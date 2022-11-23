By Stephen H. Dover, CFA, Chief Market Strategist and Head of Franklin Templeton Institute, Franklin Templeton
Franklin Templeton recently hosted an investment forum in Singapore, and much of the dialog pointed to a growing gap in growth outlook emerging between Asia and the West.
Given this, we believe the case for active management across asset classes has become more necessary, given the many macro, geopolitical and market-related headwinds. Here are some of my key takeaways:
Returning toward traditional mixes between stocks and bonds may become more favored in the current economic climate. This provides a wider opportunity set that could include assets as varied as US municipal bonds, equity/private equity investments in companies focused on healthcare and education, and/or corporate bonds in South Korea and Hong Kong.
