Richmond Fed Manufacturing Softens In November

Nov. 22, 2022 3:08 PM ETXLI, VIS, FIDU, IYJ, FXR, UXI, RGI, SIJ, AIRR
Doug Short profile picture
Doug Short
6.1K Followers

Summary

  • Fifth District manufacturing declined in November, according to the most recent survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
  • The composite manufacturing index is at -9 in November, up 1 from October.
  • The third component index, volume of new orders showed some improvement, increasing from -22 to -14 in November.

Engineers working in metal manufacturing industry, doing quality control of the production with tablet.

Daniel Balakov

By Jill Mislinski

Fifth District manufacturing declined in November, according to the most recent survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. The composite manufacturing index is at -9 in November, up 1 from October.

The complete data series behind today's Richmond Fed manufacturing report, which dates from November 1993, is available here.

Here is a snapshot of the complete Richmond Fed Manufacturing Composite series.

Richmond Fed Manufacturing Softens in November

Here is an excerpt from the latest Richmond Fed manufacturing overview:

Some Fifth District manufacturing firms reported softening conditions in November, according to the most recent survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. The composite manufacturing index remained negative but edged up from to -10 in October -9 in November. Of its three component indexes, the indexes for shipments and employment deteriorated slightly, edging downward to -8 and -1, respectively. The third component index, volume of new orders, however, showed some improvement, increasing from -22 to -14 in November. Link to Report

Here is a somewhat closer look at the index since the turn of the century.

Richmond Fed Manufacturing Softens in November

Is today's Richmond composite a clue of what to expect in the next PMI composite? We'll find out when the next ISM Manufacturing survey is released (below).

Richmond Fed Manufacturing Softens in November

Let's compare all five Regional Manufacturing indicators. Here is a three-month moving average overlay of each since 2001 (for those with data).

Richmond Fed Manufacturing Softens in November

Here is the same chart including the average of the five.

Richmond Fed Manufacturing Softens in November

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Doug Short profile picture
Doug Short
6.1K Followers
Advisor Perspectives is a leading interactive publisher for Registered Investment Advisors. Our AP Charts & Analysis portion of our website analyzes economic and market trends.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.