MN Chan

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has dropped almost 39% YTD. While the pullback incited market panic, specifically after Disney’s 4Q22 report missed expectations on both the top and bottom lines, we maintain our buy rating.

Disney’s had a rough year, with inflationary pressures, macroeconomic headwinds, and stiff competition in the streaming department, Disney+. On the fiscal 4Q22 conference call, Bob Chapek talked a good deal about cutting costs, mainly talk that would alarm investors. But, we think just as the stock was going into crisis management mode, old management came in to "save the day."

Of course, it’s not that simple. While Bob Iger’s return did rally the stock on Monday morning, we also don’t expect him to solve Disney’s financials overnight. Our bullish sentiment on Disney is based on our belief that the major media and entertainment company, under Iger, is headed in the right direction to grow. Disney is trading relatively cheap compared to the peer group, and we recommend investors buy the stock before it rallies.

Disappointing 4Q22 report offset by Iger’s return

Disney is an entertainment company at heart, making money from two main channels: media and parks. In its latest quarter, the company saw a 3% Y/Y decline in its media and entertainment division, while parks held its weight, growing 36% Y/Y. Again, the numbers don’t look so great, specifically that Disney makes the bulk of its revenue on the back of its media division. The following graph outlines Disney’s revenue by segment in 4Q21 and 4Q22.

Statistia

While the company’s media division is down compared to a year ago, we don’t believe this is the result of any shortcomings from Disney itself. Instead, we attribute the weaker-than-expected numbers to the market downtrend. Disney’s competitors also feel the churn of inflationary pressures and macroeconomic headwinds. YTD, Comcast (CMCSA), owner of Universal, is down around 31%, Netflix (NFLX) around 52%, and Amazon (AMZN) around 45%. Disney and the peer group are feeling pressure under current macroeconomic headwinds. We believe now it's a matter of how well Disney can recover compared to the peer group. We expect Iger’s return to be a growth catalyst, as he kick-started Disney+ and oversaw the deals that made Disney the company it is today; the acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm and the controversial deal to buy 21st Century Fox. We’re constructive on Disney’s ability to get out of the gutter and grow meaningfully in 2023.

Disney+ still outperformed expectations

We like Disney+’s position in the streaming market. Disney reported a total of 164.2M global uses in 4Q22, up from 152.1M in 3Q22. In spite of inflationary pressures and macroeconomic headwinds, the company managed to increase 12M users. We’re optimistic about Disney+ adding more users as consumer spending picks up in 2023. We believe that the ability of Disney+ to add users shows that the streaming service was resilient even in the market downtrend. We expect Disney+ to continue to drive revenue growth in 2023.

Disney+ is also expanding as a premier content provider for kids and adults. The company is trying to appeal to all age groups with the flexibility to create profiles limiting content accessible by younger users. We expect this will be a double-edged sword, as Disney will face increased competition targeting a wider audience. We believe Disney+ has the advantage when it comes to children’s content, as it is the hub of princess-themed movies from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Frozen. The company also has unsurpassed content regarding the superhero genre with cartoon series X-Men, Kim Possible, and Superman. We expect Disney+ to feel pressure from the competition, but we believe the company’s well-positioned to expand its subscriber base in 2023.

Edging out the competition in the streaming industry

We’ve been seeing a see-saw, with the lead position in the streaming industry swinging between Netflix and Disney, but we believe Disney+ is edging out the competition. While Netflix has the first-mover advantage, we believe Disney’s unmatched content and resources via Pixar, Lucasfilms, and 21st Century Fox give it leverage to retain more subscribers. In its most recent quarter, 3Q22, Netflix added about 2.4M subscribers, while Disney added 14.6M across its streaming services, with 12.1M of these subscribers belonging to Disney+.

Disney increased subscription prices for its streaming services, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, but we believe it balanced the price increase with a cheaper ad-supported version coming out on December 8. Disney was a bit behind in launching its ad-support campaign, as competitor Netflix started its ad-supported version in November. We’re not too worried about the delay, as we believe the wait was worthwhile. We believe the ad-supported version puts Disney in the lead in the streamers’ pricing race.

Disney+ will introduce an ad-tier priced at $7.99 per month, while Netflix’s ad-tier costs around $6.99. While Netflix is cheaper, we believe Disney+ provides more diverse and expanding content that makes it a more attractive subscription for only $1 more. We also believe Disney+ is better positioned to grow as the company has other streams of revenue that can support the company’s expansion into global markets, while Netflix relies on subscriptions for its core revenue. Disney is also offering Disney Bundle plans in which subscribers can pay $9.99 for both Disney+ and Hulu. With the different pricing bundles across Disney’s entire streaming portfolio, we believe Disney gives customers more opinions and flexibility than the competition. We’re constructive on Disney+ and see the streaming service being a significant growth driver in 2023.

Valuation

Disney is relatively cheap, trading at 17.2x C2024 EPS $5.59 on a P/E basis compared to the peer group average at 18.0x. On the E/V Sales metric, the stock is trading at 2.3x C2024 versus the peer group average of 4.1x. We believe Disney provides an attractive risk-reward profile with the return of Iger and the growth prospects of Disney+.

The following table outlines Disney’s valuation in comparison to the peer group.

TechStockPros

Word on Wall Street

Wall Street is buy-rated on Disney stock. Of the 30 analysts covering the stock, 24 are buy-rated, and the remaining are hold-rated. The stock is currently trading at $96. The median and mean price targets are set at $120 and $126, respectively, with an upside of 25-31%.

The following table outlines the sell-side ratings and price targets for Disney.

TechStockPros

What to do with the stock

Despite Disney getting battered due to its 4Q22 earning report, we believe the company is showing signs of positive progress, specifically in its streaming service, Disney+. We’re more constructive on the stock as Iger returns to being the CEO of Disney. We expect losses to shrink as the market recovers. We believe the company is well-positioned to grow towards 2024 and is trading at a discount. We recommend investors buy Disney stock at current levels.