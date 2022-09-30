Investment strategy Mittleman Investment Management, LLC (MIM) is an SEC-registered investment advisor based in New York that pursues superior returns through long-term investments in what it deems to be severely undervalued securities, while maintaining its focus on limiting risk. It invests in businesses that it believes are proven franchises with durable economic advantages, evidenced by a well-established track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, and only when the very low valuation at which the investment is made provides a significant margin of safety. MIM’s value-oriented strategy is to invest in a concentrated portfolio (usually between 10 to 20 securities) of primarily common stocks, unrestricted as to market capitalisation, and in both developed and emerging markets. Important notes This document has been prepared and issued by Mittleman Investment Management, LLC. (MIM) (AFSL 528365) and is intended for the general information of ‘wholesale clients’ (as defined in the Corporations Act 2001). MIM not licensed to provide financial services to retail clients in Australia. MIM is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States of America under US laws, which differ from Australian laws. Equity Trustees Limited (Equity Trustees) (ABN 46 004 031 298, AFSL 240975) is a subsidiary of EQT Holdings Limited (ABN 22607 797 615), a publicly listed company on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:EQT). Equity Trustees is the Responsible Entity of the Mittleman Global Value Equity Fund (ARSN 161 911 306). This document is neither an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to acquire interests in any investment. The information contained in this document is of a general nature only. Accordingly, reliance should not be placed on this information as the basis for making an investment, financial or other decision. In preparing this document, MIM has not taken into account the investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular person. Before making any investment decision, you should consider whether the investment is appropriate in light of those matters. Whilst every effort is taken to ensure the information in this document is accurate, MIM and Equity Trustees provides no warranty as to the accuracy, reliability and completeness of the information in this document and you rely on this information at your own risk. To the extent permitted by law, MIM and Equity Trustees disclaims all liability to any person relying on the information contained in this document in respect of any loss or damage (including consequential loss or damage) however caused, which may be suffered or arise directly or indirectly in respect of such information. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The return of capital or any particular rate of return is not guaranteed. Mittleman Global Value Equity Fund’s Target Market Determination available here. A Target Market Determination is a document which is required to be made available from 5 October 2021. It describes who this financial product is likely to be appropriate for (i.e. the target market), and any conditions around how the product can be distributed to investors. It also describes the events or circumstances where the Target Market Determination for this financial product may need to be reviewed. All information provided herein is for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. This material may not be redistributed without the express written consent of MIM and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any security or investment product. All investments involve risk including the loss of principal. Specific companies or securities shown in this presentation are meant to demonstrate MIM’s investment style and the types of securities in which we invest and are not selected based on past performance. The analyses and conclusions of MIM contained in this presentation include certain statements, assumptions, estimates and projections that reflect various assumptions by MIM concerning anticipated results that are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive, and other uncertainties and contingencies and have been included solely for illustrative purposes. No representations, expressed or implied, are made as to the accuracy or completeness of such statements, assumptions, estimates or projections or with respect to any other materials herein. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Portfolio holdings, country allocation and sector allocation are based on MGVEF as of 30 September 2022 and may differ for the MIM Composite and are subject to change and should not be considered as investment recommendations to trade individual securities. Country allocation does not include cash. Mittleman Investment Management Composite (“MIM Composite”) performance as stated herein does not refer to the performance of Mittleman Global Value Equity Fund but instead refers to the actual current and historical performance of the MIM Composite which represents the current and historical composite performance of the separately managed accounts utilising the strategy followed by Mittleman Investment Management, LLC since its inception in 2005. Performance results are presented in USD, are preliminary, net of fees and include the reinvestment of all income. Mittleman Global Value Equity Fund returns will vary from those presented due to differences in the timing of contributions and withdrawals, fund expenses, and class start dates. For the MIM Composite, MIM claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®). MIM is a U.S. SEC-registered investment adviser. The MIM Composite was created in April 2008 and incepted on January 1, 2003. The MIM Composite includes all fully discretionary separately managed accounts which follow the firm’s investment strategy and for which performance is measured using the U.S. Dollar as the currency, including those accounts no longer with the firm. MIM’s value-oriented strategy is to invest in a concentrated portfolio (usually holding between 10 to 20 securities) of primarily common stocks, unrestricted as to market capitalisation, of both domestic and international companies. Performance presented prior to January 2006 occurred while the Portfolio Manager was affiliated with a prior firm and the Portfolio Manager was the only individual responsible for selecting the securities to buy and sell. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Returns reflect the reinvestment of dividends. For more information or for a copy of the firm’s fully compliant presentation and the firm’s list of composite descriptions, please contact MIM on +1 (212) 217-2340. The use of the MSCI ACWI herein has not been selected to represent an appropriate benchmark with which to compare against an investor’s performance in the Mittleman Global Value Equity Fund (MGVEF), but rather it has been provided to allow for comparison of such performance to that of a certain well-known and widely recognised broad-market index. The MSCI ACWI is an unmanaged index compiled by MSCI. The index is weighted by market capitalisation and its returns include the reinvestment of dividends. The index does not account for transaction costs or other expenses which an investor might incur in attempting to obtain such returns. The index was taken from published sources and deemed reliable. You cannot invest directly in an index. Investments made by Mittleman Investment Management, LLC (“MIM”) for its clients’ portfolios including MGVEF differ significantly in comparison to this (and any other) index in terms of security holdings, industry weightings, and asset allocations. Accordingly, investment results and volatility will differ from those of the benchmark. The S&P 500 TR (“Total Return”) Index and the Russell 2000 TR (“Total Return”) Index are presented herein for comparison purposes only. These indices have been shown against the Composite’s performance to allow for comparison of such performance to that of certain well-known and widely recognized broad-market indices. The S&P 500 Total Return Index is an unmanaged index compiled by Standard and Poor’s and the Russell 2000 Total Return Index is an unmanaged index compiled by Russell Investments. Both indices are weighted by market capitalization and their returns include the reinvestment of dividends. Both indices are weighted by market capitalization and their returns include the reinvestment of dividends. The indices do not account for transaction costs or other expenses which an investor might incur in attempting to obtain such returns. The S&P and Russell indices are taken from published sources and deemed reliable. You cannot invest directly in such indices. Investments made by Mittleman Investment Management, LLC for its clients differ significantly in comparison to these (and any other) indices in terms of security holdings, industry weightings, and asset allocations. Accordingly, investment results and volatility will differ from those of the benchmarks. For more information or for a copy of the firm’s fully compliant presentation and the firm’s list of composite descriptions, please contact us at (212) 217-2340. Mittleman Investment Management, LLC (“MIM”) is also known as Mittleman Brothers and those terms are used interchangeably in this document. All information provided herein is for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Estimates reflect various assumptions by MIM concerning anticipated results that are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive, and other uncertainties and contingencies and have been included solely for illustrative purposes. This material may not be redistributed without the express written consent of MIM and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any security or investment product. All investments involve risk including the loss of principal. Specific companies or securities shown in this presentation are meant to demonstrate MIM’s investment style and the types of securities in which we invest and are not selected based on past performance.