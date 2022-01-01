New ADP Reports Enhance U.S. Employment Insights

Nov. 23, 2022 4:00 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ, RWK, RWL, RYARX, RYJ, RYT, RZG, RZV
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.18K Followers

Summary

  • After a three-month suspension to update methodology, ADP's new data looks promising.
  • Rather than manipulating the data to predict BLS numbers, the new report leverages “raw” ADP payroll transactions.
  • As the Federal Reserve looks to temper rate hikes, it may turn to additional measures to assess the strength of the labor market.

Human Resources Concept, Magnifier And People Icon On Purple Background, Business Leadership Concept

GOCMEN

By Lindsey Cwik

After a three-month suspension to update methodology, ADP's new data looks promising.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP), the largest payroll processor in the U.S., has just released its new National Employment Report (NEP) and Pay Insights Report in conjunction with the Stanford and Digital Economy Lab. The new publications will replace ADP's previous labor reports, which sought to forecast the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) nonfarm payroll report. Following a three-month data release hiatus to reassess methodologies, ADP has resumed data reporting, including historical revisions that date back to 2010. We are encouraged by the statistical significance of the new data series and believe they will become important tools in assessing the health of the U.S. labor market.

ADP's previous report, which used a model-based methodology to "match" the nonfarm payroll report, often included large discrepancies relative to BLS results. Significant revisions every month reduced the report's credibility among market participants and reinforced the need for more accurate and reliable data.

Rather than manipulating the data to predict BLS numbers, the new report leverages "raw" ADP payroll transactions. Granularity is provided through a breakdown of job and pay results by sector, region, and firm size. Another advantage is the frequency with which the data is reported. For example, ADP reports on employment by establishment size on a monthly basis rather than quarterly. In addition, the monthly jobs release not only indicates the change in private employment over the current month, but also the weekly changes for the preceding month.

In October, the economy added 239,000 private jobs, according to ADP, which was not far off the BLS private payroll change of 233,000. Although the headline numbers were closely matched, there were large discrepancies within sectors. For example, BLS recorded a 32,000 increase in manufacturing, while ADP reported a decline of 20,000, for an 8.6% percentage difference in the totals.

We are beginning to re-incorporate this data into our analysis of the U.S. economy. As the Federal Reserve looks to temper rate hikes, it may turn to additional measures to assess the strength of the labor market. We believe that with the revised methodology, the ADP labor report represents a better leading indicator than the previous version and will add more depth to the analysis of the BLS Establishment Survey. As we look for more data within the labor market as it pertains to Fed policy, we believe this new ADP report will be a valuable source of that information.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other "forward-looking statements." Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2022 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.18K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.