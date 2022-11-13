The BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Fund (NYSE:BDJ) provides a closed-ended option to investors seeking exposure to a basket of underlying securities. In addition, the fund utilizes various derivative strategies to reduce volatility and provide optimal risk-adjusted returns.
Today's article assesses this closed-ended fund's prospects, emphasizing the current market climate and the vehicle's general risk attribution.
We're a big advocate for large-cap stocks in the current market climate. Our rationale is based on factor analysis, which says that large-cap stocks tend to outperform small-cap stocks during uncertain economic times.
Why are we wary about today's economy?
We're doubtful about the global economy because inflation remains resilient, interest rates are rising exponentially, and according to the IMF, worldwide PMI data is receding exponentially.
Despite our bearish outlook on the economy, we believe investors will continue investing in pockets, with large-cap stocks being at the forefront. Thus, we find the fund's 92.2% allocation in large-caps encouraging.
Furthermore, the fund's sector allocation is encouraging to see. Health Care assets are considered countercyclical, meaning they exhibit minor sensitivity to the economy. Therefore, we believe many investors could consider Health Care assets their habitat going into 2023.
Financials are sensitive to recession risk, which could present a headwind to the fund. However, a juxtaposition suggests they could outperform the broader market if the current interest rate trajectory resumes without a recession occurring, as banking stocks could proliferate.
Lastly, although risky, energy exposure could provide the fund with a momentum factor. Energy stocks have garnered tremendous traction during the past year, and the momentum anomaly could play its role in extending gains.
At face value, the fund's top holdings are impressive. We've analyzed various of the fund's holdings before, and anecdote tells us that the vehicle's most prominent constituents are favorable in the current market environment. Parsimoniously speaking, the fund's holdings' low beta, low book value, and high dividend yield characteristics could be conducive to today's market, which favors the mentioned categories (see the succeeding chart).
|Stock
|PB
|D.Yield
|Beta
|Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC)
|1.15
|2.32%
|1.16
|Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)
|3.37
|0.98%
|0.94
|Citigroup (NYSE:C)
|0.52
|4.23%
|1.58
|Humana (NYSE:HUM)
|4.19
|0.57%
|0.77
|BP (NYSE:BP)
|1.89
|3.93%
|0.66
|Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO)
|4.95
|3.11%
|0.98
|Enterprise Products (NYSE:EPD)
|2.05
|7.59%
|1.10
|Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)
|2.03
|3.32%
|0.78
|AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)
|5.85
|2.19%
|0.17
Source: Seeking Alpha; Yahoo Finance
The fund hosts value in abundance with attractive relative valuation metrics. BlackRock's enhanced equity fund possesses a price-to-book ratio of nearly 2.13 times lower than the SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST (SPY), conveying its superior book value. Moreover, we believe the fund's price-to-earnings ratio to be favorable as it underscores the SPY.
Furthermore, the fund provides a lucrative dividend, yielding 9.96%. Additionally, dividend payments are distributed monthly, providing investors with enhanced compounding capacity.
Lastly, BlackRock's Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust exhibits positive ESG (environmental, social, and governance) ratings, ranking among the best in the closed-end fund space. Many believe ESG is restrictive; however, it can be opportunity-seeking by demanding attributes such as higher accounting transparency, more economical recycling, and stricter controls on director remuneration. Studies have discovered that ESG-centric funds recently outperformed their peers, which is something to consider in assessing BlackRock's Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust's prospects.
Although we're generally bullish about the fund, it does have a few managerial fragilities; here's what we discovered.
Lastly, closed-ended funds are losing popularity due to the rise of thematic exchange-traded funds, which provide superior liquidity and better style-based investment options. Therefore, BlackRock's Enhanced Equity Fund could face significant systemic headwinds in the coming years.
In conclusion, closed-ended BlackRock's Enhanced Equity Dividend Fund provides compelling prospects. The fund possesses exposure to valuable assets that could outperform the market in the near term. Furthermore, the vehicle offers attractive monthly dividends that could compound effectively.
We assign a buy rating with an indefinite time horizon.
