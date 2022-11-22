industryview

The Chart of the Day belongs to the electrical equipment company Thermon Group (THR). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker first signaled a buy on 10/24 the stock gained 19.44%.

THR Price vs Trend Seeker and 20, 50, 100 DMA ( )

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables. The company also offers specialty products, which include CEMS and analytical systems, commercial construction products and services, control panels, engineered products, compressed gas scrubbing systems, temporary power solutions, and snow clearing devices for rail track and switch equipment; and steam heating solutions comprising heat transfer compounds, steam heated bundles, steam supply and condensate return lines, steam tracing solutions, steam trace accessories, and tank heating products. In addition, it provides design engineering solutions that include design optimization studies, product selection assistance, and computer-generated drawing packages; energy audit services; procurement and project management services; procurement and project management services; turnkey construction installation; recurring facility assessment or audit; maintenance services; and technical support services. The company offers its solutions to chemical and petrochemical, oil and gas, power generation, rail and transit, commercial, transportation, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and mineral processing industries, as well as data centers, semiconductor facilities, and other markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. (Yahoo Finance)

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

27.70+ Weighted Alpha

11.38% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

17 new highs and up 20.21% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 79.62%

Recently traded at $20.46 with 50 day moving average of $17.29

Fundamental Factors

Market Cap $681 million

P/E 15.19

Revenue expected to grow 15.80% this year and up another 5.20% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 62.70% this year, an additional 11.90% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate 12.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 2 strong buy opinions in place on this stock

Analysts have price targets of $22

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 13 to 0 for the stock to beat the market with more experienced investors voting 1 to 0 for the same result

894 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

