PERF Percentile 5.49 Peer group Retailing Small arms False Environment score 3.4 Click to enlarge

Conclusion

Home Depot could be an exciting stock to own over the next few years. It is possible to see steady price upswings. As the stock price accelerates, it hints at a moderated incline with outperforming returns. As a looming recession will be upon us, Home Depot may be a big retailer as folks travel less and spend more on their homes based on what they can afford. As a result, it might be wise to buy the stock of Home Depot for moderate successful profit long term.