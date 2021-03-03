Expectations surrounding central bank policy and the value of the US dollar are key to investor sentiment in the final stretch of 2022. Inflation remains elevated and economic growth expectations are subdued, but shifts away from excess pessimism may start presenting opportunities beyond the U.S.
Interest rate differentials have reduced while European energy crisis concerns have decreased slightly as Europe seems adequately prepared for winter with almost full energy reserves. This establishes an improved backdrop for risk assets while potentially pointing to stabilization in the U.S. dollar. We upgraded international developed equities to neutral while maintaining our views on both U.S. equities (overweight) and Emerging markets (neutral).
Regional Macro
|U.S. Equities
|Over
|International Developed Market Equities
|Neutral
|Emerging Market Equities
|Neutral
Central banks have increased interest rates at the fastest rate on record, and there are signs that higher yields are starting to flow into the economy; however, the full impact will likely only be felt in 2023.1 Globally we’ve started to see central banks pulling back on rate hikes, with the Bank of Canada slowing their hiking to a 50-basis points (bps) hike in October. While investors are hoping the Fed will soften their tone, given the recent JOLT data indicating job openings for September are meaningfully higher than consensus, that scenario seems unlikely near term.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) unanimously decided to raise their policy rate by 75 basis points at their November meeting, which was in-line with market expectations. This marks the fourth consecutive 75 basis point hike, extending the most aggressive tightening cycle since the 1980s. At their November meeting, the Fed changed their wording, signaling they may lessen the pace of rate increases while shifting the focus to a potentially higher terminal rate and the length of time that the Fed is likely to remain restrictive. We currently expect the terminal rate to be around 5%.
We maintained our overweight tilt toward U.S. equities as the Fed is raising interest rates amid a strong U.S. economy relative to most other economies. Unemployment remains low and pandemic savings provide a buffer for consumption. It is encouraging that real disposable income and the personal savings rate remained stable in the third quarter despite elevated inflation. However, the personal savings rate is near its lowest level since 2008. Consumption and potential negative feedbacks from the employment market remain a key area to watch as economic fundamentals slow.
We believe the recent U.S. dollar strength may be close to its peak. Internationally exposed companies, including tech companies, could benefit from dollar stabilization.
Europe appears to be in a stronger place than expected going into winter. European natural gas prices have decreased as the continent successfully shifted gas sourcing. Valuations are starting to look attractive in Europe and we believe that this is an area that may present opportunities as the level of pessimism decreases.
While we generally expect currency stabilization against the dollar, Japan is a region that stands out from a policy divergence perspective. The Bank of Japan has not yet started raising interest rates and their currency is under pressure for moving against the global tide.
China’s President Xi has solidified his power, making sweeping changes to the Chinese Communist Party’s Standing Committee. Although valuations look attractive, this increases China’s country risk premium while maintaining the regulatory and economic growth uncertainties.
Any stabilization or weakening of the USD should be beneficial for commodities and generally favorable for Emerging markets countries excluding China.
We expect market volatility to remain elevated through the interest rate hiking cycle. At this stage, we prefer equities over fixed income because real yields are still in negative territory. With rising recession risks, we believe it’s increasingly important to incorporate a barbell approach that includes longer-duration income, such as exposures to long duration U.S. Treasuries.
We prefer commodities over other assets, but with a somewhat more muted outlook. A strong dollar and tightening financing conditions have weighed on commodities. Chinese uncertainty also clouds the outlook for economic growth-focused commodities. However, commodities stand to benefit from a potential shift away from USD strength.
We increased focus on defensive segments with strong cash flows. Preferred sectors include Health Care, Consumer Staples, and Utilities while discretionary consumption remains an area of concern. For more detail, please refer to our sector views blog post.
Inflation protection could be balanced with quality, defensive equity positions. We also view assets tied to derivatives, like covered call strategies and those targeting rising interest rates, as potentially attractive with volatility remaining elevated.
