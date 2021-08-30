Identifying Bellwethers Cuts Through The Noise (Video)

Summary

  • New research identifies bellwethers that move markets, and volatility measures help inform.
  • Through the lens of these market-consequential firms, new trends and investment stories emerge.
  • The loss of human capital from tech and the gains in energy are explored.
  • A whole generation has not witnessed the impact of higher interest rates.
  • High interest rates rationally squeeze growth stocks.
Hundred dollar bill in abstract lighting

Savushkin/iStock via Getty Images

The following video interview offers new ideas and perspectives in a volatile world.

Video: Finding Bellwethers Amidst Volatility: Pandemic, War, and Higher Interest Rates Revelations

finance research interview

Professor Sean Wang and Jennifer Warren discuss volatility and bellwethers research (Concept Elemental)

Accounting Professor Sean Wang speaks with Jennifer Warren about research that describes how markets move with volatility. Certain large firms are bellwethers that move with the market and describe it too. I liken this research to the rocket science of finance and markets. We delve into a good deal of markets commentary. A whole generation hasn't seen higher interest rates; we (as reflected in the market) lose our minds periodically. The thematics follow:

Bellwether-ness (0:15)

Volatilities relay info to market (2:20)

Correlations (3:30)

IVC (implied volatility co-movements) a metric (5:58)

Incoming news (7:00)

Disney is high IVC firm (8:15)

Human capital guard change, brutal tech (10:10)

Chevron's bellwether shift (11:15)

Energy vs. tech flip, QQQ v XLE (13:00)

Pandemic, tech, Bitcoin and memes (13:30)

Pandemic and interest rates flip switch (16:00)

Massive volatility: pandemic, war, energy map redraws, crazy recipe (16:45)

Finance rocket science, pulse of economy (20:40)

Dynamic metric (26:00)

Pre- and post-pandemic trades (27:00)

A whole generation never to know real cost of money (31:00)

Cash flow stories (32:00)

Losing our minds, LOL (32:00)

Intangible capital slashed (33:26)

Equilibrium, pandemic tech (34:00)

Real rates, e.g., Meta, pass on VR (35:40)

Lost knowledge capital (37:00)

A lot has happened on the planet (38:00)

Crypto, TikTok fallout (39:00)

Future research directions (41:00)

Energy strategies (43:00)

Benchmarking IVCs over time as competitive lens (44:30)

*The latest SSRN research paper is here. See figures in back.

A few summary points follow:

We find evidence that IVC proxies for the degree to which a firm's incoming information is expected to correlate with that of the total market.

Firms with higher IVC have insider trades that are more strongly associated with future aggregate market returns.

Firms with higher IVC have stock returns that inform aggregate earnings surprises.

Firms with higher IVC have market reactions from the total market when they disclose their own earnings.

An earlier summary is here.

This article was written by

Jennifer Warren profile picture
Jennifer Warren
5.38K Followers
Jennifer's areas of expertise include energy trends —their economic and geopolitical implications—and resource sustainability issues. She considers her investment approach eclectic, drawing from a multidisciplinary pool of work. Other interests include the energy transition, the impact of shale oil and natural gas, climate change, green and efficient infrastructure, China, India, and the energy-water-resources nexus. Her work has been published in various academic, policy and business publications such as Far Eastern Economic Review, Economist Intelligence Unit’s Executive Briefing, Journal of Structured Finance, Lloyd's List, D CEO, Energy Trends Insider, Financial Sense, and many others. From Dec 2010 to April 2013, she was the CEO/President of a global affairs organization focused on cutting edge geopolitical and macroeconomic trends. She organized and moderated panels on global gas, energy security, energy infrastructure finance, and urban development. She has a master's degree from London School of Economics, and bachelor's in finance/marketing. She is principal of Concept Elemental, a strategic communications consultancy focusing on knowledge work, and includes over fifteen years of financial services industry work. She works with a top University, "translating" cutting edge research as well.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

