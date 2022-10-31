Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF: Headwinds From Rate Hikes

Summary

  • The Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF provides modest income with its portfolio of short-duration treasury bonds.
  • VGSH has suffered in 2022 due to its portfolio duration of 1.9 years as short-term interest rates have increased by over 4%.
  • In the long-run, VGSH's sub-1% average annual total returns mean investors are almost guaranteed to lose purchasing power.

Cash and Investments

grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

The Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is intended to provide modest income via its portfolio of short-term treasury bonds. However, with the Federal Reserve expected to continue hiking short-term interest rates until mid-2023, there is still price downside to VGSH due to its 1.9-year average duration. In the long-run, VGSH's sub-1% average annual total return almost guarantees investors will lose purchasing power, even if inflation returns to 2%. I would avoid this fund.

Fund Overview

The Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF provides current income with modest price fluctuations. The fund has over $20 billion in assets.

Strategy

The VGSH ETF strategy is very simple. It owns a portfolio of short-duration treasury bonds with weighted average maturity of 1-3 years.

Portfolio Holdings

The VGSH's portfolio has 95 positions with average yield to maturity of 4.6%. The average duration of the portfolio is 1.9 years (Figure 1). As the portfolio invests only in treasury bonds, there is no credit risk associated with VGSH.

VGSH portfolio composition

Figure 1 - VGSH portfolio composition (vanguard.com)

A little more than half of the portfolio is invested in treasury bonds between 1-2 years in maturity, and the rest is invested in 2-3 year maturity treasury bonds (Figure 2).

VGSH portfolio distribution by maturity

Figure 2 - VGSH portfolio distribution by maturity (vanguard.com)

Returns

The VGSH ETF has provided very modest returns, with long term average annual total returns less than 1% per annum to October 31, 2022 (Figure 3). YTD, the rapid increase in short term interest rates have caused VGSH to fall by 4.6%, which is several years worth of returns for this fund.

VGSH ETF returns

Figure 3 - VGSH ETF returns (vanguard.com)

Distribution & Yield

Although VGSH has a 30-Day SEC yield of 4.58%, this refers to the yield to maturity of the underlying portfolio. Actual distributions from VGSH have been much less than that. On a trailing 12 month basis, VGSH has only paid a distribution yield of 1.2% (Figure 4). VGSH's distribution is variable and paid monthly.

VGSH distribution yield

Figure 4 - VGSH distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

Fees

VGSH charges an ultra-low 0.04% expense ratio.

Rate Hike Headwinds In The Short-Term...

In the short-term, rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation have led to a sharp increase in short-term interest rates, a headwind for VGSH due to its average duration of 1.9 years (Figure 5).

2 Year Treasury Yield

Figure 5 - 2 Year Treasury Yield (St. Louis Fed)

With the market expecting the Federal Reserve to raise Fed Funds rate to ~5% by May 2023 vs. 3.75% currently, there is still upside to 2-Yr treasury yields, and, therefore, downside to VGSH (Figure 6).

Market Implied Fed Funds Rate

Figure 6 - Market Implied Fed Funds Rate Expectations (Author created with data from CME)

... And May Lose Purchasing Power In The Long-Run

In the long-run, investors should not hold the VGSH ETF, as its sub-1% average annual total return means they are almost guaranteed to lose purchasing power, even if inflation ever returns to the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

TBIL Is A Better Safety Bet

If short-term safety is what investors are looking for, I would recommend they take a look at the U.S. Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL). TBIL's holdings are 3-month treasury bills, which have virtually no duration risk. On the other hand, TBIL's distribution benefits from increases in short-term interest rates.

Conclusion

The Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF is intended to provide modest income via its portfolio of short-term treasury bonds. However, with the Federal Reserve expected to continue hiking short-term interest rates until mid-2023, there is still price downside to VGSH due to its 1.9 year average duration. In the long-run, VGSH's sub-1% average annual total return almost guarantees investors will lose purchasing power, even if inflation returns to 2%. I would avoid Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF.

This article was written by




I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

