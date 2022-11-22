The Chart of the Day belongs to the electrical equipment company Thermon Group (THR). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker first signaled a buy on 10/24 the stock gained 19.44%.
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables. The company also offers specialty products, which include CEMS and analytical systems, commercial construction products and services, control panels, engineered products, compressed gas scrubbing systems, temporary power solutions, and snow clearing devices for rail track and switch equipment; and steam heating solutions comprising heat transfer compounds, steam heated bundles, steam supply and condensate return lines, steam tracing solutions, steam trace accessories, and tank heating products. In addition, it provides design engineering solutions that include design optimization studies, product selection assistance, and computer-generated drawing packages; energy audit services; procurement and project management services; procurement and project management services; turnkey construction installation; recurring facility assessment or audit; maintenance services; and technical support services. The company offers its solutions to chemical and petrochemical, oil and gas, power generation, rail and transit, commercial, transportation, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and mineral processing industries, as well as data centers, semiconductor facilities, and other markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. (Yahoo Finance)
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
|SA Authors
|Not Covered
|-
|Wall Street
|Strong Buy
|5.00
|Quant
|Strong Buy
|4.84
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|C
|B-
|C+
|Growth
|A+
|C-
|D+
|Profitability
|B-
|B-
|C
|Momentum
|A-
|A-
|C+
|Revisions
|A
|D
|C+
Sector
Industry
Electrical Components and Equipment
Ranked Overall
Ranked in Sector
Ranked in Industry
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in THR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.
Comments