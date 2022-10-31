Reading The Signals: Consider Leaning Into EM Equities In Multi-Asset Strategies

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
3.87K Followers

Summary

  • Emerging market equities have underperformed this year. But recently, an upturn in key quant signals supported a fundamental view that EM equities could be starting to look attractive relative to developed markets.
  • Through October, our multi-asset quant models were sending increasingly positive signals in favor of EM equities relative to DM equities.
  • While we still feel underweight to risk assets makes sense for multi-asset investors, we think tactical positions can improve overall risk-adjusted returns.

Emerging Markets

tum3123

Emerging Markets vs. Developed Markets Equity Quant Model Has Turned More Positive

Suggests Considering an Overweight to Emerging Market Equities

Historical and current analyses do not guarantee future results. As of October 31, 2022

Historical and current analyses do not guarantee future results. As of October 31, 2022 (AllianceBernstein)

Emerging market (EM) equities have underperformed this year. But recently, an upturn in key quant signals supported a fundamental view that EM equities could be starting to look attractive relative to developed markets (DM) (Display).

Through October, our multi-asset quant models were sending increasingly positive signals in favor of EM equities relative to DM equities. EM equities have lagged DM, with many EM countries badly hurt by the impact of COVID, the global economic slowdown and a strengthening US dollar.

Across our wide range of quant signals, two positives for EM equities stood out: equity carry, a relative valuation measure; and currency value, which compares currencies' competitiveness. On both measures, EM was rated attractive against DM equities.

Combining Quantitative and Fundamental Signals

These signals, used in conjunction with our fundamental analysis, led us to the view that EM looks to be offering good value and that an improvement in fundamentals could trigger outperformance versus DM. Recently we have seen early signs of positive change for EM, notably in China: some relaxation of the tough COVID quarantine rules that have weighed on economic activity; further policy measures to address the property crisis; and a potential thawing of US/China relations. These steps are widely viewed as supportive of economic growth both in China and for EM economies that are linked to Chinese consumer demand.

Risks to EM still remain, notably in terms of continuing high inflation, together with geopolitical tensions and slowing growth across much of the region. So the weight of an EM equity position should be carefully considered in the broader context of a multi-asset portfolio.

While we still feel underweight to risk assets makes sense for multi-asset investors, we think tactical positions can improve overall risk-adjusted returns. By using a dynamic approach to asset allocation, as well as a combination of quantitative and fundamental signals, investors can effectively tap the widest possible opportunity set to reduce risk and enhance return potential.

The views expressed herein do not constitute research, investment advice or trade recommendations and do not necessarily represent the views of all AB portfolio-management teams and are subject to revision over time.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
3.87K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.