A few months ago, I wrote an initial positive article on the iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF). I was one of the first analysts providing thoughts on the fund.
While DBMF's YTD returns remain strong, if the main trends that the fund had been betting on are inflecting, then DBMF may see a bout of underperformance as its 'Dynamic Beta Engine' needs a few months to recalibrate to new trends. I think it would be prudent to reduce one's holdings in DBMF and wait until new macro trends develop.
Since my article, we initially saw good performance in the DBMF ETF, as its main positions were large currency bets against the EUR and JPY. The US dollar continued to rally significantly against the EUR / JPY on the back of divergent monetary policies between the Federal Reserve and the ECB / BOJ. The Fed was intent on raising interest rates to combat inflation, while the ECB was slower to raise interest rates and the BOJ was adamant in holding onto easy monetary policies (Figure 1).
However, the strong US dollar trend came to a violent end in October, as the Federal Reserve started to float the idea of a step-down to a 50 bps hike at the December FOMC meeting, while Japan spent a record $43 billion to prop up its currency.
Figure 2 shows the price chart of the EUR vs. the USD, and figure 3 shows the JPY vs. the USD. In both cases, we saw the currency pairs reverse violently, taking out months of gains as many macro traders (including many CTA strategies) were stopped out of their trades.
I warned of this JPY intervention risk in my article on the ProShares UltraShort Yen ETF (YCS), and personally exited my long DBMF position as the two currency pairs inflected.
Unfortunately, it appears the DBMF ETF is a bit slower to react, and is still short the EUR and JPY, as shown by its latest holdings report (Figure 4). Note, DBMF is short 66% of the portfolio in the EUR via EDH4 and ECZ2.
The problem with DBMF is that its 'Dynamic Beta Engine' is backwards looking and is slow to react at inflection points. I warned of this risk in my prior article: (author highlighted the key sentences for emphasis)
In my opinion, the biggest risk with the DBMF ETF is the 'black box' nature of its proprietary 'Dynamic Beta Engine' and the size of its bets. Notice from Figure 1 that DBMF currently has a 44% net short in the Japanese Yen, and a 28% short in the Euro. These are very concentrated currency bets, if the Yen and Euro were to go against the Fund, losses can pile up quickly.
Furthermore, DBMF's 'Dynamic Beta Engine' is backwards looking, as it analyzes the trailing performance of the largest CTA hedge funds to identify performance drivers and construct a replicating portfolio. If markets were to inflect and the CTA hedge funds change their positions, there may be a significant time lag before DBMF makes the same changes, as the sub-advisor does not have discretionary power to overrule the engine.
Looking through the holdings report, we can see that the DBMF is heavily short long-term treasuries, to the tune of 50% of the fund across 4 positions. Unfortunately, it appears long-term treasuries are also reaching an inflection point, as investors start to price in a 2023 recession (Figure 4).
While DBMF's YTD returns remain strong, with YTD and 3 Yr average annual returns of 34.8% and 14.9% respectively to October 31, 2022, recent performance around the trend inflections do highlight the weakness in DBMF's strategy (Figure 6).
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I owned the fund after my first article, but sold a few weeks ago.
