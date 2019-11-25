kimberrywood/iStock via Getty Images

We want to start this column by stating that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is one of our core holdings, and our analysts all own it in their personal long-term accounts for close to a decade. But, when Apple surged in late summer, we started selling chunks of the position. We are short-term bearish here, though we are buyers lower. Look, this is one of the greatest companies ever. No doubt. But, this is still a stock, and we like to trade around the core position. In this column, we highlight fundamental concerns that we have in the near-term. We are glad we were selling on strength in September and again in late October. Now, we sold more small pieces of more than just Apple, but it was our take that we could come back to Apple and repurchase the shares at better levels, and a more reasonable valuation. Shares are now down about 12% from where we sold some, and about 7% from our last round of selling. We want the stock to come lower before coming back in. The market has been up big the last few weeks, and Apple has not done much. Apple also has a lot of problems in China. It also has chip issues, and there are questions on demand. We would let it drop ideally to $130 again, which we think is easily in the cards. It will only take a few bad sessions, and we are in an interest rate hiking cycle. Like it or not, the market right now may be a touch overbought, even though it was recovering from an oversold situation. Use this to your advantage to compound gains in this great stock. Let it come down.

Here is how we would play this. This trade is outlined for possible new money coming into the stock. We do think we are in a mild buy zone in the mid $140s, and a strong buy zone in the low 130s. We suspect shares will fall, we are bearish short-term, but here is how we would get long.

The play

Target entry 1: $144-$145 (25% of position)

Target entry 2: $135-$136 (30% of position)

Target entry 3: $130-$131 (45% of position)

With the VIX down to about 21, call options can be purchased. Frankly, with the high volume and liquidity, we like LEAPS. Go out 13 months, and look to $150 strikes. You can also scale into them, and look to exit on a rally that puts you up at least 30%. Lots of time, and the calls are cheaper than they have been in months. We are short-term bearish, but long-term bullish.

Performance discussion

The performance of the company remains strong. The recently reported Q4 was well covered by many of our colleagues but we would like to reiterate a few highlights as they are integral to deciding to still hold a core position, even if we are trading around ours.

Yes, Q3 2022 was another fourth-quarter record revenue of $90.1 billion. These revenues rose nicely by 8% year-over-year. Folks, once again there was solid growth in products and services. The company just grows reliably as it penetrates new markets, and continues to be a dominating brand. The products revenue jumped 9% to $71.0 billion vs. $65.1 billion a year ago. Within the products there was strength in all lines except iPad. Could consumers be saturated with products? The question is whether consumers will now delay upgrades with a possible recession coming. The risk is real. It does not mean the company is going to see massive declines. But the pace of growth could potentially stall to flat if the recession is moderate. iPhone continues to be a winner, with iPhone revenue of $42.6 billion vs. $38.9 billion a year ago, a 9.5% gain. Winning. Mac revenue rose a strong 25% to $11.5 billion. Strong, but this strength was offset by lower sales of iPads, where revenue fell 13.1% to $7.2 billion. But accessories and wearables remained strong as revenue grew 8.5% to $9.7 billion. At the same time, service revenue remains solid, which grew to $19.2 billion.

We think it is worth noting the gains, because it suggests demand is still robust. There have been questions on demand for devices, but thus far, it remains strong. The holiday quarter here will be telling, and we standby the risk to demand should recession hit. Margins remains strong, as the cost of sales rose at a commensurate pace with revenue growth. Gross margins were 53.7%. Stellar, but did dip from 54.0% last year. Very mildly bearish, but something to watch as inflation is leading to higher input and material cost, as well as labor. Operating expenses rose over 15%, with higher research and development costs weighing. Still, the company generated over $24 billion in operating cash flow, which is strong.

Overall, the EPS of $1.29 rose 4% from a year ago, and surpassed consensus by $0.02. Annual EPS was $6.11. At $150 the stock is relatively expensive at 24.5X trailing EPS. On a forward looking basis, we have concerns over impacts to both supply and demand, as well as rising costs. This makes us justified in our selling 20-25 points higher. Shares are expensive, but the growth was 9% from 2021 to 2022. We are overpaying for modest growth, even with all of the amazing innovation from the company, the solid cash hoard, share repurchases, and the dividends. Mathematically, there are concerns, but this is why we view $135 or less as a good entry. At that level, 22X is more reasonable, and, when we think about fiscal 2023 earnings, we are factoring in minimal growth, and continued cost pressures. We are looking for revenue to grow 2-3%, and EPS to be up 2%-5%, assuming we do face a mild recession, and lower if it is worse. An early look suggests $6.25-$6.45, not counting any possible future share repurchases. This is why we are cautious, but at the midpoint, and at our last leg, just over 20X EPS. That would still be richly valued, but we still assign brand name premium here, and have to give credit for the huge cash on hand.

Now, why do we think shares can and will fall?

There are several ongoing issues. Do not mistake possible slower rate hikes as lower rates. We are still hiking here folks. The Fed wants a slowdown in the economy, and if we see unemployment build, wages normalize, and a still elevated dollar, Apple will face pressure. It will not be immune. This is just reality. But we have deeper issues on the supply side of things, as well as possible demand concerns.

China is a huge risk here. Apple would likely love to be divorced from the company if it could, but right now, it relies heavily on international production. Folks, the ongoing Chinese "zero-Covid policy" has caused huge issues with new iPhone 14 Pro production. With all of the COVID lockdowns many employees have left Foxconn, and now they are down nearly 100,000 employees. They simply cannot replace them in time. As such, two weeks ago Apple warned shipments would be heavily impacted. The supplier just does not have the capacity to meet the order demand, but is trying to tweak production schedules in China.

Now, supposedly, there has been hopes of China easing off its zero COVID policy. Markets got super bullish on this news recently, but we are now learning there are massive outbreaks again. We find it very tough to believe China will back off fully on this stance, despite the economic carnage the draconian lockdowns have caused. China does not want to look weak, particularly to its own people. The factories where Apple's products are made is still subject to restrictions. Cases are skyrocketing. We would love to be wrong, but we think you are going to see more COVID restrictions. To help meet some of the demand, Foxconn will boost production in India but this is a longer-term impact as it will take a few years to staff as needed.

These concerns have led to downgrades to shipment estimates. JP Morgan sees the impact being as many as 5 million less iPhones in the holiday quarter, and that is just for the 14. At about $1,000 a pop let's say, well, you can do the math, its impacting $5 billion of shipments. That is a problem.

Here is the other issue. Apple has to be very careful. If they irritate the very sensitive Chinese government, it could put about 1/5th of its revenues at stake.

Apple 10-K October 2022

Folks, there are tons of sales in China. So it has to be very cautious and let China call the shots over there. If China hinted at some sort of ban or even limitations, the stock would crater.

For now, we believe the company will toe the line, and hope that China does ease its aggressive fight against COVID to help production. While the iPhones will eventually be shipped and revenue still come in, this is a good way to alienate customers who may not be as loyal as others and push them to other devices. This is a true risk.

Take home

Honestly we are bearish in the short-term, but want to use the weakness when it comes to do some buying. We rate the shares as bearish here, because we are near-term bearish. However, we have set up a trade. We have to wait for the pullback. The market has rallied hard. A few bad sessions is all it will take to lower Apple shares further. Any more negative news from China, or other production issues will hurt. Growth has stalled, and that is not even factoring in the potential impacts of a recession. Let it fall another 10% or so.