In our last note on ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) we specified several growth levers that have started engaging for the company. We suggested a price range of $3.20-$4.45, and clarified several points for observation downstream. To name a few:
To summarize what's changed to support the buy thesis:
With that in mind, VRAY has since pushed through our suggest price range, followed up by a strong third quarter. Hence, we are now far more constructive on the stock. Net-net, we revise to a buy, and revise our suggested price range to $5.10-$7.55.
Risk assets have caught a bid at the roll into November. Equity factors are thus key in gauging positioning within the latest snapback rally. Surprisingly, growth and momentum factors have lagged of late despite their high-beta status to the benchmark [Exhibit 1].
Broadly speaking softening Treasury yields and a weakening dollar index are chiefly responsible for the reversal in equities [Exhibit 3]. VRAY is scoring high on momentum [Exhibit 2] and so we'd urge investors to keep this in mind with respect to position/risk sizing, along with portfolio positioning for the stock, with momentum strategies pressured in H2 FY22.
Exhibit 1. US Risk Factor Premia performance
Exhibit 2. VRAY Factor Grades
With the market's risk appetite normalizing again, we're more comfortable opening up our equity risk budget. Equity breadth is also narrowing with tighter spreads around the SPX quotes in the order book.
This is important data underpinning the change to our thesis on VRAY. We'd encourage investors to familiarize themselves with all of VRAY's factor grades.
Exhibit 3. Weakening dollar index corresponding to positive equity inflows forming October/November snapback
Switching to VRAY's third quarter [reported on November 1], we'd like to point out several highlights. It was a strong quarter overall with YoY revenue growth to $26.5mm. Upsides were driven from a 48% growth in product revenue as sales volumes ramped up.
We'd also mention the 17% Q3 gross margin, again helped by product revenue and volumes. Management noted it aimed for 750-1,000bps gross margin liftoff in FY22 earlier this year. So far, it's produced 725bps.
Moving down the P&L, OpEx was $28mm for the quarter versus $25mm the year prior. It pulled this down to a net loss of $0.14 per share, roughly in-line [Exhibit 4].
Exhibit 4. VRAY Q3 Results snapshot - robust delta from previous year
Diving deeper, we made the following observations:
Exhibit 5. Productivity and profitability turning upward beyond pre-pandemic levels.
Management's updated revenue guidance is another factor confirming our bullish revision. It now sees $94-$104mm, implying a growth of 34-48% after adjusting the upper end of range.
It expects to use $78mm-$92mm in cash to achieve this revenue, also up from previous estimates [Exhibit 6].
Exhibit 6. VRAY FY22 revamped guidance
Our internal analysis puts VRAY ahead of its management's guidance and projects $108mm in FY22 revenue [Exhibit 7]. We also see a reduction in core EBITDA losses each quarter into FY24, serving a good springboard for profitability.
At this run-rate, revenue growth of 26% and ~30% in FY23 and FY24 aren't an unreasonable expectation by our estimate. We're encouraged by these growth percentages. We base these assumptions from the sustained increase in VRAY's backlog and booked orders of $370mm, plus eyeing a FY22 gross margin of 800-900bps.
Exhibit 7. VRAT forward estimates FY22-FY24' with core EBITDA in light blue insert [Note: Core EBITDA estimates showing quarterly numbers only].
In the last report we saw VRAY priced fairly at $3.80 and suggested a price range of $3.20-$4.45. The stock's pushed through these targets and is lifting to the resistance line shown below [Exhibit 8].
Consensus has VRAY priced at 8.3x forward sales, above the sector median 4.3x. We think the stock should be trading at or above its 5-year average of 9.9x sales [let's say 10x]. It isn't the same company it was 5-years ago, yet trades at multiples below that time.
We'd also remind investors of the revenue upsides discussed above, that will be heavily rewarded if they pull through. Rolling our FY22 sales estimates forward and applying the 10x multiple sets a price target of $5.96.
Repeating the process to FY23 derives a price objective of $7.55. The first of these targets is well supported with technical data, like that seen in Exhibit 8 below.
The scope of these upside targets confirms our buy thesis.
Exhibit 8. Upside target to $5.35 backed by robust fundamental data.
Presuming the stock did bottom in May 2022, it's now spent 28 weeks rallying from that point. The 50DMA and 250DMA are set to cross to the upside. Last time we saw this, a 50week rally followed.
Tracing the fibs down from its 2-year high to the drawdown sees VRAY just crossing through 50% of the entire move. This corresponds to the 50DMA/250DMA cross, as seen. From this the next target is to $5.13 then $6.32. Consequently there's good confluence around an initial target in the $5-$6 range from all accounts.
Net-net, we revise our rating for VRAY to a buy, noting a blend of market, fundamental and technical factors supporting the change in thesis. New price range $5.10-$7.55.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VRAY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
