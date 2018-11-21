Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and StitcherIn this episode we’re joined by Brad Thomas. We’re discussing REITs in this economic climate. He’s the author of iREIT on Alpha. Brad Thomas is also the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 6,000 investors around the world. Plus, Kim Khan brings this week’s Catalyst Watch, the new Twitter poll for the week, and looks at retail ETFs for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Learn more about these stocks with a free trial of Seeking Alpha Premium here.
This article was written by
Comments