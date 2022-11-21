The full video special report version of this article was published on Dividend Kings earlier this week.
This bear market has created incredible opportunities for high-yield income investors like you to take charge of your financial destiny and lock in dividend streams that could help you retire in safety and splendor.
And that doesn't just mean crashing stock prices, either.
MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) is one of Wall Street's darlings once more, driven higher by strong fundamentals this year, including a recent 10% hike to the payout.
That's why it's yielding a safe 9.4%, a potentially life-changing rich retirement payout, despite a 21% gain this year.
But this bear market is potentially far from over, and the worst might still be to come for the S&P.
So let me show you the three reasons you might want to buy MPLX today, but also be ready to back up the truck in case it gives back those gains (as it's done twice this year) and the safe yield surges to 11% to 12%.
MPLX is the MLP Marathon Petroleum (America's largest independent refiner, not an oil company) set up to own its midstream assets.
It's made many acquisitions over the years, including MarkWest, in 2015, the largest gas gathering and processing MLP in the Marcellus and Utica shale.
In November 2017, MPLX completed a mega-deal that bought out the remainder of MPC's refinery transport capacity as well as its IDRs.
In 2018, MPC completed a $23.3 billion acquisition of Andeavor, a rival refining company, becoming the largest independent refiner in the U.S.
MPLX acquired Andeavor Logistics, gaining the refined product pipeline capacity Andeavor owned.
MPLX has now diversified its business, and 46% comes from non-MPC sources.
MPLX has been steadily deleveraging from safe levels to steadily safer levels of leverage.
Analysts expect MPLX's leverage ratio to keep falling over time.
MPLX has well-staggered bond maturities, and 100% unsecured bonds for maximum financial flexibility, and the bond investors are so confident in its long-term energy transition plan they are willing to lend to it until 2058.
MPLX is one of Wall Street's darlings once more, driven higher by strong fundamentals this year, including a recent 10% hike to the payout.
A big reason for MPLX's strong performance this year is energy is the best-performing sector.
That's due to the price of oil almost doubling in the last year.
|Metric
|2021 Growth Consensus
|2022 Growth Consensus
|2023 Growth Consensus
|2024 Growth Consensus
|
2025 Growth Consensus
|Sales
|17%
|22%
|-7%
|-1%
|-20%
|Distribution
|5%
|10% (Official)
|6%
|5%
|8%
|Operating Cash Flow
|9%
|1%
|0%
|-2%
|NA
|Distributable Cash Flow
|13%
|4%
|5%
|1%
|4%
|EBITDA
|9%
|17%
|2%
|2%
|NA
|EBIT (operating income)
|15%
|29%
|-5%
|-1%
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)
Energy prices are expected to mean in the coming year, but MPLX's cutting spending will keep cash flows growing. Management's commitment to a distribution-friendly capital allocation policy is expected to keep the payout growing at one of the fastest rates in the industry.
Why might you want to buy MPLX today? Because of the safe and growing 9.4% yield.
That's expected to hit a 12.2% yield on today's cost in 2027.
BUT MPLX could easily suffer a major correction in the coming months.
The bond market is 100% confident that we're getting a recession next year.
How can a 13-month recession risk be over 100%?
85% of CEOs in the recent Conference Board survey say they expect a recession in 2023.
But even a shallow and mild recession is likely to send oil prices lower and even though that will have a minimal impact on MPLX's long-term contracted revenue, it could potentially give back its recent 22% gains.
That's why you might want to buy some MPLX today, but be ready to buy more aggressively, using limits to lock in steadily better yields if the market offers them.
How would MPLX's 9.4% yield (potentially on its way to 11.3% yield) be safe?
MPLX Is FCF Self Funding: Platinum Safety Standard For The Industry
|Year
|Distributable Cash Flow
|Free Cash Flow
|Distribution
|DCF Payout Ratio
|FCF Payout Ratio
|Distribution/Unit
|2022
|$4,750.3
|$3,913.34
|$2,987.82
|62.9%
|76.3%
|$2.97
|2023
|$4,709.0
|$3,953.58
|$3,158.84
|67.1%
|79.9%
|$3.14
|2024
|$4,754.6
|$4,144.72
|$3,329.86
|70.0%
|80.3%
|$3.31
|2025
|$5,041.0
|$4,557.18
|$3,581.36
|71.0%
|78.6%
|$3.56
|2026
|$5,124.0
|$4,718.14
|$3,822.80
|74.6%
|81.0%
|$3.80
|2027
|$5,231.0
|$4,899.22
|$4,024.00
|76.9%
|82.1%
|$4.00
|Annual Growth
|2.0%
|4.6%
|6.1%
|4.1%
|1.5%
|6.1%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
In this industry, 83% of DCF payout ratios are safe, according to rating agencies.
MPLX has a 63% payout ratio for this year and uses an FCF self-funding business model.
Midstream has moved to an equity self-funding business model, with some MLPs (like MPLX and EPD) going further to FCF self-funding.
MPLX is expected to grow its distribution by 6% annually, raising the DCF payout ratio to a still-safe 77% by 2027 and the FCF payout ratio to 82%.
MPLX is expected to retain around 20% of FCF long-term to give it financial flexibility.
MPLX has done $315 million in buybacks this year and has an additional $1 billion in further buybacks authorized.
We've received questions on the structure of MPLX and whether MPC will acquire the partnership's outstanding public units. So we want to restate what we've said in the past. First, we've grown MPLX into an entity with a public float of approximately $12 billion, which, compared to recent MLP roll-ups, is substantially larger. MPLX is a strategic part of MPC's portfolio. MPLX has continued to demonstrate earnings growth. With the increased distribution announced today, MPC expects to receive $2 billion of distributions from MPLX annually.
As MPLX pursues its growth opportunities, we expect the value of this strategic relationship will continue to be enhanced. MPC believes its current capital allocation priorities are optimal for its shareholders, and it does not plan to roll-up MPLX. As we continue to grow our cash flows, we also remain focused on executing the strategic priorities of strict capital discipline, fostering a low-cost culture, and optimizing our asset portfolio." - MPLX CEO, Q3 conference call
The biggest risk to MPLX's distribution has always been MPC rolling it up and buying it in an all-stock deal. MPC owns 64% of MPLX's voting rights, and if it wanted to acquire it MPLX investors couldn't stop it.
Fortunately, MPC is happy just to keep collecting its safe and steadily growing distributions from MPLX, now totaling $2 billion per year.
|Metric
|MPLX
|Quality
|70% 11/13 SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) Midstream MLP
|Risk Rating
|Medium Risk
|DK Master List Quality Ranking (Out Of 500 Companies)
|450
|DK Master List Quality Percentile
|11%
|Dividend Growth Streak (Years)
|10 (Every Year Since IPO)
|Dividend Yield
|9.4%
|Dividend Safety Score
|73%
|Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|1.0%
|Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|2.70%
|S&P Credit Rating
|
BBB Stable Outlook
|30-Year Bankruptcy Risk
|7.50%
|LT S&P Risk-Management Global Percentile
|
47% Average, Medium-Risk
|Fair Value
|$39.07
|Current Price
|$32.83
|Discount To Fair Value
|16%
|DK Rating
|
Potential Good Buy
|P/cash flow
|6.9 (Anti-bubble blue-chip)
|Growth Priced In
|-3.2%
|Historical PE
|7 to 8 OCF
|LT Growth Consensus/Management Guidance
|3.0%
|5-year consensus total return potential
|
10% to 15% CAGR
|Base Case 5-year consensus return potential
|
11% CAGR (50% more than S&P)
|Consensus 12-month total return forecast
|27%
|Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Return Potential
|29%
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|12.4%
|Inflation-Adjusted Consensus LT Return Potential
|10.1%
|Consensus 10-Year Inflation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (Ignoring Valuation)
|2.61
|LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|8.03%
|LT Risk-And Inflation-Adjusted Return Potential
|5.70%
|Conservative Years To Double
|12.63
(Source: DK Zen Research Terminal)
MPLX is trading at 6.9X cash flow, an anti-bubble valuation.
If MPLX grows as expected through 2024 (basically none at all), analysts think it could potentially deliver 15% annual returns.
If MPLX grows as expected through 2027 (1.5% CAGR) it could almost double, delivering 11% annual returns.
In other words, MPLX offers superior returns to the market but almost all in the form of a safe and rapidly growing distribution.
MPLX is a potentially satisfactory and reasonable ultra-yield SWAN opportunity for anyone comfortable with its risk profile. Look at how it compares to the S&P 500.
MPLX is priced for -3.6% growth, but here's what analysts actually expect.
MPLX's cash flows aren't growing fast, but they are growing, powering the best payout growth rate in blue-chip midstream.
What about the long-term?
Long-term analysts expect MPLX to grow at a modest 3% rate.
How accurate are analyst forecasts on MPLX?
MPLX has beaten analyst forecasts every single year since its IPO.
MPLX's early double-digit growth was due to MPC dropping down lots of assets to it and buying MarkWest.
I consider analyst forecasts of 2% to 4% growth to be reasonable.
MPLX is also building crude pipelines for exports of US oil to Europe.
Long-term it plans to become a dominant hydrogen producer as well.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|MPLX
|9.4%
|3.0%
|12.4%
|8.7%
|6.4%
|11.3
|1.85
|Safe Midstream
|5.9%
|6.4%
|12.3%
|8.6%
|6.3%
|11.5
|1.84
|REITs
|3.9%
|6.1%
|10.0%
|7.0%
|4.7%
|15.4
|1.58
|Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|3.6%
|8.5%
|12.1%
|8.4%
|6.1%
|11.8
|1.81
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.6%
|8.5%
|11.1%
|7.8%
|5.4%
|13.2
|1.70
|S&P 500
|1.8%
|8.5%
|10.3%
|7.2%
|4.9%
|14.8
|1.61
|Nasdaq
|0.8%
|11.8%
|12.6%
|8.8%
|6.5%
|11.0
|1.88
(Sources: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar, Ycharts)
MPLX is the highest-yielding safe midstream and offers Nasdaq like long-term return potential.
Despite the worst energy bear market in human history, MPLX has done a great job outperforming the energy sector and crushing the most popular MLP ETF.
The average 12-month rolling return is almost 15% CAGR, 2X that of the energy sector, 5X that of MLPs, and slightly more than the S&P 500.
During the midstream bear market income investors have consistently paid between 7 and 8X cash flow for MPLX.
|Metric
|Historical Fair Value Multiples (11-Years)
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|5-Year Average Yield
|9.14%
|$36.76
|$33.92
|$33.92
|$36.21
|13-Year Median Yield
|6.38%
|$52.66
|$48.59
|$48.59
|$51.88
|Operating Cash Flow
|7.86
|$37.89
|$37.41
|$37.41
|$37.41
|Average
|$41.33
|$39.07
|$39.07
|$40.75
|$39.07
|Current Price
|$32.83
|
Discount To Fair Value
|20.57%
|15.96%
|15.96%
|19.44%
|15.96%
|
Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends)
|25.89%
|19.00%
|19.00%
|24.13%
|28.44%
|2022 OCF
|20223 OCF
|2022 Weighted OCF
|2023 Weighted OCF
|12-Month Forward OCF
|12-Month Average Fair Value Forward P/OCF
|
Current Forward P/OCF
|$4.76
|$4.76
|$0.37
|$4.39
|$4.76
|8.21
|6.90
MPLX is worth about 8X cash flow and trading at 6.9X.
Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target
|$38.58 (8.1X cash flow)
Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)
|14.90%
Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend)
|17.51%
12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend)
|$41.68
Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)
|21.23%
Upside To Price Target (Including Dividend)
|26.96%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Analysts expect a 27% 12-month return as MPLX returns to 8.1X cash flow within a year.
|Rating
|Margin Of Safety For Medium Risk 11/13 SWAN Quality Companies
|2022 Fair Value Price
|2023 Fair Value Price
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|Potentially Reasonable Buy
|0%
|$39.07
|$39.07
|$39.07
|Potentially Good Buy
|15%
|$33.21
|$33.21
|$33.21
|Potentially Strong Buy
|25%
|$29.30
|$29.30
|$29.30
|Potentially Very Strong Buy
|35%
|$21.58
|$25.39
|$25.39
|Potentially Ultra-Value Buy
|45%
|$21.49
|$21.49
|$21.49
|Currently
|$32.83
|15.96%
|15.96%
|15.96%
|Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends)
|28.44%
|28.44%
|28.44%
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, MPLX is a potentially good buy.
There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
MPLX's Risk Profile Includes
In March 2020, MPC completed a strategic review of MPLX and all its midstream assets.
The outcome of the 2020 strategic review was disappointing, as it essentially maintained the status quo versus pursuing meaningful changes, highlighted by the focus on distribution. However, dealing with the large near-term impacts of the collapse in both oil demand and supply will consume the management team's time in the near term. When market conditions improve as we expect in 2022, we may still see a C-corporation conversion or larger asset sales designed to rid the portfolio of weaker Andeavor Logistics assets." - Morningstar.
Morningstar still thinks MPC will eventually buy MPLX, which could be a very bad thing for income investors.
Recession is also coming in 2023, the bond market is certain of it.
18 economic indicators point to a potential recession beginning in four to five months.
MPLX is likely to return to double-digit yields in the event of a recession during a 15% to 27% S&P sell-off.
How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.
See the risk section of this video to get an in-depth view (and link to two reports) of how DK and big institutions measure long-term risk management by companies
DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.
The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of how a company's risk management compares to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.
S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:
MPLX's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 339th Best In The Master List (32nd Percentile In The Master List)
|Classification
|S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile
|
Risk-Management Interpretation
|
Risk-Management Rating
|BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL
|100
|Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world)
|Very Low Risk
|Strong ESG Stocks
|86
|
Very Good
|
Very Low Risk
|Foreign Dividend Stocks
|77
|
Good, Bordering On Very Good
|
Low Risk
|Ultra SWANs
|74
|Good
|Low Risk
|Dividend Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average (Bordering On Good)
|Low Risk
|Low Volatility Stocks
|65
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Master List average
|61
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Dividend Kings
|60
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Hyper-Growth stocks
|59
|Average, Bordering On Above-Average
|Medium Risk
|Dividend Champions
|55
|Average
|Medium Risk
|MPLX
|47
|Average
|Medium Risk
|Monthly Dividend Stocks
|41
|Average
|Medium Risk
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
MPLX's risk-management consensus is in the bottom 32% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as
The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and MPLX is average at managing theirs according to S&P.
When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes.
There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.
Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in MPLX (I'm not a market-timer).
SWAN (sleep well at night) quality does NOT mean "can't fall hard and fast in a bear market."
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.
While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about MPLX.
MPLX today offers one of the highest safe yields in the world, and is growing the distribution at 6% annually.
It owns one of the best asset bases in the country, with lots of growth opportunity in gas and oil exports to Europe.
It has one of the lowest leverage ratios in the industry, which is expected to keep falling for the next seven years thanks to its FCF self-funding business model.
MPLX MIGHT end up with a peak yield of 11% to 12% by the time the market bottoms...or it might not.
If the market gods are kind enough to offer us a life-changing yield like that, be ready to back up the truck and buy more.
But if the prospects of a safe 9.4% yield today, a relatively safe 12.2% yield on today's cost in 2027, and S&P, and aristocrat beating 12.4% long-term return potential sounds good to you, then buy some MPLX today.
With an ultra-yield fast-income growth opportunity this good, buying today is likely to make you feel smart in 5+ years, and like a stock market genius in 10+ years.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: DK owns MPLX in our portfolios.
