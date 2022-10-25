If we first pull up a weekly chart of UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) (Uniform & Workwear Player), we see that shares have been trying to break through their August highs of this year which more or less corresponds with the downcycle multi-month trend line we see below. Shares did actually threaten the $200 mark earlier this month but the ascent has slackened off in recent sessions. Furthermore, what is worrying from the bulls´ standpoint is that bearish divergences are beginning to appear both in the RSI momentum indicator and particularly in the MACD histogram. These indicators are basically stating that the up-move over the past six weeks or so is beginning to lose its strength. This actually stands to reason given how the past couple of years have fared out for UniFirst. As the chart shows below, shares of UniFirst Corporation have lost over $60 a share over the past 21 months (30%+) so the intermediate trend in motion despite the recent up move continues to be bearish in this play.
Following on to the daily chart, we see similar bearish divergences in the technicals despite the fact that shares continue to trade close to their August highs. The daily MACD histogram actually topped out at the start of November and has been falling ever since. Suffice it to say, if we get a convincing bearish crossover of the 5-day moving average below the 20-day, it would be a strong sign that lower prices are ahead for UniFirst.
Suffice it to say, the best course of action at present is to stay on the sidelines until some type of trend develops. To anticipate that trend, we can look at UniFirst´s relationship between its current profitability & valuation metrics because if these areas are not in alignment, it usually means shares will struggle to gain any type of traction at least over the near term.
On the recent fourth-quarter earnings call, management went through the company´s ongoing three key initiatives (CRM system, ERP system & UniFirst brand investment). Obviously, these initiatives are taking up a sizable amount of capital which in turn is adversely affecting the bottom line. The worrying trend from a bullish standpoint is that these initiatives are not new and have been underway for quite some time now. Therefore, I think it is fair to say that the market (being a predictive mechanism) is not yet interested in the ramifications of how this elevated spending will transform the company over time. If the market for example saw a clear line of sight of how these initiatives would better the company´s competitiveness (Which in turn would lead to better growth rates), we would see a different trend in play in the company´s stock at present.
UniFirst´s reported sales of $516.4 million in Q4 resulted in the company doing just over $2 billion for the full fiscal year. Although adjusted profit numbers were reported by the CFO, core operating profit came in at $33.3 million and net profit dropped to $26.2 million in Q4. Suffice it to say, you have the key initiatives, merchandise amortization & elevated energy costs all affecting the bottom line which means UniFirst is essentially selling more but making less.
In spite of this and in no small part due to the company´s very strong balance sheet, management has continued to reward its shareholders. In Q4, management bought back almost 48 thousand shares of class A stock and recently increased the dividend to $0.31 per share. Stewardship is something watched very carefully by long-term investors and here management has not been found wanting in the downturn.
Due to working capital commitments and higher investment spending, UniFirst currently trades with a forward GAAP earnings multiple of 33.9 and a trailing cash-flow multiple of 29.2. These numbers are undoubtedly elevated both compared to UniFirst´s historic averages and the sector in general. However, the company´s forward sales multiple of 1.66 and forward book multiple of 1.81 do not look overstretched which is key. Why? Because UniFirst´s sales and assets are essentially what produces its earnings and cash flow so we would be hesitant in shorting this play at present especially when one takes into account the lack of interest-bearing debt on the balance sheet.
Therefore to sum up, although a sustained up move in UniFirst looks unlikely at this stage due to declining margins, the company is still generating ample cash flow, and the company´s sales and assets are not that expensive. The stock remains a hold. We look forward to continued coverage.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
