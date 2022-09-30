Skyward Specialty Insurance Begins U.S. IPO Effort

Summary

  • Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has filed for a $100 million IPO, although the final figure may differ.
  • The firm provides specialty insurance coverages in the United States.
  • SKWD has grown revenue but comprehensive income has fluctuated materially.
A Quick Take On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides specialty property & casualty insurance services in the United States.

SKWD is growing revenue but comprehensive income has fluctuated significantly.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details.

Skyward Overview

Houston, Texas-based Skyward Specialty Insurance Group was founded to provide commercial P&C insurance services as both a non-admitted (excess & surplus) or admitted insurance coverage provider.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Andrew Robinson, who has been with the firm since May 2020 and was previously Co-CEO of Groundspeed Analytics and Chairman of Clara Analytics, two insurance technology companies.

The chart below shows the company's various lines and gross written premium breakdowns:

Company Product Lines

Company Product Lines (SEC)

The company’s primary offerings include:

  • General liability

  • Excess liability

  • Professional liability

  • Commercial auto

  • Group accident and health

  • Property

  • Surety

  • Workers' compensation

As of September 30, 2022, Skyward has booked fair market value investment of $577 million from investors including The Westaim Corporation, Caffrey Partners, Mt. Whitney Securities and others.

Skyward - Client Acquisition

The firm targets a variety of market segments through retail brokers and wholesale broker partners.

It also administers certain programs through third-party captive managers.

Underwriting, Acquisition & Insurance expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Underwriting, Acq. & Insurance Expenses

Expenses vs. Revenue

Period

Percentage

Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022

29.1%

2021

25.2%

2020

26.5%

(Source - SEC)

The Underwriting, Acquisition & Insurance expense efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Underwriting, Acquisition & Insurance spend, fell to 0.4x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Underwriting, Acq. & Insurance Expenses

Efficiency Rate

Period

Multiple

Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022

0.4

2021

0.7

(Source - SEC)

Skyward’s Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Insurance Business America, the E&S market premiums in the U.S. market in 2020 was $41.7 billion.

This represents a 14.9% increase over the 2019 result of $37.5 billion.

The main drivers for this expected growth were a low interest rate environment, increased claims costs, and increasingly frequent weather events, among others.

Also, those factors are expected to remain in effect in the near future with the topic of ransomware potentially becoming a more important factor in many insurance policies.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

  • Markel Corporation

  • W. R. Berkley Corporation

  • American Financial Group

  • Tokio Marine Holdings

  • CNA Financial

  • Hiscox, Ltd.

  • RLI Corp.

  • Intact Financial Corporation

  • Argo Group International Holdings

  • Kinsale Capital Group

  • James River Group Holdings

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

  • Growing topline revenue

  • Increasing gross profit

  • Variable profit before income taxes

  • Fluctuating cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue

Period

Total Revenue

% Variance vs. Prior

Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022

$ 455,053,000

12.9%

2021

$ 550,181,000

21.7%

2020

$ 451,972,000

Gross Profit (Loss)

Period

Gross Profit (Loss)

% Variance vs. Prior

Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022

$ 161,517,000

5.5%

2021

$ 195,770,000

118.0%

2020

$ 89,790,000

Gross Margin

Period

Gross Margin

Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022

35.49%

2021

35.58%

2020

19.87%

Profit (Loss) Before Income Taxes

Period

Profit (Loss) Before Income Taxes

PBIT Margin

Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022

$ 23,819,000

5.2%

2021

$ 48,309,000

8.8%

2020

$ (94,532,000)

-20.9%

Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Period

Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Net Margin

Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022

$ (29,969,000)

-6.6%

2021

$ 30,741,000

6.8%

2020

$ (67,441,000)

-14.8%

Cash Flow From Operations

Period

Cash Flow From Operations

Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022

$ 124,913,000

2021

$ 175,285,000

2020

$ 44,709,000

(Source - SEC)

As of September 30, 2022, Skyward had $30.7 million in cash and $1.9 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, was $161.9 million.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group IPO Details

Skyward intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure will likely differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering to make capital contributions [...] to our insurance company subsidiaries in order to grow our business and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

(Source - SEC)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not a party to any legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Barclays, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and other investment banks.

Commentary About Skyward’s IPO

SKWD is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general growth initiatives.

The company’s financials have shown increasing topline revenue, growing gross profit, fluctuating profit before income taxes and variable cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, was $161.9 million.

Underwriting, Acquisition & Insurance expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenue has increased; its Underwriting, Acquisition & Insurance efficiency multiple has dropped to 0.4x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the company's growth initiatives.

The market opportunity for providing specialty insurance services in the U.S. is large and expected to grow as asset values grow.

Barclays is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 14.0% since their IPO. This is an upper-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

When we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

