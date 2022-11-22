VUSB: Short-Term Credit Fund That Underperforms Treasury Bills

Nov. 23, 2022 9:21 AM ETVanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
1.39K Followers

Summary

  • The VUSB ETF provides exposure to investment grade fixed income securities with average maturity less than 2 years.
  • It is designed to provide high current income and low duration risk.
  • However, the distributions paid have been disappointingly low, even lower than treasury bill yields.
  • I would avoid this fund.

Portrait of male wearing orange t-shirt looking at his chin with hand. Thoughtful studio portrait against blue background

CagdasAygun/E+ via Getty Images

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) provides investors with exposure to short-term investment-grade fixed income securities. However, its returns to date have been disappointing. The main attraction, its distribution yield, has also been disappointingly low, less than treasury bill yields. I would avoid this fund.

Fund Overview

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF provides exposure to short duration bonds with average expiry less than 2 years. The fund has close to $3 billion in assets.

Strategy

The VUSB ETF invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities with average maturity under 2 years. Investments may include asset-backed bonds, government bonds, and investment-grade ("IG") corporate securities. Although the fund has minimal duration risk due to the short duration of its portfolio, it does carry credit risk, and the fund should not be viewed as a substitute for money market funds.

Portfolio Holdings

The VUSB ETF holds 685 positions with average yield to maturity of 5.4% and average duration of 0.9 years (Figure 1).

VUSB portfolio composition

Figure 1 - VUSB ETF portfolio composition (vanguard.com)

VUSB's portfolio is predominantly rated investment-grade (93%) and treasuries (7%) (Figure 2).

VUSB distribution by credit rating

Figure 2 - VUSB ETF distribution by credit rating (vanguard.com)

Grouped by issuer type, the portfolio is 39% issued by financial companies, 34% issued by industrials, and 14% issued by asset-backed structured finance (Figure 3).

VUSB distribution by issuer type

Figure 3 - VUSB distribution by issuer type (vanguard.com)

Returns

VUSB was incepted on April 4, 2021, so it has limited operating history. However, returns to date have been disappointing, with 1Yr returns of -1.4% and since inception average annual total returns of -0.7% to October 31, 2022 (Figure 4).

VUSB returns

Figure 4 - VUSB ETF returns (vanguard.com)

Distribution & Yield

Although VUSB has a 30-Day SEC yield of 4.58%, this is based on the portfolio holdings' yield to maturity for the prior 30 days. Actual distribution yield for the ETF has only been 1.1% on a trailing 12 month basis (Figure 5). VUSB's distribution is variable and paid monthly.

VUSB trailing distribution yield

Figure 5 - VUSB trailing distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

Fees

VUSB charges a 0.10% expense ratio.

Struggle To Understand Attractiveness Of VUSB

Presumably, the attraction of short-term fixed income funds like the VUSB is its low effective duration and potential for yield. However, with a trailing yield of only 1.1%, I struggle to understand why investors should own VUSB.

For example, with the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes so far in 2022, even 3 month treasury bills are yielding 3.7% (Figure 6). Treasury bills have no credit risk, unlike the portfolio held by VUSB.

Treasury bills are yielding over 3%

Figure 6 - Treasury bills are yielding over 3% (St. Louis Fed)

Alternatively, investors can take a look at the US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) that I recently reviewed. TBIL owns a basket of treasury bills, and pays a distribution yield that approximates treasury bill yields.

Conclusion

The VUSB provides exposure to short-term investment-grade fixed income securities. However, its returns to date have been disappointing. It also has not paid out a distribution close to the yield to maturity of its underlying portfolio, reducing its appeal. I would avoid this fund.

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
1.39K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.