Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.
The firm provides specialty property & casualty insurance services in the United States.
SKWD is growing revenue but comprehensive income has fluctuated significantly.
I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details.
Houston, Texas-based Skyward Specialty Insurance Group was founded to provide commercial P&C insurance services as both a non-admitted (excess & surplus) or admitted insurance coverage provider.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Andrew Robinson, who has been with the firm since May 2020 and was previously Co-CEO of Groundspeed Analytics and Chairman of Clara Analytics, two insurance technology companies.
The chart below shows the company's various lines and gross written premium breakdowns:
The company’s primary offerings include:
General liability
Excess liability
Professional liability
Commercial auto
Group accident and health
Property
Surety
Workers' compensation
As of September 30, 2022, Skyward has booked fair market value investment of $577 million from investors including The Westaim Corporation, Caffrey Partners, Mt. Whitney Securities and others.
The firm targets a variety of market segments through retail brokers and wholesale broker partners.
It also administers certain programs through third-party captive managers.
Underwriting, Acquisition & Insurance expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Underwriting, Acq. & Insurance Expenses
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022
|
29.1%
|
2021
|
25.2%
|
2020
|
26.5%
(Source - SEC)
The Underwriting, Acquisition & Insurance expense efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Underwriting, Acquisition & Insurance spend, fell to 0.4x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Underwriting, Acq. & Insurance Expenses
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022
|
0.4
|
2021
|
0.7
(Source - SEC)
According to a 2021 market research report by Insurance Business America, the E&S market premiums in the U.S. market in 2020 was $41.7 billion.
This represents a 14.9% increase over the 2019 result of $37.5 billion.
The main drivers for this expected growth were a low interest rate environment, increased claims costs, and increasingly frequent weather events, among others.
Also, those factors are expected to remain in effect in the near future with the topic of ransomware potentially becoming a more important factor in many insurance policies.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Markel Corporation
W. R. Berkley Corporation
American Financial Group
Tokio Marine Holdings
CNA Financial
Hiscox, Ltd.
RLI Corp.
Intact Financial Corporation
Argo Group International Holdings
Kinsale Capital Group
James River Group Holdings
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Growing topline revenue
Increasing gross profit
Variable profit before income taxes
Fluctuating cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022
|
$ 455,053,000
|
12.9%
|
2021
|
$ 550,181,000
|
21.7%
|
2020
|
$ 451,972,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022
|
$ 161,517,000
|
5.5%
|
2021
|
$ 195,770,000
|
118.0%
|
2020
|
$ 89,790,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022
|
35.49%
|
2021
|
35.58%
|
2020
|
19.87%
|
Profit (Loss) Before Income Taxes
|
Period
|
Profit (Loss) Before Income Taxes
|
PBIT Margin
|
Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022
|
$ 23,819,000
|
5.2%
|
2021
|
$ 48,309,000
|
8.8%
|
2020
|
$ (94,532,000)
|
-20.9%
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022
|
$ (29,969,000)
|
-6.6%
|
2021
|
$ 30,741,000
|
6.8%
|
2020
|
$ (67,441,000)
|
-14.8%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022
|
$ 124,913,000
|
2021
|
$ 175,285,000
|
2020
|
$ 44,709,000
(Source - SEC)
As of September 30, 2022, Skyward had $30.7 million in cash and $1.9 billion in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, was $161.9 million.
Skyward intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure will likely differ.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
We intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering to make capital contributions [...] to our insurance company subsidiaries in order to grow our business and the remainder for general corporate purposes.
(Source - SEC)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not a party to any legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.
The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Barclays, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and other investment banks.
SKWD is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general growth initiatives.
The company’s financials have shown increasing topline revenue, growing gross profit, fluctuating profit before income taxes and variable cash flow from operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, was $161.9 million.
Underwriting, Acquisition & Insurance expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenue has increased; its Underwriting, Acquisition & Insurance efficiency multiple has dropped to 0.4x in the most recent reporting period.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the company's growth initiatives.
The market opportunity for providing specialty insurance services in the U.S. is large and expected to grow as asset values grow.
Barclays is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 14.0% since their IPO. This is an upper-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
When we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions. IPO investing can involve significant volatility and risk of loss.
Comments