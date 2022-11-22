StanislavSalamanov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Deere & Company's (NYSE:NYSE:DE) share price continued to defy gravity over the course of 2022. The gap with the broader market and the Industrial Sector (XLI) narrowed very suddenly through the first half of the year, but since then has once again expanded to new highs.

Data by YCharts

This strong performance over the past few months, however, has not been due to the company aiming for the space or due to the high momentum exposure - both of which are major sources of risk for Deere's future returns.

The strong performance has been a result of the macroeconomic environment and namely the sustained tailwinds for U.S. farmers. Back in April of this year, when I covered Deere, the inflation-adjusted net farm income for 2022 was expected to decrease by nearly 8% from a year ago.

In inflation-adjusted 2022 dollars, net farm income is forecast to decrease by $9.7 billion (7.9 percent) in 2022 from 2021. Source: ers.usda.gov

Although adjusted for inflation net farm income is still expected to drop slightly (see the graph below), on a non-adjusted basis it is expected to increase by 5.2% for the year as commodity prices remain elevated.

Net farm income, a broad measure of profits, is forecast at $147.7 billion in calendar year 2022, an increase of $7.3 billion (5.2 percent) in 2022 relative to 2021. Source: ers.usda.gov

On one hand, this development has given shareholders a reason to rejoice at a time when almost all high momentum stocks are in turmoil. Although it is certainly a breath of fresh air for Deere, the currently favourable macroeconomic environment is not a guarantee of things to come.

Moreover, optimism around DE seems to be running extremely hot as its Sales multiple is running way above historical levels when U.S. Net Farm Income was at similar levels.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings and ers.usda.gov

This is largely due to expectations that Deere's new strategy will be able to support significantly higher margins and return on operating assets in the foreseeable future.

Deere Investor Presentation

However, as the company is scheduled to report its full fiscal year results this week, investors should watch carefully about a more meaningful change in tone as tailwinds from higher pricing have been giving way to headwinds from higher costs.

For the quarter, operating profit was down year-over-year at $552 million, resulting in a 15% operating margin. The decreased profit was primarily due to higher production costs, specifically materials, offset by price realization. Source: Deere Q3 2022 Earnings Transcript

The Issue With Free Cash Flow

On a free cash flow basis, Deere still trades at significantly overpriced levels on a historical basis. For the past twelve months, the free cash flow yield stands at only 0.5%, which is expected to improve to the still unattractive levels of 3.5% in a year.

Seeking Alpha

The drop in free cash flow over the past 12-month period has been significant and is not materially different from 2019 when Deere's share price traded below $200 a piece.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

The key driver here has been the significant drop in working capital requirements following the pandemic. This trend, however, is now in reverse as dealer inventories rebound from their historic lows and supply chain issues remain.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

As we saw during the last quarterly results, the working capital outflow was primarily due to higher inventory levels and receivables.

10-Q SEC Filing

These headwinds are expected to slowly subside over the coming quarters, although the impact of higher raw materials and supply chain disruptions remain uncertain.

The production costs were mostly elevated material and freight. Overhead spend was also higher for the period as persistent supply challenges continued to cause production inefficiencies. Despite these challenges, factories were able to achieve higher rates of production and made progress on reducing the number of partially completed machines in inventory. Our factories are focused on finishing and shipping the remaining machines in the fourth quarter which will help our progress toward restoring productivity and efficiencies going into next year. Source: Deere Q3 2022 Earnings Transcript

Conclusion

Overall, expectations around Deere's fourth quarter are running high. Pricing of company's products is still strong, while macroeconomic tailwinds remain largely supportive for the industry.

With respect to our fourth quarter implied guide, I think there’s a lot of moving parts in there. We will see some of our best cost comparison a year come in the fourth quarter, I think. Up until this point, the cost comparisons relative to last year have been more difficult. We’ll start to see that abate a little bit as we anniversary some of the inflation that we began to see come in, in the third and fourth quarter last year. Incrementally, price is going to get a little bit better in the fourth quarter. That’s going to help as well. And we will see a slight increase in line rates, even from the third quarter. So, between price, volume and anniversarying some of the cost inflation that we saw last year, that does point to a higher margin profile for us in the fourth quarter. Source: Deere Q3 2022 Earnings Transcript

The lack of seasonality this year in Deere's results is also spurring a wave of optimism on the back of the exciting narrative that has been built around the company.

As we enter into fiscal year 2023, however, the dynamics of the outside environment is likely to change. The risk for profitability and free cash flow going forward is now too high which also puts Deere's high valuation multiples at a risk of a sharp reversal over the coming year.